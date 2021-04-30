Rachel Serwetz of WOKEN: “Give yourself more credit than you want to”

Give yourself more credit than you want to. Trying anything is usually a decent option. I’m often inherently aware of everything I don’t know, but startup life is not about doing anything perfectly, it is about inching along and making consistent progress.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rachel Serwetz.

Rachel’s early professional experience was at Goldman Sachs in Operations and at Bridgewater Associates in HR. From there, she was trained as a coach at NYU and became a certified coach through the International Coach Federation. Throughout her career, she has helped hundreds of professionals with career exploration and for the past 3.5 years she has been building her company, WOKEN, which is an online career exploration platform to coach professionals through the process of clarifying their ideal job and career path. She also attained her Tech MBA from NYU Stern, is an Adjunct Professor of Entrepreneurship at Binghamton University and has served as a Career Coach through the Flatiron School, Columbia University, and Project Activate.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I experienced firsthand the lack of effective support for career exploration and job search at several points of my professional journey. I learned everything on my own about how to land a great job, leading me to secure a role at Goldman Sachs. Over the next few years, I was referred to hundreds of young adults who needed career support, saw patterns in the issues they faced, and came up with a unique career exploration process. After six years of searching for my own career clarity, I crystalized that my passion was helping others find theirs. That was when WOKEN was born. Now, we have been working for 3.5 years to build tools and resources to scalably support clients to find their ideal job direction in just a few months.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The first issue I faced was gaining the courage, confidence, and guidance to feel comfortable to even begin the journey. It took me months to rip the bandaid off and officially start the company. By being accepted to NYU Stern’s Tech MBA program, I felt confident enough to start a business simultaneously (not saying you should or need to do an MBA while starting a business, it just gave me a (false) sense of security to start the company). From there, my biggest struggle was knowing what to do next, how to begin, where to spend time. I’m inherently aware of “knowing what I don’t know” so that often trips me up.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I always say that entrepreneurs shouldn’t work on a topic they don’t deeply, deeply believe in, otherwise, it is too easy to give up. I have a deep-seated drive for the issue I’m focusing on. I spent my lifetime watching loved ones work jobs well below their potential. This was a subconscious driver of my work ethic for my entire young life, but soon enough, a coach helped me to realize that that was one of the reasons why I care so deeply about this problem. Seemingly “small” career decisions can have an insanely large impact on your life’s outcomes, and I’ve seen it firsthand.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are…going. There are always new challenges — they just change every few weeks. In some ways, it feels easier as you are later into the process because we have definitely made progress. But at the same time, running the business becomes more stressful as we grow. Grit, resilience, and most of all, persistence, are absolutely the main things that have led to our continued success. The main ingredients in what I feel makes for a successful business is persistent time and effort and the ability to pivot when needed. As we are committed to our mission, we know that if we simply continue to put in the time to figure out how to effectively grow, we will get there. It may not always be pretty or perfect, but with consistent effort and creativity — you can feel confident in reaching your goals.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember reviewing the response of one of the first people to ever fill out my career assessment, and by accident, I deleted their response entirely. To this day, I have no clue who it was! Deleting a prospective customer’s information is….pretty bad in my opinion! I learned to be as careful as you can with client data.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We are pretty much the antidote to every other career company out there, purposefully. The careers industry has been forever lacking standardized, effective career coaching tools and processes which has created such high employee disengagement rates — people don’t know what job they are the right fit for, so we job hop instead, and we think its normal to hate our jobs. At WOKEN, we ensure that our process is 1) open-ended 2) user-driven 3) interests-based 4) action-based, 5) learning-based, 6) reflection-based, and several other differentiating factors to ensure that the outcomes (one’s career direction) actually resonates with each person. For us, success is when a client feels confident and clear in their direction. Not many products’ outcomes are based on a person’s feelings.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I strongly believe in work/life balance. If you feel you’re in entrepreneurship for the long haul, remember that it is a marathon and not a sprint. I find I get the most creative ideas when I’m not working. I also know that even though I deeply love and believe in my company, I also love having a social/personal life. Even though I believe that every person should and can find a job they love, there is still life outside of work to be lived and enjoyed.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My parents work insanely hard and that taught me to do the same; without my work ethic, I would not have gotten to this point. I have had several mentors in my life as well which have helped immensely.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I believe so! We help professionals to feel clear and confident about which role, industry and company environment they want to pursue. We help people find a career path that aligns with their interests, skills, and affinities so that they can contribute to the world in a way that aligns and fulfills them. I believe that as a society we can and will reap much greater second-order benefits when professionals are in jobs where they can be most productive, creative, innovative and impactful. WOKEN enables job fit early on, reduces job-hopping and improves work engagement, productivity, wellbeing, and wealth potential so that individuals, their companies, economies, and societies thrive.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You are going to feel like you’re in a time warp / a race against time. Leverage that feeling to help you propel quickly, but don’t let the feeling deter you from embracing where you are in the journey. With such a strong vision and long-term goals, it is easy to ignore where you currently are, but each point is a stepping stone towards that bigger vision. Take moments to enjoy incremental progress. People are the most critical part of the journey — Don’t let your natural inclination to rush (and trust everyone) get in your way. Hiring can take time, but it is the most precious and important investment of time you can and should spend, even if it means “delaying” a sense of productivity for the moment. Figure out how to assess people’s skills, potential, and interests to align to what you need in the business. This includes setting culture and value principles earlier than you think you need to. If people aren’t aligned in their approach to helping you run and build your business, you may find yourself in a pickle. Find someone who can serve as a point of accountability, guidance, and honest feedback (as a solo founder, I wish I found one person who could’ve served this role for me, i.e. a coach, silent co-founder, an advisor with expertise that you lack, or a founder who has already done what you want to do). Oftentimes I was “too close” to everything and I needed some outside perspective to avoid certain mistakes. Your loved ones likely won’t understand, but entrepreneur peers will — Always have at least one peer or peer group you can leverage for moral, mental, emotional, and practical support. Give yourself more credit than you want to. Trying anything is usually a decent option. I’m often inherently aware of everything I don’t know, but startup life is not about doing anything perfectly, it is about inching along and making consistent progress.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

This is an amazing question. First, accept early on that each week will entail both highs and lows. I find that if you set accurate expectations early on, it will be easier to embrace most anything. I enjoy leveraging a coach to help me process and think through challenges, and also a therapist. Know that any low is just a chance to learn and improve, and most lows feel worse in the moment then they actually are in the long run. Make sure to take breaks — burnout will not help you re-charge so that even when you experience a low, you can reset and restart on a high the very next day.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That’s essentially what I am trying to do now! I believe the world needs to know that it is feasible to find a job you align with and that we don’t have to hate work. In fact, there are so many personal and societal benefits when you do find a job and career you are fulfilled by. Our institutional systems and various coaching settings don’t yet know about our proven career exploration process, but once we can ensure that each individual and organization can benefit from our tools and processes, we will create a new norm — one where we can enjoy and look forward to our work.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Check out our website at iamwoken.com. We offer a free career coaching call at calendly.com/woken/demo. On Instagram and Facebook, we’re @getwoken. On LinkedIn, we’re @WOKEN.

