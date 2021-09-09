Raining Love: Beverly Wolff

Time comes with a certain essence. So does the power of love. So, allow this question to marinate? Have you ever experienced love in the rain? Was it alone or with someone else? Have you permitted yourself to feel the raining down of Earth’s very presence? What does that feel like? Sometimes, there are moments, when the rain is filled with the balance of memory. Rain is also a keeper of time. Can you hear it? The footsteps, I mean. It feels like it is dancing with music 🎶. Can you imagine how it is cleansing the space?

Is that not what love is all about? Isn’t love meant for the beauty of cleansing one’s Spirit? Afterall, it is the rain, which is one act of love. For Heaven and Earth love our human existence enough to water us into a loving embrace! Rain and sprinkles from Heaven are healing elixirs from the Earth. They have a way of softening any pains, which have ravaged our Spirit. Just remember that life is tough! Distrust lays in our midst! Over and over, people have a way of disappointing us! It’s why healing is such a precious gem. Water often assists us with this tool, as well. When we are immersed in the very process of healing, our natural bond to water is strengthened, even more.

Returning to the series of Poems Of Love and the Rain: No. 6, Do I Love You More Than A Day? Do you remember when we addressed the fascination of water and time? Is it even possible to calculate love’s timing? Can one count love? Maybe, just maybe. If only we can imagine it! Is it possible to say that we are the keepers of time? Maybe. Just maybe!

Love and the rain move together. You see the rain. Then again, you may not always see, love-unless it is performed through the behaviors of humanity! You see that Earthly Love, and its reminder of life’s nutritious presence. Furthermore, there are certain elements, which moves us into trusting and getting in the mood, for a love, in the rain!

Beverly Wolff