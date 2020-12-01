Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Rahul Saggu Advises Entrepreneurs That Moving With People Is Faster Than Moving Alone

These days, people want to wear the tag of being ‘self-made.’ It is as though doing things alone is a tag of honor, a show of brilliance. While being a lone wolf is good – to an extent – there is only so much a person can do alone. There is only so far a […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

These days, people want to wear the tag of being ‘self-made.’ It is as though doing things alone is a tag of honor, a show of brilliance. While being a lone wolf is good – to an extent – there is only so much a person can do alone. There is only so far a person can go all by himself/herself. 

These are the words of Rahul Saggu, COO of ModernDay Cannabis, and Mortgage Agent in Toronto: “Many people helped to get me where I am today. Certain people helped me in different ways at different points in my life, which, as a collective brought me where I am today.” 

In business, as in life, people are the backbone of substantial growth and development. Any form of success, especially outstanding success, rests on the back of hardworking and diligent people who are dedicated to work as a team. 

Imagine Steve Jobs all by himself, no Steve Wozniak to work with him. Imagine Google without a team of dedicated workers and partners. These top firms would never have existed without such an incredible group of people. 

Social currency is what rules the business world now, Rahul advises. If an individual wants to get real work done, then he/she must be willing to work with people. And not only work with people they are comfortable with; they also need to work with those who will push them to get better. 

One of the pitfalls many entrepreneurs fall into is the belief that personal development is not needed. While getting busy with work is essential, a base person needs to have people, a team, and friends to push them to develop themselves personally. Self-development is key to helping the business move farther than it already is. And with the right team, the self-development process is more manageable.

“Whenever I had off days growing up, I’d always get back on track with the people around me,” Rahul Saggu says of his friends. They are always there to remind me why I do what I do. 

Sometimes business people allow the success – or failure – of their business to get to their head. They either become braggadocious or cut off entirely from their team, friends, and family. 

Yes, there are times when solitude is essential for growth. But there is still a need to have people who will always remind you why you started the business in the first place. 

Getting too comfortable with where you are as a business and as an individual is equivalent to dying in business. If you aren’t growing and expanding your horizons someone else will beat you to your goal. 

Rahul Saggu advises entrepreneurs to always be on the lookout for a team that will allow their creativity to flow, not one that dampens it. There are so many businesses out there in all kinds of fields, you just have to find one that fits your vision and be able to 10x their results/systems. 

An entrepreneur’s support system will determine how strong he/she will be in trying times. “No entrepreneur should fall for the lies that they can do it alone,” Rahul says. “Remember that you are changing the lives of people with the solutions your business offers. Find people who have the same vision as you and change it together.”To follow Rahul Saggu’s journey and get first-hand info, check his pages on Instagram, Website, and Facebook today!

    Markus Riley

    I am professional blogger/writer, and have been writing as a freelance writer for various websites. Now I have joined one of the most recognized platforms in the world

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Here Is Why You Should Slow Down

    by Satish Rao
    Community//

    “People often think that it gets lonely at the top, but it doesn’t have to be” With Rahul B. Patel of Patel Gaines

    by Carly Martinetti
    Community//

    Saundra Merollo of Sharp: “People want to be inspired! Helping people see beyond a narrow focus and understanding how their part fits into the big picture can be so rewarding”

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.