Rainee Busby: “Structure ”

Rainee Busby is an operational excellence practitioner who guides privately held entrepreneurial leadership teams along the path to achieve operational excellence across all areas of their business or organization. She is also a facilitator, educator and business advisor who leads them through the implementation of a powerful model and set of tools called the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS®). Rainee helps her clients achieve clarity of vision, execution skills through discipline/accountability while building a healthy organization.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have been an entrepreneur for over 15 years and truly love business, especially smaller businesses. I started out as a software engineer which is really focusing on systems and process automation. Over my career I’ve held numerous leadership positions across multiple industries enabling me to really focus on what makes businesses successful. Moving into the human capital space (people strategy) helped me to focus on the key element of winning for every business, finding, and developing the best talent. Today I leverage all my experiences and expertise to level the playing field for smaller businesses.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Starting my current practice was challenging since business development was not one of my strengths, or so I thought. As humans, we mentally decide what we can and cannot do, our perceived limitations. We call it head trash! I was running my own landfill of trash. Thinking back, I can now laugh at what was holding me back and slowing me down. I always get a chuckle from my clients when I point out their head trash. We all have it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“They have to want it more than you do. If you drag them in, you have to drag them around!” Early in my practice I was willing to take on whatever opportunity came along. Many times, these opportunities were not a good fit for what I offered. The leaders with whom I worked were not willing to do the work and change their behaviors to set their businesses up for success. I learned a lot taking on challenging clients. Today, I am very selective when it comes to the clients I work with in order to ensure it’s a win-win for everyone involved.

Ok super. Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell us a story about how you were able to build a business from scratch, scale and sell it to a bigger firm?

Building a business is difficult and requires a lot of focus, time and willingness to take risks. I wish I would have known about the EOS system I work with clients to implement. It would have made things simpler. For some reason humans love complexity. Scaling is difficult due to the planning involved in deciding what positions to fill and finding the right people. Partnering with people who knew what they were doing is key. Fill in where you have weaknesses. We built an auditing firm and a complimentary custom software solution. The value of the people and the software was a key part of attracting a big company to acquire us. Great employees led by strong leaders created an attractive offering to complement their existing business.

Based on your experience, can you share with our readers the “Five Things You Need To Know If You Want To Build, Scale and Prepare Your Business For a Lucrative Exit”. Please give a story or example for each.

In EOS we refer to 5 Key Leadership Abilities™ which are necessary to grow your business and avoid hitting the ceiling which happens every 3 to 5 years. You must master these skills:

Simplify — growth equals complexity in all things, especially communication — keep it simple!

Delegate and Elevate — build extensions of yourself. Delegate what you can; keep what requires your skills.

Predict — long term: 90+ day plans to move the business forward. Short term: daily and weekly prioritizing and solving of issues to prevent firefighting! Look for the glowing embers ready to ignite.

Systematize — documented core processes to ensure consistency across the organization. Everyone doing it the same way is your franchise footprint.

Structure — visually creating the best structure to move the organization to the next level — identify the functions needed and a trigger to launch finding the best person.

In your experience, is there a difference in approach for building a service-based business versus a product-based business when you have the intent to eventually sell the business. Can you explain?

In a service-based business your people are everything. Your culture is critical to retain valuable talent. A good cultural fit across the selling and buying organizations defines the difference between success and failure. When you are ready to sell your business, you must retain the best talent. Your team is really what they are buying along with your client base.

In a products-based business, it’s much easier to acquire especially if it’s a complimentary fit to the buyer’s existing product offering. Once they learn how to manufacture the product, they can easily move it under their existing operations with minimal disruption. While the people component is key initially, it’s not a make-or-break situation.

How does one go about the process of finding a buyer?

I like to compare selling your business to selling your home. You need to find the right fit on both sides. I recommend selecting a business broker who specializes in your industry and most importantly your revenue/profitability range. They are all unique in how they approach and support a business during this process. Just like a realtor, they will help you prepare your business to ensure top dollar. Each business is unique which may require an extensive plan in preparation of the sale. I recommend you begin this process long before you are ready to sell, ideally 2+ years.

How can one decide if it is better to build a business in order to exit, or if it is better to stick around for the long term and let the company bring in residual income, or if it is better to go public?

I believe each situation is unique and needs to be evaluated based on what the owner(s) want out of their business. Sometimes the question is difficult to answer. Complexities such as a family business can be quite challenging.

Many of my clients are currently planning for an exit strategy (move into the Owner function and out of day-to-day operations). This creates the residual income stream which could be part of their retirement strategy. There is still an element of risk worth considering.

Selling it to a buyer reduces the risk to the owner while providing a lump sum which can be invested at a much lower risk. Key fact: a potential buyer doesn’t want to buy the owners, they want to buy a high performing leadership team!

Some clients want to create an employee-owned business which is a great alternative with many options to consider on how this is managed.

Going public is a drastic change that shifts the internal focus from employees/customers to external stakeholders. This is a completely different world that needs to be considered carefully.

Can you share a few ways that are used to determine a good selling price for the business?

Business valuation is an art that varies drastically across providers. They basically perform an audit of your business and financials to create an overall price range. This is a starting place. A buyer may place more value on one aspect than another which could alter the sale price. It is also important to consider what the new owners want from the purchase which opens other variables that need to be considered. Choose your business valuation expert carefully. This person will become another key member of your team to leverage while planning your exit.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Every business should have a business operating system in place. We think about how to deliver our services and products, not on how to run a great business. I so wish I would have known about a tool such as EOS and how it could have helped me so much in my early entrepreneurial ventures. You must build your business on a strong solid foundation. Any gaps or cracks you have will grow with you which could potentially put you out of business. The sooner you act the better you and your business will be.

