Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Raju Ahammed: “Put your client’s business first”

Put your client’s business first. If you focus on making your client’s business’s successful, you’ll be successful. You still need to focus on your own business

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Raju Ahammed
Raju Ahammed

Raju Ahammed is a well-known and well-liked Bangladeshi Musical Artist, Digital-Marketer & Entrepreneur. He Was Born On 20 July 1988 in Dhaka Bangladesh.

All About Raju Ahammed he is 32 year old he was born in Dhaka Bangladesh his First album name is ‘Tui Hola Amar’
Album Available On: Spotify, iTunes, Apple, Amazon, Tidal, Deezer & Many More.
Qualification: Musical Artist, Digital-Marketer, Entrepreneur.
Raju Ahammed is mostly known as a ‘Musical Artist’ in Bangladesh & Indian Music Industry. He is emerging as one of the Popular Musical Artist, Entrepreneur & Digital-Marketer who has conquered his challenges, turned them into opportunities and achieved his goals. He is a proud entrepreneur who started working at the age of 13 when people at his age were indulging in typical teenage things, he was making the most use of his knowledge and working hard to become what he is wants to be.

Raju tells us, “Almost all countries in the world today are affected by the Corona epidemic. In such a situation, it is not possible for me to work outside the home. So I write songs at home as well as work for my digital-marketing company. And my songs are on almost all music platforms.” Raju Believes Everyone Can Thrive Using Social Media Platforms But Youngsters Should Not Stop Learning And Improving Their Skills Every Day. Raju Ahammed Again Becomes A Good Example For Those Who Wants To Make Their Career In Digital and Social Media Marketing. Raju Ahammed tells us that “it does not take any educational qualification to be a digital-marketer if one has intellectual & research thinking”

Raju Ahammed Again Becomes A Good Example For Those Who Wants To Make Their Career In Digital and Social Media Marketing. Raju Ahammed tells us that “it does not take any educational qualification to be a digital-marketer if one has intellectual & research thinking”

Raju Ahammed is very popular for his music. He won the hearts of many listeners through his songs. Raju is successful today for those who support Raju. Some of his songs include “Tui holi amar!, Se sone na, Rater tara, Bojhe na se, Tor isharate hasi, karone okarone, Jani sodho and so many

    Paul Ade, Editor of Thrive Global at Author

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Mohammad Ashraf Uddin
    Community//

    Ashraf Uddin on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

    by Paul Ade
    Community//

    Shovon Jaman on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

    by Shovon Jaman 1
    Community//

    Sarwar Hossain on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

    by Technology BD
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.