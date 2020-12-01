Rahul Saggu Advises Entrepreneurs That Moving With People Is Faster Than Moving Alone

These days, people want to wear the tag of being ‘self-made.’ It is as though doing things alone is a tag of honor, a show of brilliance. While being a lone wolf is good – to an extent – there is only so much a person can do alone. There is only so far a person can go all by himself/herself.

These are the words of Rahul Saggu, COO of ModernDay Cannabis, and Mortgage Agent in Toronto: “Many people helped to get me where I am today. Certain people helped me in different ways at different points in my life, which, as a collective brought me where I am today.”

In business, as in life, people are the backbone of substantial growth and development. Any form of success, especially outstanding success, rests on the back of hardworking and diligent people who are dedicated to work as a team.

Imagine Steve Jobs all by himself, no Steve Wozniak to work with him. Imagine Google without a team of dedicated workers and partners. These top firms would never have existed without such an incredible group of people.

Social currency is what rules the business world now, Rahul advises. If an individual wants to get real work done, then he/she must be willing to work with people. And not only work with people they are comfortable with; they also need to work with those who will push them to get better.

One of the pitfalls many entrepreneurs fall into is the belief that personal development is not needed. While getting busy with work is essential, a base person needs to have people, a team, and friends to push them to develop themselves personally. Self-development is key to helping the business move farther than it already is. And with the right team, the self-development process is more manageable.

“Whenever I had off days growing up, I’d always get back on track with the people around me,” Rahul Saggu says of his friends. They are always there to remind me why I do what I do.

Sometimes business people allow the success – or failure – of their business to get to their head. They either become braggadocious or cut off entirely from their team, friends, and family.

Yes, there are times when solitude is essential for growth. But there is still a need to have people who will always remind you why you started the business in the first place.

Getting too comfortable with where you are as a business and as an individual is equivalent to dying in business. If you aren’t growing and expanding your horizons someone else will beat you to your goal.

Rahul Saggu advises entrepreneurs to always be on the lookout for a team that will allow their creativity to flow, not one that dampens it. There are so many businesses out there in all kinds of fields, you just have to find one that fits your vision and be able to 10x their results/systems.

An entrepreneur’s support system will determine how strong he/she will be in trying times. “No entrepreneur should fall for the lies that they can do it alone,” Rahul says. “Remember that you are changing the lives of people with the solutions your business offers. Find people who have the same vision as you and change it together.”To follow Rahul Saggu’s journey and get first-hand info, check his pages on Instagram, Website, and Facebook today!