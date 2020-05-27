Muskegon’s Racquelle Robinson: “I Thought to Myself, ‘I Can Do That Too,’ and Decided to Focus On Making Small Changes”

I was pushing 400 pounds when I heard former winner Penny Valentine talk about ZP. Seeing the changes that she was able to make just from sticking to her better choices was inspiring. I thought to myself, “I can do that too,” and decided to focus on making small changes in my life. I like that ZP isn’t an all-at-once thing. It’s so easy and gradual that you don’t even realize how much you’re actually doing. But it works! I changed my eating and am being more active than I was before. My weight has already dropped from 398 down to 371. I have more energy and was excited to realize that I needed to go down a pant size!

• After losing almost 30 pounds, I’m not getting as winded.

• Texting and video chatting with family helps me stay in touch.

• I’m putting 10% of each paycheck into savings.

• My step tracker keeps me motivated to be more active.

Before I started making changes, I was eating fast food just about every other day. I also had a weakness for snacking on junk food and was eating lots of chips, cookies, candy bars and sweets. I’m more mindful of my eating now and haven’t had a candy bar in three months! Instead of snacking on sweets, I’m making sure I always have a veggie tray in my fridge so I can have something healthy easily available. For my meals, I’m choosing lighter options, like baked chicken and steamed broccoli. Intermittent fasting and not eating anything after 9 at night is also helping me keep an eye on my calories. I’m a results-oriented person, so seeing the weight come off is just more fuel to keep these changes going! It can be a hard process to start out making changes, but ZP gives me the motivation to get going.