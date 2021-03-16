Rajesh Sengamedu of Happilyoga: “Recognition”

Leadership is also about managing one’s emotions, especially six ‘enemies of mind’ that can cause destruction of teams and the leader him/herself — selfish desires, anger, greed, jealousy, pride and delusion. Once an individual has learnt how to manage themselves, then they need to turn their attention to understanding others as individuals, each with a bundle of strengths and weaknesses and consciously try to fit the puzzle pieces of the team, in a way that the natural traits of individuals complement each other, creating a cohesive multiplier force for the team.

Rajesh Sengamedu a seeker, yoga & meditation practitioner for over 30 years and a wellness coach who has trained several hundred people in yoga, breathing and meditation. He is the author of ‘Happiness beyond Mind’, a self-help book for leading happy life. His coaching style, based on Vedanta principles, combines Hatha Yoga (body work), Pranayama (breath work), meditation (mind work) and diet management. He works as Account Executive in Bay Area for a large consulting firm focusing on high tech customers.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I hail from a small town in India, a place known for its big railway station. My father was a locomotive driver and mother a housewife. Along with two younger siblings, I am first-generation engineering graduate, only because of our parent’s will and intent to see their kids graduate with a professional degree, despite their meagre financial means. In the rural India of the ‘90’s, the goal of education centered on getting a well-paying job and it was a given thing that students studied engineering or medicine as a first choice. I did my engineering from BITS, Pilani, one of the ‘Ivy League’ colleges in India, graduating in 1991 in electronics. While my batchmates were applying for MBA or MS, I choose to take up a job due to financial reasons. Within couple of years of working in manufacturing shop floor, I realized that I craved to be closer to the customers. My interest was always in understanding people and solving their problems. I quickly transitioned to technology sales, selling semiconductors, design tools and consulting services to telecom, defense customers, both India and international.

In the early 2000, technology outsourcing services were increasing, and India was seen as a destination for West to find incredible talent at low price points. I relocated to Europe, managing and growing consulting business from telecom customers for my company. I loved meeting customers from different cultures — Asia, Europe and US, understanding their needs and designing solutions for their business goals.

When my elder child was ready to go to school, I decided to relocate back to India. It was also a time when my parents health was suffering. In India, the entrepreneurial bug bit me. I spent three years, running my company that was focused on delivering digital content to the Indian rural consumers who had great, cheap mobile devices but limited Internet access to access content. Our product did not succeed, and we lost money — both our own as well as our investors. I took the hard call of shutting down the business and returning remaining money to the investors before getting back into a job.

In the midst of my marketing consulting gigs, my previous employer invited me to join them back and lead sales for their North America business. Consequently, I relocated to the Bay Area from Bengaluru seven years ago. For the last four years, I work for Capgemini, one of the large technology consulting firms in the world and manage the relationship with a hi-tech client, responsible for multi-million dollar business.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

It was the first and only time I ever got into a strange situation. I was naïve and it was the first year of my sales career. Around 1996, we had made a large sale to the government. Despite constant follow ups, the payments were not coming through. We were a small company and were dependent on the cash flows to pay our employees. I decided to take a trip to Delhi, to meet with the concerned person who was responsible for making our payments. It was a pretty large sum — a few millions of Indian rupees and overdue for three months. He asked me to meet him at his home in the evening and collect the payment check, saying that he had to leave office urgently for some work and the check will be ready by late evening.

Trustingly, I went to his home in the evening. The customer made me a cup of tea and showed me the check on the table. While I was sipping the tea, he started asking me about fans that the parent company I worked for, makes and indicated that it would be nice to have one in his home to beat the sweltering Indian summer at Delhi. I was confused and did not know what to do, and in my desperation to collect the check, I blurted that I will get him one. I went down to the local market, purchased a fan for a few thousand rupees out of my pocket (it was worth perhaps quarter of my monthly paycheck those days) hand delivered it to the customer and collected the check. Later on, when my boss came to know about what I did, he reprimanded me not to do this, as this amounted to bribery. He was kind enough to pay me back what I spent on the fan though.

I still remember this story because it was a great lesson in understanding context, and psychology of a person. The lesson I learnt that day was to be completely focused on the meeting to pick up signals — said and unsaid, to understand people better. I continue to implement that vigilant attitude in all my customer meetings, engaging the customer with all the attention, so that I am understanding the motivations, problems they are trying to solve and what really matters to them most. This helps me in finding the right solutions to the customer problem by building trust and confidence that I have understood what they need.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I am almost embarrassed to share this story.

It was my first few weeks as the new sales & marketing person in the company, after having transitioned from the shop floor job to do sales. Our CEO asked me to prepare a proforma invoice for a large deal we were negotiating with a customer. In the early nineties, in India, it was customary to share a proforma, with the customer for them to get an idea of what the products they would be getting, quantities and the price. I had no clue what a proforma was and unfortunately my immediate superior was on PTO. We did not have internet access those days and I looked up a dictionary for the meaning but could not understand as the context in which the word was used was eluding me. I had nobody else to rely on. Sheepishly, after an hour of trying to figure out what it was, I knocked on my CEO’s door and asked him, ‘Sir, what is a proforma?’.

My CEO burst out laughing. He was a gentle and kind man, who had hired me into the sales role, knowing fully well I was a shop floor guy who was used to managing operations and schedules. He had probably seen a potential in me as a customer facing guy when he hired me, but surely not for my sales experience, which I had none. He explained to me what it was and made me prepare a proforma, watching over me and guiding me in every step.

I walked away with three powerful lessons that day — context is important to understand, to always be kind to others, not hesitate to ask for help.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have had many good mentors and bosses, and one particular person I want to point out is Dr.K Srikrishna (Sri) without whom my career path would have been different. Sri was my boss and a good friend of mine today. In fact, I consider him my mentor and coach. I remember well what he did that was not the norm in those days. After interviewing me for a business role, he asked me about my salary expectations, which I promptly told him. I was extremely surprised when I saw that in the offer letter, he had offered me more than double than my expectations. When I asked him about this, he simply said, that he believed in offering fair market value, and it was just that I was underpaid in my current job. For a small-town boy, who had never seen a plane, traveling in a plane was exciting. And, Sri gave me opportunities to travel international and gain that exposure. I traveled to Japan, Europe and US and this helped me understand customer psychology, study the similarities and differences. Sri was also a great coach, and I loved his way of questioning. He would always listen intently and ask me back with his unique way of reformulating the problem statement. He would ask me to ‘do a thought experiment’ and as soon as he uttered those words, the burden of results not meeting our expectations vanished. It let the mind free to experiment with the possibilities and arrive at the most rational and logical choice for the situation.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

There are several things, some small and some big that one can do in consulting industry to thrive and avoid burnout. I will talk of four specific ones here.

First and foremost, is, one should reorient their mindset and think of their customers first. Irrespective of the role they are in — sales, pre-sales, delivery, project management or even HR, I would recommend my colleagues to think of the customer first. In our business, there are only two types of roles — we are either selling or delivering. Irrespective of our internal roles in the company, we have to be doing these all the time — selling or delivering.

The second recommendation I have is that to build trust with customers, we have to stick to our commitments — small and big. For example, customers appreciate to get a response by the time we have agreed with them, even if the response is to tell them that we are not yet ready to send the proper response. Customers appreciate honesty and this can come only when we are honest with ourselves and integrated as an individual, with harmonious thoughts, words and action.

The third is to focus on what needs to be done. What this means is that one should not spend even a single flash of thought on ‘what if something goes wrong’ scenario during execution phase. The outcome of what is going to come of the work we are doing should not occupy one’s mind space, instead, what needs to be done to get the desired outcome has to be sole topic of our thinking. This is the only way to separate out the fear of failure while executing work for customers.

The final recommendation I have is to take time to breathe, exercise and stay healthy. In global business that most consulting colleagues work in, burnout happens when we don’t adequately prepare ourselves physically and emotionally. Breathing right, exercising regularly, drinking water and eating healthy are the habits that we must adopt asap.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Leadership is a great responsibility. My view of leadership is counter to the traditional view of leadership in corporates today. I believe leaders are those who have a unique ability to inspire people to action. The ability need not come from their position of power or even from their knowledge. I feel inspirational leaders are those who live their life according to the positive values they espouse. Leadership boils down to becoming straightforward in our thoughts, words and action.

Leadership is also about managing one’s emotions, especially six ‘enemies of mind’ that can cause destruction of teams and the leader him/herself — selfish desires, anger, greed, jealousy, pride and delusion. Once an individual has learnt how to manage themselves, then they need to turn their attention to understanding others as individuals, each with a bundle of strengths and weaknesses and consciously try to fit the puzzle pieces of the team, in a way that the natural traits of individuals complement each other, creating a cohesive multiplier force for the team.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Mental health is often looked at in binary terms; those who are healthy and those who have mental illness. The truth, however, is that mental wellness is a huge spectrum. Even those who are “mentally healthy” can still improve their mental wellness. From your experience or research, what are five steps that each of us can take to improve or optimize our mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each.

This is a great question. I recently wrote a well-received article, 21 Insights & Ideas for 2021 that talks of fundamentals of mental health. I will share five key steps anyone can take today to improve or optimize their mental wellness. Some of these could overlap but it is important to understand and think about them in a holistic as well as a separate steps to maintain mental health.

Recognition: We have to recognize that maintaining mental health requires daily proactive attention like physical health.

Health is not just being physically healthy and three-quarters of who we are is beyond the physical, collectively known as ‘mind’. Nobody need to tell us how important it is to hit the gym, put on our running shoes, or play a sport to keep ourselves physically fit. Unfortunately, we pay enormous importance to just a quarter of who we truly are.

Just like we train in the gym to chisel different muscle groups in our body, we need to train our different parts of the mind daily. Eastern psychology of Yoga and Vedanta has been an accepted body of knowledge since time immemorial. In an amazing work from ancient India, called Katopanishad, the human personality is described allegorically as a chariot drawn by five horses. The five horses are our five perception sense organs, the charioteer being our rational faculty and the reins being the emotional faculty. The chariot itself is the physical body. In other words, the three major components of what we call as mind are the sensory (‘perceiver/ five horses’) mind, emotional (‘feeler /reins’), intellectual (‘thinker/ charioteer’) personalities of our mind. Incidentally, I adopted the same picture as cover for my book,

Almost all the time, our exercise regimen is more tuned to perfect our physical bodies (chariot) and unless one recognizes that they are not doing sufficient daily exercise (or none at all) to train the mind, we will not search for the ‘right kind of mental gym /exercises’ to train ourselves.

Ignore: There is a lot of well-meaning, yet confusing buzz on mental health

The very fact that you asked this question, especially when you state that ‘it is a huge spectrum’ is a clear indication that this is an evolving and brand-new subject. Interestingly, scientists are still debating where exactly is human mind although it is such an obvious entity which all of us know we have ‘somewhere’. So, my submission is that science is still evolving in its understanding. Consequently, the well-meaning articles and new age research reports on mental wellness may give conflicting views, only confusing common people. Till then, what is wrong in relying on ancient Vedic science that provides us with practical and usable working definition of mind?

Train: We can focus on training the parts to shape a healthy mind

Three quarters of our personality is the mind which must be effectively trained daily. If one sees the intuitive logic in the allegory of the ‘chariot model’ of the human mind, then one can rely on the time-tested training techniques described in Yoga.

For example, despite knowing that over-eating is bad, or eating too much of chocolates /sweets is bad, we can’t stop. The problem is that we know what the right thing to be done is (i.e not over-eat or indulge in sweets) but our ‘perceiver’ mind (in this case, sense of taste) overpowers our ‘thinker’ mind, and we give in. Over time, repeated behavior builds a pattern in us, rendering rational mind powerless. The antidote to this is to set limits to sensory pleasures like eating or binge-watching Netflix.

Similarly, the emotional mind needs to be trained to obey the rational part of our mind. For example, how does one train the emotional mind to be responsive, rather than react when taken over by a strong emotion like anger? We behave, as if, compelled by that emotion, relinquishing our intellect and rational thinking, only to live a life of regret, guilt later on, once the moment passes. Yoga recommends a wonderful and powerful technique that we can adopt in our daily life known as karma yoga. It is nothing but a technique to reduce the hold of our likes/dislikes (these are the ones that govern our impulsive emotional responses). For example, all of us do so many roles in our lives — colleague, parent, son/daughter, spouse, neighbor, friend etc. These roles come with their unique set of ‘duties’ /’responsibilities’ that we must live up to. Naturally some we like to do, some we don’t. The technique here is to recognize the importance of the roles and deliver the duties to perfection, without succumbing to our likes & dislikes.

Similarly training the intellect is nothing but asking powerful yet simple questions like, what is truly important for us, what is the right thing to do in any situation, what is one’s life purpose etc. Reflecting and journaling are recommended techniques to start training the intellect to learn more about one’s intrinsic motivation and live an authentic integrated life.

Eat right: We eat more than what is needed.

We humans eat food not just to survive but also to enjoy. Unfortunately, over time, the need to enjoy food outweighs our bodily needs and we end up eating a lot more than what our body needs. Moreover, in these modern days, rich, processed, frozen foods are abundant and easily available. Consequent to our old ingrained habits, combined with the stresses of life, we eat mindlessly. For example, I know of several friends (I was guilty of it too in the past!) who snack when they are bored or just to fill some time, even if they are not hungry!

Truthfully, we should be concerned about holistic health. Health can’t be broken down into physical and mental components. One cannot have a healthy mind in a diseased body and vice-versa.

Eating right is the simplest trick in this planet for healthy living: fresh simple foods, in limited quantity and eating only when hungry is extremely important for a healthy body and mind. I strongly recommend everyone to just eat two meals a day and eliminate in-between snacking. Also, regular fasting is another wonderful idea that would help flush out toxins from our body/mind system, thereby improving health and attention, focus. We are all part of the nature, and natural lunar cycles influence our body/mind as much as they influence the ocean tides. If we are able to fast one every fortnight, following the lunar cycles, it will get us in tune with nature. Such type of fasting is not a fad and has been followed by millions in East since time immemorial and is known as Ekadasi fasting., i.e., fasting on the eleventh day before a full moon or a new moon. The rules of Ekadasi fasting say that by doing so, the lunar influence on us the next few days will be less.

I think if we can follow a mantra, ‘food is medicine’ then we will never need to take any medicines in our lives.

Breathe right: Our breathing style is inefficient leading to health issues

Humans breathe very shallow, using less than 10% of the lung capacity. When one compares how young babies and adults breathe, we can easily make out the difference — adults hardly breathe!

The poor breathing technique adults adopt is due to multiple factors, stress being the most important one. Like ‘eating right’, learning how to breathe right and modifying our breathing style will eliminate half of our health problems. When one breathes in a style known as ‘yogic breathing’ or ‘belly breathing’, one is able to utilize full capacity of the lungs, thereby improving oxygenation in the bloods and exchange of gases more efficiently per breath. This automatically improves physical health as the blood circulating will now be more oxygenated and impurities can be eliminated via breath more efficiently.

Not only that, breath is like a flywheel between the physical body and the mental body. One notices this immediate connection between breath and mind. If someone is angry the breath is shallow and fast and when one is at peace, happy, the breath is deep and slow. The reverse is also true — when we modify our breathing style from shallow, fast to deep and slow, the mind calms down.

One other fact is the inter-relationship between food, breath and sleep. When we eat simple food, that is in tune with the changing natural cycles, the body adapts well and the breathing becomes easier, leading us to sleep well and in turn improve our stress responses. Conversely, when we eat too much or wrong types of food, our breathing becomes difficult — nostrils may get blocked, we can contract respiratory diseases which in turn disturbs our sleeping pattern.

Here is an idea worth implementing: At the stroke of every waking hour, we must step back from whatever we are doing, and sit straight and breathe deeply (belly breathing) for a minute. Over few months, this practice will automatically shift our incorrect breathing pattern and we will begin to breathe deeply and slowly. This also increases the life span of human beings.

Much of my expertise focuses on helping people to plan for after retirement. Retirement is a dramatic ‘life course transition’ that can impact one’s health. In addition to the ideas you mentioned earlier, are there things that one should do to optimize mental wellness after retirement? Please share a story or an example for each.

Again, a great question. I personally know a lot of people who struggled to transition from an active life into retirement. Equally, I know people who have gracefully took up retirement and in fact, thrived more than their working lives. Mental ill-health manifests as stress, anxiety, depression and ill-health into people who are ill-prepared for retirement. The difference was in the way they prepared for the retirement stage of their life.

Preparing for retirement must start today, in our active life. Our post retirement mental wellness depends on how we are building up resources over the course of our working life to meet the changing demands. In fact, stress is nothing but the demands on us divided by the number of resources we have at our disposal. While breathing and eating right will dramatically improve the physical resources and emotional strength, we also need to build emotional resources as well as anchor ourselves in a true north-star goal.

By ‘anchor’ I simply mean asking simple yet deep questions about purpose of one’s life. I do not mean one should neglect hobbies and passion like gardening, carpentry, travel, teaching etc. Just as one cannot buy car insurance at time of an accident, we cannot wait until retirement but should try to adopt a few practices from now to carry forward in their lives. The enquiry about true purpose of one’s life is the sole north star that would guide us to a happier life during retirement. And, this enquiry should begin now, not at retirement.

If I were to re-state what ancient Vedantic philosophy says — retirement is the third stage in our life, where one can experience expansiveness and live life richer if only they knew how and had followed the basic principles in earlier two stages of life. The first stage being of a learner/student and second being earner/active worker stages.

In order to enjoy retirement, one should live a life of no regrets, no guilt, no disappointments. Which means, that the earlier two stages of the life have to be lived fully. It is like enjoying the sunset while it is there rather than regret having missed the sunset. So, my biggest advice would be to enjoy the moment what we are doing. This itself is the preparation for retirement. But, one must also know what ‘enjoy the moment’ means!

How do we enjoy the moment?

Contrary to popular opinion, enjoying our life fully does not mean doing everything we like or avoiding what we dislike. It means, rationally managing our likes /dislikes, emotions and doing what needs to be done, like a duty. Whether anyone is looking or not, we must focus on the different roles we do in our life — employee, parent, child, colleague, friend, neighbor, citizen etc., and discharge our duties in the best possible way. This attitude shift (from a life of living our likes/dislikes to a life of knowing our roles and delivering to the responsibilities of those roles) will not only provide focus and quality to our work, it also improves self-esteem. As we do this, the mindset we need to develop is that of ‘mental largesse’ — making decisions that would benefit a larger set of people than an individual self.

When we are in a position of power with abilities, knowledge and skill, if we put it to good use to benefit a larger society, then life post retirement will become enjoyable because the seeds so sown will start reaping fruits and flowers. This in a way, increases our emotional ‘resources’ available for one to tap into when needed, like relations.

Retired people face isolation and lack meaningful relationships. This can lead to stress, and unfortunately, relationships are hard to develop in short time. Therefore, the best strategy for retirement is to do work selflessly for others while we are capable of and be convinced that the universe works on the principles of ‘cyclic quid-pro-quo’ and ‘pay it forward’. Making such a mental shift slowly will lead us to a space where we are mentally strong and happier irrespective of our stage of life. As we approach retirement, our attitude shift would have happened, and we would be looking forward beyond the limited ‘selfish I’ to work for the benefit of larger society. That lends purpose and meaning to our lives.

How about teens and pre teens. Are there any specific new ideas you would suggest for teens and pre teens to optimize their mental wellness?

Great question again. As a parent, I coach my children on exactly the same principles that I want to live my life. In addition to the common principles I shared above, I think teens and pre-teens should focus on their physical health — be active, make friends, play sports and pick up a hobby that would have a positive impact beyond their own self. For example, if one is talented in writing and is concerned about hunger, they can start a blog to write about hunger and how it impacts people. The goal must be to sustain the enthusiasm and passion to make a positive change in the world. Picking up such a direction early in life in teens, helps the youngsters to ‘look beyond the selfish gene’. The idea comes from the simple principle that the earlier we start training our minds to think of the benefits of the larger good, instead of self-aggrandizement, the mind expands. When the mind expands, it is easier to build relationships, smash competitiveness & jealousy, build attitude of cooperation to break down all barriers to growth and progress.

Parents have a significant role to play in the lives of children. Youngsters learn by osmosis and it is important that the parents live a life, with a principle of ‘benefiting the greater good’. No amount of sermon will change attitudes and the children will learn only by observing parents, who are role models.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

There are several books that I would read and re-read. Amongst all the books I read, Bhagavad Gita influenced me the most. It is disappointing that I could understand its true relevance only very late in life, but it is a must-read for anyone who wants to lead a happy life. There are many authors who have written commentaries on this book and the one I would recommend is ‘The Teachings of Bhagavad Gita’ by Swami Dayananda.

Mahatma Gandhi lived his life espousing the principles of Bhagavad Gita to achieve greatness, freedom for India and bring about a non-violent approach to solving big problems.

Most of us misunderstand that Bhagavad Gita is a religious text. Surprisingly, it is foremost ,a book on human psychology and articulates principles to live life in harmony with the universe. In a way, I would call it as the ‘finished product’ of an evolving scientific psychology we see today.

In my early forties, I was struggling to understand the purpose of life and to find meaning. The puzzle of my life was not fitting in, till I read this book. I studied the book under the guidance of a learned teacher, and all the pieces fell into place. I learnt that my purpose in life was to discover that I was indeed that limitless, happiness. The path to discover that was to remove ignorance, wrong notions, incorrect ideas, wrong assumptions about my own self, the world I am operating in. The preparation one needs to get on to the path to reach the purpose of life is simply an inquisitive mind that has not discovered the peace and happiness as yet, and a determination to be disciplined and commit to the goal of discovering happiness and limitlessness.

I took on to spread the message of this book, by writing an easy to understand ready reckoner of how it changed my life. I published a book, Happiness beyond Mind I can guarantee that if anyone reads this book under the guidance of an able teacher, their life would be changed. I also frequently write articles in simple English to inspire by sharing my ‘a ha’ moments with the wider audience.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement to coach people how to be truly happy, peaceful and contented.

It seems to me that we are always on a quest to achieve something because there is a feeling inside that we are ‘incomplete’ in some aspect or the other. What more can be false than this! People falsely assume that they are incomplete and are constantly searching for something or the other to make them complete.

It is not easy for anyone to accept that they are already limitless, happiness and complete. Or, nothing more to be added or removed to make us perfect. What needs to go is just the ignorance and false notion of who we truly are. The Vedanta & Yoga science teaches this path.

On a practical level, I want to create learning course comprising of a series of video lectures and exercises guiding anyone step by step to recognize what their true identity is. I envisage a yearlong course that would create the foundation of change in an individual. Ultimately, it is changing one’s beliefs about who they are.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is ‘Shatter the myth of individuality to experience unbounded happiness’.

The more we define ourselves as an individual, the more restricted we become — physically, mentally and intellectually. This automatically limits us. The limitation arises because we don’t question logically and deeply who exactly we are. If we divide the world into two parts — experiencer (subject) and experienced (objects), then we can easily understand my life lesson.

All that we experience in the world — people, physical objects, places are experienced by ‘us’ — the subject, or the experiencer. Likewise, our physical body is experienced by us. Even our emotions, rational thinking, memory is experienced by us. Further, the notion of ‘I’ is also experienced by ‘someone’ within us, who is the true subject /experiencer. This true subject exists at all times, and that is the reason we are able to connect the three states of human experience — waking, dreaming and deep sleep and claim it as our own.

It is very logical that a subject can never be the object, just like a camera that does not exist but is absolutely essential to click a picture. Likewise, a subject, albeit invisible must exist for the entire world of objects to be illumined & experienced. And when we shift our wrong identification with body & mind and place it on that true subject, our notion of individuality breaks down completely, because there is only one subject in this entire universe — which is our very nature, manifested as different beings, just like electricity which manifests itself in different gadgets with different functions — light bulb, heater, fridge, oven, mixer-grinder.

So, why limit oneself as an individual?

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!