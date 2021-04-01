Radical Responsibility with Dr Fleet Maull

I am very fortunate that as a result of being a 95% referral based business, I find myself oftentimes surprised and impressed with what I discover awaiting me in my daily inbox for whoever ultimately wishes to be showcased on the international Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald radio/podcast show! The majority of the referrals are initiated by third party individuals such as PR Companies, Agents, Publishing Companies/Houses, and so forth. When I initially peruse the one sheet attachment for any said prospective radio guest, I am frequently blown away by the backstories for the why’s and the how’s related to each person’s overall evolution of self and their transformational journeys. What I am sent and for what I am continuously on the receiving end of, lends extraordinary context for where it was these brave-hearts were in their once-upon-a-time journey, as compared to their current level of consciousness, which by contrast based upon their amassed levels of monumental growth, is simply remarkable. It is an amazing gift in which to be the receiver and the recipient of, and certainly a gift I never take lightly nor is it a gift I ever choose to take for granted.



When I read what was issued to me with regards to Dr. Fleet Maull, I was compelled to immediately respond so as to schedule a radio guest appearance with him as soon as possible. Fleet’s story is one that others would most likely only ever come by if flicking through the channels on their television set; unexpectedly tuning in to a fascinating documentary. It is utterly phenomenal what the human spirit is capable of overcoming!



Dr. Maull’s path in life has truly been one rife with heartache, controversy, and multi-faceted dichotomies. Who cannot relate to what it has felt like in which to experience a dual reality within a parallel universe? Fleet has simultaneously danced with both the internal darkness and the bursting brightness; having one foot dangled in one world while his other foot was firmly rooted in another. Fleet’s ability to so fluidly articulate and to chronicle the timelines interspersed with his riveting life transformation, inclusive of the highs and the lows, the ups and the downs, the ebbs and the flows…was spellbinding and jaw-dropping in and of itself, let alone the magnitude for what it was he actually specified as having personally endured.



Fleet was beyond candid in divulging to myself, the global radio listeners, and to the podcast subscribers all that had transpired in his life. Fleet threw it all down; holding back nothing while on the airwaves. To say that Fleet took me and the global listening audience on an emotional rollercoaster ride, would be nothing short of an understatement. On any given occasion, and for any combination of reasons, there always exists within any interview in which I facilitate…the realm of possibility for myself becoming completely transfixed by what it is I am digesting as the radio show host. To a certain degree, I am often left feeling in awe of a good portion of most of the guests for whom I have had the distinct honour of interviewing. Dr. Fleet Maull, was however, one of those rare individuals whose story will remain timelessly memorable and completely unforgettable to me. It requires much for anyone to have such a deeply profound impact on me.



For anyone who currently struggles with the art or the concept of self-forgiveness; this is the podcast interview for you! For anyone who does not believe in miracles – – this is the podcast interview for you! For anyone who feels down on their luck or overrun with self defeatist thoughts – – this is the podcast interview for you! For anyone who is currently conflicted with self-blame and inner shame – – this is the podcast interview for you! For anyone wanting or needing a monumental growth shift in their life…this is the podcast interview for you!!



I have immense respect and admiration for the Dr. Fleet Maull’s of this world. The Fleet’s of this world who acknowledge that to err on the side of sweeping the truth under the rug, no matter how uncomfortable that truth may be, is to not only cause a disservice to oneself but to essentially cause a disservice to others as well. Genuine healing requires brutal honesty. To authentically lead by example for others in their own journey, requires full disclosure and non-distilled transparency. I thank you, Fleet, for expressing the painful rawness associated with the gut-wrenchingly tough life lessons for which you have had to learn and for the inspirationally uplifting ways in which you have turned your personal travesties into achieving ultimate life purpose. I applaud you, our friend! Thank you for living fearlessly with me, the listeners, and the podcast subscribers on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald! Deeply honoured and truly humbled by your grace!



On behalf of both Dr. Fleet and myself, we wish to express our wholehearted gratitude to each of you for graciously taking the time to read this Feature Article! We also wish to extend our mutual appreciation to you as well for kindly taking the time in which to additionally listen to our raw and compelling conversation with one another via the enclosed podcast link. For anyone wishing to take the conversation outside of this brilliant forum, please know that both Fleet and myself would consider it a pleasure and a privilege in which to further connect with you on a more personal note! Thank you one and all!



"I Want For You What You Want For You!" ~ Byron Katie

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

~ Lisa

Who is Dr. Fleet Maull?!

Fleet Maull, PhD is an author and renowned growth mindset & meditation teacher who delivers his training programs and seminars around the world both in-person and online through Heart Mind Institute. He’s an executive coach, inspirational speaker, and social entrepreneur who works at the intersection of personal and social transformation.

Fleet founded the Prison Mindfulness Institute and National Prison Hospice Association, catalyzing two national movements, while serving a 14-year mandatory-minimum federal drug sentence, 1985 to 1999. Dr. Maull developed the Radical Responsibility empowerment model that embraces 100 percent ownership for each and every circumstance we face, free of blaming oneself or others.

Fleet is a Roshi (Zen master) in the international Zen Peacemaker Order and Acharya (senior Dharma teacher) in the global Shambhala meditation community. He is the author of Radical Responsibility: How to Move Beyond Blame, Fearlessly Live our Higher Purpose and Become an Unstoppable Force for Good in the World.