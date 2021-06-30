Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Rafayat Rakib: “A mindset to do experiments”

A mindset to do experiments — successful digital needs experimentation and optimization.

By
Rafayat Rakib
Rafayat Rakib

Rafayat Rakib (born on 15th May 1991) is a Bangladeshi content creator and an entertainer who strives to give a fresh perspective to the current generation for a better change through his vlogs and other content. He, who was born and brought up in Dhaka, had a brilliant educational background. He completed his SSC from Willes Little flower School & College and his HSC from Rajuk Uttara Model College. After finishing his graduation from North South University, he worked in several MNCs for eight years as an HR manager with his BBA in HR and marketing as majors.
 
From his childhood, he was always fascinated by video cameras and the way they work. His first camera was a gift that he had received from his father. His journey as a content creator started in 2014 with Facebook, and from his YouTube channel, ‘Showoffsdhk.’ Beginning a career in this field in a region where wifi and the internet were just being introduced was not an easy one.
 
Since his debut as a digital content creator, he is well recognized for his versatility. Even though he began with making funny entertaining content, he shifted towards the satire commentary genre. Now, he has content for all types of audiences: starting from roasting videos to vlogs to gaming. Currently, he maintains four youtube Channels. He uploads his reaction videos on Showoffs Dhk, his lifestyle vlogs on Rafayat R, his live gaming streamngs on Tumi Ami R Gaming, and his podcasts on the Youtube channel named ‘Magna Golpo.’ Besides, he has his Facebook Pages under the names ‘ Showoffs Dhk,’ Rafayat R, Tumi Ami R Gaming, and Magna Golpo. His Podcast, ‘Magna Golpo’ is also uploaded on his website (https://magnagolpo.com/).
 
In addition, Rafayat Rakib is working with some International as well as some Bangladeshi brands. Starting with well-known telecommunication brands like Airtel, Grameen phone, Banglalink, he has been working with many other companies in various OTT platforms like Toffee. Some of the significant mentions include Ghoorilearning, BBC Janala, Foodpanda, Pathao, bKash, Unicef, burger king, Daraz, Alesha Mart, Oppo Mobile, Vivo Bangladesh, Realme, British American Tobacco, etc. Being a content creator who is an inspiration to many others, he has his online course in Ghoorilearning.com on content creation to help others who dream of pursuing their career in this field.


 Apart from making people smile, Rafayat Rakib has always advocated positivity while curbing the negativity in society through his vlogs and his group, the jibonmukhi gang. One of his main visions is to uphold his country on an international level. Currently, he is working on an upcoming project where he plans to travel to all the 64 districts in Bangladesh. He wants to explore the beauty of the country and at the same time, unleash the unknown heroes. Being a 90s kid, he always tries to incorporate his fond memories of his childhood through his Jibonmukhi stories. Even though he is proud of his childhood and culture, he wants to know the tastes and mindset of the current generation. Unlike many other people of the country who sees this generation as a bunch of depressed people, Rafayat strongly believes in their true potential and dreams of a better Bangladesh.

