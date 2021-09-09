Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Raining Love: Beverly Wolff

A Look At The Late BEVERLY WOLFF, and Her Performance Of "Poems Of Love and the Rain: No. 6, Do I Love You More Than A Day? The Going Together Of Love and the Rain!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Time comes with a certain essence. So does the power of love. So, allow this question to marinate? Have you ever experienced love in the rain? Was it alone or with someone else? Have you permitted yourself to feel the raining down of Earth’s very presence? What does that feel like? Sometimes, there are moments, when the rain is filled with the balance of memory. Rain is also a keeper of time. Can you hear it? The footsteps, I mean. It feels like it is dancing with music 🎶. Can you imagine how it is cleansing the space?

Is that not what love is all about? Isn’t love meant for the beauty of cleansing one’s Spirit? Afterall, it is the rain, which is one act of love. For Heaven and Earth love our human existence enough to water us into a loving embrace! Rain and sprinkles from Heaven are healing elixirs from the Earth. They have a way of softening any pains, which have ravaged our Spirit. Just remember that life is tough! Distrust lays in our midst! Over and over, people have a way of disappointing us! It’s why healing is such a precious gem. Water often assists us with this tool, as well. When we are immersed in the very process of healing, our natural bond to water is strengthened, even more.

Returning to the series of Poems Of Love and the Rain: No. 6, Do I Love You More Than A Day? Do you remember when we addressed the fascination of water and time? Is it even possible to calculate love’s timing? Can one count love? Maybe, just maybe. If only we can imagine it! Is it possible to say that we are the keepers of time? Maybe. Just maybe!

Love and the rain move together. You see the rain. Then again, you may not always see, love-unless it is performed through the behaviors of humanity! You see that Earthly Love, and its reminder of life’s nutritious presence. Furthermore, there are certain elements, which moves us into trusting and getting in the mood, for a love, in the rain!

Beverly Wolff

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beverly_Wolff
https://youtu.be/h5gW3udoDj4
https://open.spotify.com/artist/7IFxpDgRP0yppG3fpOOuHd

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Waters Of Healing and Music’s Guard: Beverly Wolff

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Photograph and Song: Beverly Wolff

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    A Raining Love-Meditation Exercise: Beverly Wolff

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.