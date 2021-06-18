Rahul Mohanachandran of Kasera: “A mindset to do experiments”

A mindset to do experiments — successful digital marketing needs experimentation and optimization. Unlike the physical billboards, advertising a banner on a website can be more effective. Doing experiments to see whether a specific design leads to better engagement or a better messaging improves click rate and so on can be tracked and analysed these days and doing experiments to find better success and results will be key to improving marketing efforts.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rahul Mohanachandran from Kasera.

Rahul Mohanachandran is the Co-Founder and Head of Marketing for the UK based furniture comparison website Kasera. He is a marketer with a background from tech and ecommerce with experience marketing products on various channels like SEO, PPC and affiliate marketing.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started my career more than a decade ago in India with a computer science degree, as it was the year following the financial crisis most of the companies were not hiring so from the day 1 of looking for a job it was all about hustling. After working in India as an analyst for an year I moved to the UK to do a masters in Machine Learning from the University of Manchester and from there I worked for many exciting companies beforing founding my own company.

My switch from a technologist to a marketer was born out of necessity which later turned into a passion.

Soon after founding Kasera I realized that none of us had the marketing skills required to market, after many attempts by consultants trying to market Kasera failed I volunteered to learn the ropes of marketing. Until I started learning about marketing I thought the terms like “SEO” , “PPC” and “CTR” were abbreviations thrown around by marketers to look cool but once I started in the world of marketing there was not a single thing I would rather do.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

The funniest marketing mistake when I started doing marketing was in calculating budget and the revenue expectations from the campaign. Being the founder of a startup sometimes means you think the product you are creating is needed by every customer so I completely overlooked the concept “Click Through Rate” and calculated everything based on every other person searching to click our Ad campaign and even made some funny statements to our CTO “Do you think our servers will be able to handle the influx of users?”. The click through rate on the campaign was less than 1% and the cart abandonment rate was 100% and all my calculations went wrong.

I think one of the biggest takeaways was doing experiments first, to learn how things work before basing budgets and revenue projects based on them. If possible finding a peer in another company or in a network of connections and discussing some of your plans can be helpful as well, especially if they have experience they will be able to tell whether your plan is going to work or not.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

The person who helped me was my former CEO of the company I worked for. He always encouraged me to pursue entrepreneurship and even when I worked with him, he used to mention that I should be running a business and encouraged me never to give up even when some of my side hustles failed at that time.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes Kasera stand out is that we bootstrapped the company from day 1 until now, starting with no brands or products on the website to compare. We came a long way to have more than 75+ brands on our website and 3 million products. Started with less than $1,000 of our personal savings from our 1 bed rental apartment a few years ago, Kasera is one of the UK’s biggest furniture comparison platforms.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

One of the biggest factors in my success was the attitude towards never giving up. I make jokes like “If you keep trying and trying there are only so many times you can fail”. When I was 21 I had a terrible motorbike accident which result in me getting Guillain-Barré syndrome and lead to half of my body paralyzed, it took many days in hospital and 3 months in recovery before I was able to walk on my own but every single day when I was not well I tried to walk. Some people told me I should “take it easy” but for me every single day was progress even if that means it and additional feet from the last day. I apply the same attitude to business as well even when things are really bad, whether we are running out of money or when a competitor beats us, after all “there are only so many times you can fail”.

Another one is having empathy to whoever you are dealing with, whether it is an employee, customer or a business partner. Having conversations and discussion with a genuine interest in helping them can go a long way. I always have conversations with people in a way to benefit them more than it benefits me. I have advised a client who I have provided consulting services with whether they want to skip the consulting for a month when I noticed the reduction in their cash flow, even though they were contractually binding to provide a retainer fee every month having a conversation with the client made me understand that that money can be used somewhere else in the business better and I advised them to do that without even the client needed to ask for it.

The character trait I developed over time that was key in my success was the principle of learning at least one positive thing from everyone I meet and spend time with. This is a very powerful tool as it not only helps me to improve my observation skills and learning it always helps me to observe and admire many traits of people I meet and many people I meet tend to surprise and amuse me.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Kasera is what I am working on and there are some exciting things coming up with Kasera that will add a lot of value for our customers. Kasera is going to help millions of people furnish their home with ease by bringing more than 3 million products on one single platform. It will help people to find the furniture at the best price, the right ones for their home all with the click of a button.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

One of the biggest and often recurring mistakes I see with companies who are starting out on SEO as one of their digital marketing strategies is the unrealistic expectations they set themselves to see results. Unlike many other digital marketing strategies, SEO takes time to work and I have seen many companies starting SEO projects with a lot of enthusiasm and energy to only lose it after a few months. This will lead to reduced effort put into SEO which will in turn result in underperformance of such campaigns.

One of the best examples is our startup Kasera, our organic traffic took 12 months to reach the sales driving stage. There were many a time when we thought this channel was not going to work and discussed abandoning it. It was my previous experience with SEO that helped us to keep pushing ahead with the project which eventually provided the result. So for any company taking up digital marketing journey will massively benefit from having a team member with “know how” at the leadership role.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

Very successful digital marketing campaigns have few key elements in common.

Effective marketing channels : Identifying the right marketing channels for the campaign is key for the success of the campaign. When a company is starting out this might not be clear in all cases so some experimentation might be required before launching a full campaign. The effective channels should be picked based on the cost of acquiring a customer and the average conversion rate. In most cases the combination of conversion rate and cost of acquisition should provide the company with enough margin to make healthy profit. Conversion Funnels : Once the campaigns are created, monitoring the activity is important in optimising the tactics and maximising the results. So creating funnels that will drive conversion is a very important element of a successful campaign. KPIs : Setting goals and KPIs for campaigns are an important factor, it is essential to define what success looks like both in terms of metrics and in achieving objectives.

I have experience of launching campaigns with and without considering these elements, a campaign I launched for my previous startup we spent our 1 month worth of budget in one week and as we never fully defined our goals we were in a situation whether to see that campaign as a success or not. But measuring the number of sales we made, revenue generated and the Ad cost we spent I can now say that the campaign was not successful. On the other hand a recent campaign we launched for one of our ecommerce brands was a massive success. We picked the right channel which was Google Shopping and chose the right bid strategy with the budget and goals set which was in line with the budget expectations of the brand. This not only led to an impressive 4% conversion rate on popular products it also demonstrated the areas where customers were dropped from the funnel.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

One of the best platforms to maximize results using PPC is Google Shopping. Depending on the type of products it could be an effective way to target high intent customers who can lead to better conversions. Another effective PPC strategy is retargeting using Google or Social media ads who visited the website before. This could result in a much higher conversion rate even close to 10% in certain retail sectors. Different platforms produce

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

One of the three key things to know to run a PPC campaign is the average cost the campaign is going to incur for a single click. Cost per click combined with the conversion rate that is expected will provide an indication of the profitability of the goods sold using the campaign. If the cost of getting and converting a customer is high it could make the profit margin on each product small or even lead to loss. The third thing to run PPC campaigns successfully is to identify the areas that can be optimised once the campaign is launched. This can vary widely based on the type of the website or app but generally this means doing some experiments like A/B tests to identify which funnel or landing page converts customers better and investing more on that Ad campaign.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Most of the successful email marketing campaigns have got the following element right.

Timing : When it comes to email marketing, timing is everything- picking the right day and right time of the day is very important. A campaign we have done to collect reviews on shows yielded a 15% better result by just switching the time of sending the email from 10 AM to 7 AM. We learned that people are spending more time on their mobile devices during breakfast and could lead to better conversion. Subject : The question anyone should ask themselves before sending out an email campaign is “Why should my subscribers open this email?”. If there is a good and compelling reason make sure to reflect that in the Subject of the email. Getting the subject right can increase the open rate of the emails dramatically. Analytics : An email campaign does not finish after sending the email, when using a mass email software statistics like open rate, click rate and so on, can be received which can be used to analyse how users are responding to certain content. Even within the buttons and links within the email, parameters can be included to identify which area of the email people engage with more and so on. This level of research is needed to optimise future campaigns to increase click rate, keep content relevant and reduce unsubscribe rate.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

Affiliate marketing is a channel I am really passionate about. It is a result driven and cost effective way to reach many websites and channels to drive the results. The reason this channel can be a game changer for many brands is because of the low customer acquisition cost, as most affiliate marketing platforms only charge the companies when a successful sale happens it shifts the focus from pay per click to per per acquisition. A great way to reduce the PPC campaign spend is to mix it with affiliate marketing.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

To have a highly successful digital marketing career- it’s all about results, whether you are involved in campaigns driving direct results or involved in brand awareness campaigns. How good you are at thinking about results ahead and channeling all the efforts in driving those results will be crucial for a career in marketing. As I started my career in marketing in my own company it was all about the results from day 1 and since then I have kept the same intensity and drive for all my consulting work.

Having empathy for the customer is another quality that sets you apart from other marketers. Knowing the customers and having empathy for the pain you are solving with a product or service could go a long way in being successful. This will make a marketer passionate about products or services they are selling. We created Kasera when we ourselves faced the issue of finding the right furniture for our home. This made us so passionate and determined to solve the problem and every day when I talk to a customer I feel their pain and we go above and beyond to help them out.

Learning is a key ingredient of success, not only in marketing but also in other areas as well. The digital marketing landscape is changing and it is changing fast and learning and mastering new platforms and how people use those platforms are key to understanding new ways to acquire customers. A perfect example is TikTok, when many marketers thought Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin and Pinterest are probably the only ways to advertise on social media, apps like TikTok added another dimension to social media marketing and content creation and it will be a matter of time before other such platforms emerge.

A mindset to do experiments — successful digital marketing needs experimentation and optimization. Unlike the physical billboards, advertising a banner on a website can be more effective. Doing experiments to see whether a specific design leads to better engagement or a better messaging improves click rate and so on can be tracked and analyzed these days and doing experiments to find better success and results will be key to improving marketing efforts.

Always talk to your customers, this is one of the least popular techniques used by marketers. Even though people like Product Managers are talking to the customers, it is essential the marketers are involved in talking to customers as well. It is a few customer interviews and customer support sessions I did for Kasera that lead to me discovering our second biggest revenue generating channel.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I listen to the podcast called Mixergy and learn how various entrepreneurs marketed their products.

From the books I read, the one from Mark Cuban called How to Win at the Sport of Business can be quite helpful in improving your marketing skills.

Websites like Search Engine Journal are great at learning and keeping up to date with SEO tactics.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Providing education and skills to those kids who are underserved. Providing the skillset to a child who can use that to get an education and get a job or to start a business can go a long way to solve many other problems like poverty and crime rate. I strongly believe that if we can do this one thing at scale and help children it can go a long way in improving the life of millions of people in this world.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Your readers can follow me on twitter here. https://twitter.com/thisisrahulm

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!