Rajesh Razdan Of Devtron Labs: “Start from the top”

Rajesh has worked across roles, consulting, product management and marketing, business development, sales, across multi-cultural regions and geos. Innovation has always been his thinking DNA and has helped him with his many entrepreneurial stints and investing experiences alike.

He considers himself an entrepreneur first and last by trying and navigating everything in between. From working for Fortune 100 companies to bootstrapping a start-up, he has had the opportunities to navigate the nuances of capital raise, growth and scale, culture building, exits and transitions.

Along with Rajesh, co-founders Prashant Ghildiyal and Nishant Kumar have designed Devtron as a self-serve platform/bunch of tools for operationalizing and maintaining applications on Kubernetes in a super developer friendly way.

We would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

The three of us, Prashant, Nishant, and I met at different junctures in our lives a few years ago. Prashant had started to dabble in Kubernetes right when it started and was made open source by Google at his previous organization. He and Nishant together ran teams of senior tech leads at some of the largest technology companies in India.

It was around the same time that I was transitioning out of my then-entrepreneurial venture that was acquired by a NASDAQ listed company, after which I spent time investing in some young start-ups and mentoring a few young companies. At this time, I interacted with a pool of founders, both in the early and growth stages. My work with them made me realize that I belonged in the operations side of things. Everything fit perfectly, and I found my calling by joining hands with Nishant and Prashant to complete the troika!

Our company Devtron, started in India in 2019 as an AppOps company. If we were to tell you what we do in a few words, the answer would be that we’re a deep tech product company in the Dev tools space. We help in cloud-native application management and make automation easier for both developers and DevOps. Any company that has significant cloud exposure on microservices is a potential user for Devtron, especially if they are using Kubernetes or plan to use it in the near future!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I wouldn’t call it a mistake, but an epiphany rather, was when we realized that the ideal market that we had initially envisaged, was an enterprise SAAS company model. After almost a year after being a closed source company and analysing it thoroughly, we switched to being a community-driven, open-source company.

We had to go through a massive transformation in the way we were thinking to build the company. This completely changed the nature of how we were building products, defining roadmaps, and inviting community feedback. We realized that having that in place was more important than directly chasing revenue. We believe that once users start loving what you have built, it’s relatively easier to think about a monetization strategy and a way forward that commercially supports the model. Devtron’s features essentially take away all the effort from the users and add great value to their businesses.

A few discoveries that we had were:

Cloud transformation and automation are happening faster than you could imagine globally, and hence there is an increased need to support users with easy-to-use and visually appealing tools. They take away the complexity from an underlying technology such as Kubernetes and assist the company to switch to a digitally focused and network-driven future. This brings in significant trust and adaptation which is the new growth metric as large sets of users deploy tonnes of codes all on the cloud with stability, cost, and security in mind.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

We got incredible support from our industry colleagues, mentors, and friends who not only endorsed what we were doing but also supported us with pooling in capital and giving us chances to deploy our technology. They even offered to connect us to their communities and spread the word about us. Credit goes to our families that continue to believe in us and our crazy pursuits of entrepreneurial ideas in spite of all the uncertainties that come along with it.

A significant portion of our initial days was consumed by understanding the effects of the pandemic on the business and the travails that it brought globally. While it slowed down a few things, it did offer tremendous insights on how consumers were dependent on the cloud and digital. This led us to gather that there are a plethora of opportunities awaiting us.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

All of us read extensively and that has helped us tremendously with our business. These are some of the recent works that we’ve been hooked onto:

https://www.bvp.com/atlas/developer-laws-2019 — This is a great narrative by Bessemer Venture partners

https://a16z.com/2020/04/18/its-time-to-build/– — Definitely a group favourite — A16Z/Future

https://a16z.com/2019/10/04/commercializing-open-source/- Fantastic talk by Peter Levine about commercializing open-source software

Books — Psychology of Money where Morgan Housel in very simple terms talks about money and its travails. All about behaviour and how important decisions are not made on spreadsheets alone, but a multitude of other factors.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose-driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

We started with a mission to democratize Kubernetes and help cloud-native companies traverse the complexities by giving their developers and operational staff an easy-to-use graphical platform to play with. This platform helps them automate and do more efficient management of applications that are cloud-native and build on top of Kubernetes. We continue to believe in the same with more impetus on the community as we are open source, and it doesn’t cost anything for the companies to start using Devtron’s tool and benefit from it.

We believe we would be able to bring a significant impact in the lives of millions of developers and DevOps professionals globally who are building towards their cloud transformation journeys and navigating the digital lives agnostic of any functional use cases.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

We are an open-source project so a lot of our product roadmap is directly proportional to what our community members are seeking. They engage with us regularly via all community channels like Devtron Discord channel, Slack, Reddit and others to talk about exciting features and adaptations. We are building automation possibilities on how one builds and deploys applications on Kubernetes with dynamic resource allocations, auto remediations using advanced AI and ML techniques.

One should log into our GitHub repo and start following us on our channels to not only use us but engage with us. The details of the repo are at https://github.com/devtron-labs/devtron.

Let’s now turn to the focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. Can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means to you? On a practical level, what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

For Devtron, we were born and created in a digital world so for us digital is not just a transformation but in its truest sense, a way of life. Digital transformation is nothing but the process of using digital technologies to create new or modify existing business processes, culture, and customer experiences to meet the changing business and market requirements. This reimagination is rethinking how you see your business, its customers or users, their engagement, and everything in between.

Practically, for legacy companies, it’s an entirely new way of identifying, servicing, and engaging with everyone, be it customers, employees, or stakeholders. This means overhauling every ounce of technology, reskilling people, or having people that are digitally capable to service individuals and brands that understand this terminology. The responsibility of keeping everything (systems) up and running, secure and stable, is a mammoth task, and to be able to keep the metrics in check of cost, stability, and security is some most important aspects to a digital company.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

To start with, consumer companies (i.e B2C) of all types, that service new-age customers globally, whether they are selling consumer goods, electronics, or even as basic as food, today rely heavily on digital. The “username and password” is a new identity, and most companies try to stay relevant so that loyalty can be built, and a sustained business can be created. Fintech and insuretech start-ups serving millions of users, using automation and digital tools to serve anyone 24×7, are now a norm and must be future-ready.

In addition to B2B companies, G2Cs (govt to consumer) also serve businesses digitally first. In fact, we can’t think of any business that can’t benefit from some degree of digital transformation or intervention.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

As shared earlier, we develop tools for cloud-native developers; this means that the companies (and their technical staff) need us and our expertise on their digital transformation journeys. These companies need to be using advanced architectures of micro-services and containers, hence- it is useful for us to come in and help them solve for growing scale and complexities.

To give some more context, some of our customers shortened the code-to-customer time or launch time of an application from 2 days to 30 minutes before and after deploying us. Many of our customers were able to optimize their total cost of operations of running a tech back end by almost 20–30% by reducing the cloud infrastructure cost, heavily optimizing features that they have taken from cloud infra vendors, and people cost as we automate the entire life cycle.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Many legacy companies are still struggling to join the digital bandwagon since people are culturally not yet tuned to make the change. This is because it’s not seen as an incremental change but a huge transformation of looking at the business from an entirely different lens.

Challenges include adoption to the digital process, reskilling, the relevance of tech and people, and the inability to respond to a change in time as most of it has to flow from the top.

Devtron comes in the latter part of the journey, at what we call stage 2.0! Here, the company is already digitally strong but is grappling with the other set of problems like complex technologies, cost of hosting and deploying on cloud and complex tooling, data security, and potential misuse and stability as a whole when everything needs to be live and available. Any glitch means a direct loss of revenue and bad NPS (net promoter score).

Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Get the right culture in place — find and partner with the relevant people who are increasingly thinking about the audience and personas that you are targeting. We thought about the community as being D2C — Direct to the community and started building from there. Invest in creativity as much as logical thinking to reach out to your audience.

— find and partner with the relevant people who are increasingly thinking about the audience and personas that you are targeting. We thought about the community as being D2C — Direct to the community and started building from there. Invest in creativity as much as logical thinking to reach out to your audience. Start from the top — It’s the leadership that needs to understand the impact and the timelines and create a structure that fosters innovation. Our founding team, despite having multiple years of experiences under their belt, always prioritizes the users (our customers) first without worrying too much about being right the first time since its an evolving journey and you learn along the way.

— It’s the leadership that needs to understand the impact and the timelines and create a structure that fosters innovation. Our founding team, despite having multiple years of experiences under their belt, always prioritizes the users (our customers) first without worrying too much about being right the first time since its an evolving journey and you learn along the way. Forging the right partnerships — Whether it’s community outreach or to a new market or a new feature, the Digital journey is all about selecting the right partners and using the right lever at the right time and all the time. Devtron doesn’t believe in reinventing the wheel as we partner and integrate with all other open-source tools to make sure the user is fully comfortable in using what the ecosystem has to offer and is not pressurized in using just one.

— Whether it’s community outreach or to a new market or a new feature, the Digital journey is all about selecting the right partners and using the right lever at the right time and all the time. Devtron doesn’t believe in reinventing the wheel as we partner and integrate with all other open-source tools to make sure the user is fully comfortable in using what the ecosystem has to offer and is not pressurized in using just one. Invest in tech and people — This is a continuous process and reskilling and upskilling is the name of the game. We train people and constantly look for upgrading skills that are relevant as you take the digital journey to the next level.

This is a continuous process and reskilling and upskilling is the name of the game. We train people and constantly look for upgrading skills that are relevant as you take the digital journey to the next level. AI and not the culprit, the limited mind is: We believe AI and ML is a reflection of what algorithms can do by processing mounds of data to make sensible information and be more responsive to the user/consumer needs so rather than taking a narrow view of AI/ML taking human jobs one needs to think about making the pie bigger and more effective and wider distribution. We at Devtron constantly think about creating the next sets of users by finding the relevant audiences in areas that are still laggards in the digital journey and/or complex tools to handle cloud journeys.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Innovation must be the DNA of today’s companies be it big or small. The culture of innovation in our terminology means:

To empower people to make changes and take chances

Fail fast approach: small iterative steps to create the better version of the earlier goes a long way

Incentivize every step to innovate by making small task forces and not large teams. Small teams make up large teams eventually

Relentless customer obsession: think about how you will solve the problem first and then use optimum tech tools to get there

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

We were quite intrigued by a quote by Elon Musk -”It’s okay to have your eggs in one basket, as long as you control what happens to that basket.” We chose to work specifically on one area that we feel will transform hyper-scale and complexities in an increasing cloud-native work i.e. Kubernetes and Devtron fully believe it will change the way people build and manage applications on it.

