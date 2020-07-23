Raising Human Consciousness

It was not that long ago that I had the honour and the privilege of interviewing the witty, brilliant-minded, Gordon Montgomery on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald international radio/podcast show! The synergies were so high vibing that Gordon graciously invited me as his guest on his thought-provoking, self-reflective, substantially-deep #Exovation – Raising Consciousness Podcast. Right out of the gate, we hit the pavement running with a flurry of profoundly relevant subject matters in which to dissect and extrapolate upon. I have a huge affinity for people who are introspective and expansive! Thank you, Gordon!



As I often say and consistently cite, “We don’t know what we don’t know!” I am committed to sharing the wealth with the collective, particularly being mindful of the knowingness that not everyone is familiar with the yumminess of what resonates with me. When someone or something has the ability to shift me, grow my own mindset, expand worldly perspectives, enhance global outlooks, or enrich my inner ‘truths,’ – – it is then I feel an immediate inclination to impart the source with the masses via my platforms. I want everyone to be victorious! I want everyone to thrive and flourish! I want everyone to know what I know, which may equally serve to facilitate opportunities, knowledge and wisdom for ALL!



Gordon is extremely generous as it pertains to paying it forward and to being of service to others. His podcast is only one prime example for the ways in which Gordon spreads his lightness and his brightness with the rest of the world. I have immense respect for those who use all vehicles within their wheelhouse.. to transcend the quality and the betterment of overall humanity. When one’s ultimate intention is to elevate global consciousness through the framework of ascending the depth, breadth, and quality of other people’s lives with no expectations in return other than to improve the quality of humanity as a whole – – you know the Universe has birthed the planet with a rare gem of a human being.



I was incredibly impressed (although not surprised) by Gordon’s in-depth style and approach with me as a fellow Podcaster – – so much so that I instinctively knew I had to re-invite him back onto Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald so as to share his naturally magnetic skills as a fully plugged in and engaged interviewer with my loyal listeners and podcast subscribers! As expected – – Gordon knocked the interview out of the park! It is an actual skill to be both an amazing guest as well as both a phenomenal interviewer. Oftentimes, a person excels in one area but rarely in both if I am to be honest (which I fiercely am). Awesome job, Gordon! Thank you for rising to the challenge on my show. The radio listeners, the podcast subscribers and I as the host wish to express our wholehearted gratitude to you for a job well done! You are appreciated!



I would highly encourage those who appreciate my content or those who value my observations – – to do yourself a favour by checking out Gordon’s #Exovation – Raising Consciousness Podcast! I assure you that your future self will thank you given the meaningfully substantial quality of his content! My recommendation would equally apply for those who would wish to appear as a prospective guest. It is a win-win scenario in either which case!



On behalf of both Gordon and myself…we wish to extend our appreciation to you for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article. We also wish to express our gratitude to you for generously taking the time to listen to the enclosed podcast link of our amazing interview together! For anyone here who wishes to connect with either or both Gordon and myself outside of this brilliant #ThriveGlobal Forum – – it would be both our honour and our equal pleasure to further connect with you on an individual basis. Wishing you a fearless day, friends!

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

WHO IS GORDON MONTGOMERY?!

Gordon Montgomery is a Wellbeing Coach. Evolutionary Executive Coach. Chief Experience Officer. Manager Consultant. Innovation Strategist. Experience Designer. Author. Irish. Ultra Trail Runner. Martial Artist. Father. Polymath. Linguist. Reverend. Healer. Indigo. Alien. Vegan. Geek…

Gordon works with visionary leaders to EVOLVE wildest dreams into stark reality.



Gordon guides visionary leaders’ energetic process of revolutionary upgrades, rooted in fairness, flowing from the highest version of their mission to design a wholly new experience.



Gordon’s typical client is often the type of leader who has always had a “knowing” that they see things “differently,” especially in light of the coming technological and cultural challenges which we are calling #wave21.

The outcome of Gordon’s work is:

* an evolved, soulful vision and mission.

* pragmatic reality for the client, team and organization, ultimately.

* allowing access to actions for the most joyful possible experience.

Phase: 1. Detoxification. 2. Focus. 3. Mastery. 4. Emergence.



Born in the revolutionary war-torn year of 1968; proud of his native Northern Irish Home; Gordon had already emigrated and returned from Australia in the 1970’s. He completed his early schooling at Portora Royal School in Enniskillen. As a young man he travelled first to Southampton University, England to attain his BA in Linguistics, became fluent in French and modern languages before deepening his love affair with the enabling power of digital technology in people’s lives. Gordon consulted in London, starting at Arthur Andersen. His work took him to enterprises in continental Europe before completing his Masters in Software Engineering at Napier University, Scotland, finishing Top in Human Computer Interaction. His relocation in the late 1990’s to the USA enabled Gordon to continue to catch the business consulting wave, where he served and built businesses for 20 years, designing optimal experiences with the world’s top corporate and academic institutions.



Following a definitive life wake-up call in 2008, catalyzed by the birth of his son Rowan, and subsequent divorce, Gordon transitioned to becoming a Futurist Evolutionary Executive Coach in 2010, an ordained minister and received an honorary Doctorate of Divinity. He now serves as a holistic wellbeing Coach, currently based in Austin, Texas.



Key Organizational Clients have included: Arthur Andersen, AT&T, Dell, Harvard, HomeShopping Network, Lehman Bros, Microsoft, Mobil Oil, Procter & Gamble, The State of Florida, University of Texas, Whole Foods, and many others.