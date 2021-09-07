Raising Your CIQ: Sharpening Your Global Cultural Intelligence To Thrive In The Global Marketplace of Today!

Helping Drive Up Your CIQ in Becoming More Globally Cultural Intelligent in The New Global Economy of Today!

The 4 Major Competencies of (CQ) Cultural Intelligence!

In the globalized world of today it behooves each and everyone of us to sharpen and hone in on our global cultural intelligence. In today’s global marketplace there are many trans-generational, multi-cultural, cross-cultural and multi-national business being conducted today more now than ever before in human history. If you are in business, entrepreneur or dealing with anything having to deal with people engagement, it would be to your best interest in becoming and increasing your global cultural intelligence in today’s global economy. There are all kinds of transactions, business deals and contract acquisitions happening more on a regular basis now more than ever before, since the world is moving more toward a multi-national ethnic community than any other time in human history. To be able to function and operate in today’s multi-national, multi-cross-cultural society of today it will benefit you to know more about global cultural intelligence more now than ever before because this is where the economy and the world is moving to. In this article we will be dealing with ways that you can raise your global cultural intelligence by understanding your own CIQ, that stands for Cultural Intelligence Qualitative comprehension of the world around you and your own space within the world. By writing this article will help us grasp a better understanding of our world around us and how vastly it is changing right in front of our very eyes. Either we change with it or we’ll all be left behind.

Now, my life is no personal stranger to the world at large because I was immersed in the world around me. By the time I was 4 and 5 years old, I along with my family members have lived on 3 to 4 major continents. My four oldest siblings were born and raised in Paris, France while me and my two youngest brothers were all born and raised in Torrejon De’ Ardoz Madrid, Spain with me being actually born on the foreign soil of Madrid, Spain. This is because I did not make it to the military installation based there in Spain. So, because I was born on the side of the road that is why I have and possess dual-citizenship both as an American and as a Spaniard too. From a very early age I have always been associated with different cultures, races, different ethnic groups and languages too. Now, this brings us to what we want to share with our audience today, If you are doing business of any kind whether it be B2B (business to business), B2C (business to customer) or Omni-Mass distribution then you need to pay close attention to what is about to be shared here in this article. The best way to comprehend the changing cultural climate today is to raise your CIQ which means Cultural Intelligence Qualitative understanding of the world around you. If you cannot do this then in a very understandable reasonable way, then pretty much it will be that you won’t be in business much longer in today’s marketplace. To raise your own CIQ in today’s globalized marketplace you need to understand 4 Key Cultural Intelligence areas in life.

“It is not where you are from but it’s where you are at that make the difference within the global context of our world!” Unknown

The 4 Key Cultural Intelligence areas are:

Knowledge Strategy Drive Action

These 4 key specific cultural intelligence areas are shared with 4 Specific Principles of Marketing Strategy. These 4 Key Cultural Intelligence areas work synergistic with the 4 Specific Principles of Marketing Strategy together. Before we move on to the 4 Key Cultural Intelligence areas we need to explain what each of them mean and how they match up with the 4 Specific Principles of Marketing Strategies as well. The 4 Key Cultural Intelligence areas are again:

Knowledge: means what do you know and understand about the world around you and your role in it. Based off of that knowledge how are you able to apply that to your specific specialization. Strategy: means how well are you able to apply a strategy to the knowledge that you have acquired in a detailed way that differentiates you within your space. Drive: This means how well are you able to set yourself a part from everyone else in the marketplace today. This also means how well are you able to create segmentation that helps you distinguish yourself in a way that makes you unforgettable in the specific marketplace that you fill. Action: In this particular part of the cultural intelligence area is based on your ability to comprehend your concentration of how well you have the capability to incorporate all of the other three into an overall action plan. This is how you are able to make things happen in a big way.

Since, we have explained and given definition to the 4 Key Cultural Intelligence areas that help enhance the 4 Specific Principles of Marketing Strategies in helping you raise your CIQ in today’s global economy. In anyone being able to articulate these things with proficiency and accuracy can mean the difference between you just hanging around to you being able to last with longevity for years and years to come. Seeing that we have dealt with the 4 Key Cultural Intelligence areas up above, now it is time for us to move forward in detailing how this all fits together within the scope of raising your own personal global cultural intelligence in the world. We have talked about the 4 Key Cultural Intelligence areas with some understanding of what they are and their meanings for us in today’s global marketplace. Now dealing with the 4 Specific Principles of Marketing Strategy areas are:

4 Specific Principles of Marketing Strategy areas are:

Specialization: means your capability to be able to be detailed and specific with the knowledge that you have acquired. This means being able to make yourself unique even though you share the same niche space with someone else but, yet you can make yourself distinct among everyone else. Differentiation: means this is your ability to set yourself a part from your competitors while being able to explain why your differently unique while being able to be strategic in your uniqueness. Segmentation: Who are your valued customers/clients to buy from you the fastest in the marketplace even though you might fill the same niche as someone else. But you can make yourself distinct from anyone and everyone else. Your segmentation will be the determining factor of what drives your customers/clients to do repeat business with you year after year. Concentration: meaning this is what am I able to focus on with quality. Where are you able to focus your time, money, and resources. This is broken down in 3 specific questions to help you understand your concentration. The 3 Specific questions are: (1) What are the best possible ways for you to contact your ideal customers? (2) What are the best possible mediums of media to do so? and (3) What are the most powerful appeals?

In comprehending these 4 Specific Principles of Marketing Strategies that comply with the 4 Specific Cultural Intelligence areas will help significantly assist you in today’s global economic marketplace of today. By integrating these things to help you raise your global cultural intelligence in today’s time can help you foster a more substantial CIQ for today’s globalized economy. There are just 2 more areas for us to deal with before coming to a close of this article. In all of these 4 Specific Principles of Marketing Strategies in this ever advancing global marketplace that lends itself to the 4 Key Cultural Intelligence areas, that truly help drive home these principles can help you comprehend your world around you. Now, we want to deal with these last two specific areas that assist us in evolving in the global economy of today.

Differentiation: what is your clear competitive advantage! What sets you a part from everyone else?

Be clear of your advantage!

USOP: My unique selling advantage point!!!

What do I offer that no one else offers even if in the same industry!

Where are you and where could you be the best in?

2. Segmentation: Who are those customers who appreciate your unique selling point and love to buy from you. Because they trust you! In understanding this portion of this article in raising your global cultural intelligence in today’s global economy, you must be able to answer these 3 Key questions.

What are their demographics? What are their psychographics? How would you describe your “perfect customer“?

Demographics are:

Age? Gender? Income? Education? Occupation? Location? Family Status?

Psychographics are:

Goals they have? Wants, Needs, Desires? Hopes, dreams, aspirations? Fears, Doubts, Worries? Problems to be solved?

Understanding the last portion half of this article in operating in the global cultural intelligence areas are ways to helping you excel in today’s global marketplace both in the present and well into the future. If you can master these concepts into your team development overall, it can help you develop a more loyal following among your customers/clients in educating them in who you are because they know you have defined yourself in a most profound unique way. We hope that this article has been a help to you and will cause you to reach out to us for further exploration through open dialogue in helping create an environment for your organization to thrive in today’s global marketplace. Or you can contact us through online calendar scheduler here: “Where the Spirit of Intelligence, Always Outpaces the Competition Through Massive Action!” Relaying the Right Information to Position You to W.I.N!!!

To Our Future,

Stephen Underwood, Global Executive Peacemaking Officer

U-CAN Global Multicultural Marketing Group, LLC

Washington, DC 20019