Rainee Busby: “Take the time to identify the tasks you don’t like doing and don’t require your skills”

Rainee Busby is an operational excellence practitioner who guides privately held entrepreneurial leadership teams along the path to achieve operational excellence across all areas of their business or organization. She is also a facilitator, educator and business advisor who leads them through the implementation of a powerful model and set of tools called the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS®). Rainee loves helping her clients achieve clarity of vision, execution skills through discipline/accountability while building a healthy organization.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I have been an entrepreneur for over 15 years and truly love business, especially smaller businesses. I have been collecting lots of skills and experiences over the past 40 years which has been a key part of my success in my current practice. When you work with entrepreneurial leadership teams you need to be equipped to handle almost any situation and question that comes up. My experience as a leader across multiple industries has given me a chance to truly understand how a business operates with a focus on systems and processes. I spent several years in the human capital field (strategic HR/people strategy) teaching Fortune 500 and larger company executives how to plan for, locate and develop their most valuable assets — their people. My ability to bring my operations, people and systems expertise together in one offering has been the most rewarding career of my life. Today I leverage all my experiences and expertise to level the playing field for smaller businesses. I am now a solo entrepreneur doing what I love and making a difference in the world! It doesn’t get any better than that.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Entering an IT (Information Technology) field as a young woman in the early 1980s was challenging since it was a male-dominated field. I learned how to navigate the waters, earn respect and spent the bulk of my IT career in leadership. I have a bit of a competitive spirit and do not like to lose. I also encountered key people in my life who coached me along the way which helped me to be a better leader and manager. I just stayed focused on what I wanted and figured out how to get there.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

The first business I built was providing medical-related billing services. I had a couple of friends who joined me in this venture. We still share crazy stories from those days. We believed that if you build it, they will come. Well, not so much. We were so backward in our thinking. We didn’t know what we didn’t know! The tough part was finding clients, which requires time and tenacity. We were all working full-time jobs. We had a lot of fun trying yet never got it off the ground.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My company stands out primarily because of the journey I’ve been on. I’ve walked in the shoes of an entrepreneur. I know the pain, challenges, sacrifices and risks firsthand. When I first meet with prospects (small business entrepreneurial leadership teams), I get to hear firsthand what is keeping them up at night; their fears and concerns. They almost always end their story with this statement, “Bet you haven’t met anyone as messed up as we are.” I chuckle and with a smile assure them that I hear the same things repeatedly regardless of their size or industry.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You need to understand what your true talents and skills are and ensure you are only doing those tasks. It does not happen overnight. You need a plan to delegate tasks at least quarterly. Every leader needs an assistant who can keep them out of the weeds. The biggest time suck is email!!!

I tell this story to my clients: Let us say your time is valued at $100 an hour. You are doing tasks that should be handled by someone else who would earn $25 an hour. Would you hire someone for $100 an hour to do a $25 an hour task? Of course, you wouldn’t, but you are. The business needs all your magic focused where you add the most value.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My practice is unique due to the people who are a part of our Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS) community. There are over 400 of us around the globe delivering the same model. We have collectively implemented EOS in over 10,000 companies. Even though we compete, we are also the first to jump in and help a colleague who is struggling. Help First is one of our core values and we live by it. When the pandemic started, we delivered multiple free events for almost a year to help any business owner who needed help. That’s making a difference in our lives and theirs!

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Delegating effectively is a challenge for many leaders. Let’s put first things first. Can you help articulate to our readers a few reasons why delegating is such an important skill for a leader or a business owner to develop?

To grow you have to delegate so you can elevate your focus and increase the value you bring to the organization. If you do not delegate, you become a bottleneck which will prevent your company from growing. If you are not growing the business will die. It is really that simple. Build extensions of yourself, delegate what you can and keep what requires your skills.

Can you help articulate a few of the reasons why delegating is such a challenge for so many people?

The primary reason people do not delegate is that they do not trust the person to do it right. Other reasons include not having enough time to train and monitor results and of course, the employee can’t do it as well as you can. It’s hard to let go but we have to in order to grow the organization. The most important leadership skill you need to develop is delegating.

In your opinion, what pivots need to be made, either in perspective or in work habits, to help alleviate some of the challenges you mentioned?

If it is a trust issue you need to determine if the job is filled with the right person. If not, make the changes sooner rather than later. Upgrading talent is critical. Do you have a process in place to monitor and manage their progress? Your time is the most valuable thing you can provide to your employees. Take the time to train and share knowledge across the organization. If not, you are putting your business at risk.

Can you please share your “Five Things You Need To Know To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results?” Please share a story or an example for each.

Take the time to identify the tasks you don’t like doing and don’t require your skills. They are the first tasks to begin delegating. Tasks that only require your oversight should be measured so you know when it’s off track and can react quickly before it’s a major problem. Create and monitor activity-based weekly metrics for each employee to ensure all tasks are on track. What does a great week look like for that employee? Establish weekly team meetings with direct reports to report on their progress in front of their peers. This creates trust and enables others to help which is healthy for the team. Clear, consistent, and frequent communication is critical. Every employee’s needs are different. Make sure they are getting enough of your time.

One of the obstacles to proper delegating is the oft quoted cliche “If you want something done right do it yourself.” Is this saying true? Is it false? Is there a way to reconcile it with the importance of delegating?

If an owner or leader believes this is true, they should be satisfied with the size of their business. They will not be able to grow with this way of thinking. I believe it challenges the question; do we have the right people in the right seats so that they don’t feel like they need to do it themselves?

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Every business should have a business operating system in place. We think about how to deliver our services and products, not on how to run a great business. I so wish I would have known about a tool such as EOS and how it could have helped me so much in my early entrepreneurial ventures. Many of the recommendations I mentioned are taught to our clients early on. You need the tools to delegate and inspect what you expect. You’d be surprised how quickly performance improves when your employees know you are consistently keeping an eye on your data!

