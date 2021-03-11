Rachel Reddish of ‘EōS Fitness’: “Just Move”

Just Move: I think we sometimes take for granted what our bodies are made to do. We were made to MOVE! If you ever watch a small toddler squat, it’s magical because it’s perfect! If you can incorporate regular movement into your everyday activities, not only will you feel better but your surroundings will be more fun and you will be able to start and maintain great habits! Dance while you cook and clean, work out with the family, go on walks. Whatever it is, big or small, just move!

As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rachel Reddish.

As the Director of Education and Small Group Training at EōS Fitness, Rachel Reddish seeks to help personal trainers and gym members progress in their fitness journeys. Rachel has worked for EōS Fitness for five years and has been a personal trainer for 12 years. She loves using her training in psychology to help those around her find the “why” behind their “what” and to fight for their fitness success.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

I was very lucky as a kiddo and my parents enrolled me in dance and then gymnastics (because dance just wasn’t enough for me). So from there I was able to really set a foundation in sports and athletics. Next, I progressed to volleyball and track where I excelled and continued through college. I really appreciated having coaches and support around me to show me what my body was capable of. That was the beginning of my love of fitness.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Unfortunately I don’t have ONE experience that I consider the most interesting, but I can say a blanket statement in the sense of all the amazing “celebrities” I have had the opportunity to meet and work with! I know celebrities are just like us and go to work every day and practice their craft, but it’s so refreshing when you get to meet those human beings who are just as amazing in person as they are on screen.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I believe I can contribute what success I have had only to those around me who have challenged, supported, and helped me grow. I have had the opportunity to work for a few heavy-hitting companies in the industry and have been lucky enough to work with some of the most amazing humans in so many facets. I truly feel I am a utility player for our company as I wear many hats, and that’s how I contribute. As my company grows, I truly grow with it!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yep! His name is Rowdy Yates. He is actually the person who first hired me as a Personal Trainer 12 years ago, and I have been lucky enough to work with him again in my current company. He recruited me as a personal trainer, challenged me in leadership roles all over the place, and has been coaching me ever since. I can confidently say I would not be ANYWHERE close to where I am today without his guidance and support over the years. Not only is he one of the best leaders I have ever had the pleasure of working with/for, but is also one of my favorite humans.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Fear: The unknown is scary. It’s as simple as that. In fitness there is no guarantee that you/we can get where we want to be… It’s an intangible product that we are talking about. So not having full certainty and clarity on our journey can definitely hinder us from making changes to our lives.

Comfortability: We are creatures of habit, and it’s very easy to stick to a routine once you have it established. But getting out of that comfort zone to start a habit and then sticking to it can be a challenge.

Habit/Trusting the process: Let’s face it, instant gratification and/or results is what most folks are looking for. Building a habit takes time, and then sticking to it is quite a battle in itself. Leaning on a system, a person, or a group of people who can hold you accountable will be very helpful to start and stick to positive habits.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

Just Move: I think we sometimes take for granted what our bodies are made to do. We were made to MOVE! If you ever watch a small toddler squat, it’s magical because it’s perfect! If you can incorporate regular movement into your everyday activities, not only will you feel better but your surroundings will be more fun and you will be able to start and maintain great habits! Dance while you cook and clean, work out with the family, go on walks. Whatever it is, big or small, just move!

Drink Water: Sounds easy, but there’s a reason this is always a topic of conversation. Hydration is HUGE for feeling good, moving properly, having great skin, supporting a healthy gut, and so much more! Drinking water can also help with managing your appetite. Most folks are actually dehydrated and thirsty and commonly mistake that for hunger. Living in Arizona makes it a bit easier because I am always thirsty when it’s hot, but I always have to lean on some support to hold me accountable for drinking enough water!

Digital Detoxes: Put the screens away! I think this year has taught us more than ever that social media and news outlets have caused quite the stress bubble! With Covid 19 and a very intense election, there has been so much hate, animosity, and just misinformation put into the world. Guess what? Hanging out with the family or your friends and cooking, or playing games, or sitting around and chatting can be the best medicine to take a break from all the toxicity out there.

Play Outside: The majority of us are cooped up inside a stuffy office (or home now) and forget the joys and benefits of just being outdoors. Playing outside is virtually something that can’t be taken away from us! During our initial lockdown, I was so lucky that I got to play outside and work out outside with friends and pets. Even though we couldn’t go places, I was still able to fill my cup with everything I needed. I was able to enjoy good company, my pup, vitamin D (a tan was a benefit, too), and just overall activities I haven’t done in a while. Shooting hoops and long distance running are in that category!

Try something new regularly: No matter if it’s one time per month, or daily… get out there and try something new! Is it scary? Of course it is, but that’s part of the fun in growing and then getting to say you accomplished something new or, heck, even failed at something new! The important part here is you TRIED! Remember F.A.I.L. means to me “First Attempt In Learning.” So failing in my eyes is not always a bad thing. Get out there and fail at something. =)

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

Energy: People can find themselves being quite sluggish throughout the day, but exercise is a great way to curb that. When combining resistance training with a cardio component, you are definitely setting yourself up to become stronger, have more endurance, and have overall good energy! Your metabolism fires when you’re exercising. Then, depending on what you are working on, you have the potential to keep that energy not only burning calories, but just overall fueling you for the day!

Endorphins: Let’s face it… I think it’s safe to say that most people prefer to be happy rather than down or sad. Endorphins are a fantastic, natural way to get happy! The “runner’s high” is a real concept in the sense of hitting your stride and going into autopilot because you have happiness and positive hormones (dopamine and seratonin) coursing through your veins.

Confidence: To piggyback further on the two previous points, confidence is a great benefit of exercise. When exercising you are training to enhance SOMETHING. Whether that be performance, endorphin release, looking for energy, or a functional and/or aesthetic reason, you can build confidence in all facets!

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

Deadlift/Squat: This is a basic movement that is used in everyday life, so adding it into a routine with some resistance or reps will be beneficial. Squats because you literally squat all day long (sitting and standing, going to the bathroom, etc.) A deadlift because that’s how we pick up heavy stuff. (Use your legs, not your back!)

A Row: Most of us have atrocious posture. Rowing movements are a fantastic way to activate those pesky upper-back muscles (rhomboids, traps) and strengthen them so your chest doesn’t overcompensate and have you in slouch-ville.

Plank Variation: Core strength is crucial for everyday activity. Whether you do isometric or rotational planks doesn’t matter. Getting that core working is important! It helps with lower-back pain, posture, and so much more!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Well, I don’t think this is anything new, but if I could take all of those beings who only knew how to love unconditionally and put them in the lives of those who are down and needed a smile, I would. The two particular parties that I love and have worked with in the past are special needs individuals of many kinds, and animals! These two groups in my experience love unconditionally, only want you to be happy, and strive to make that happen in whatever way they can! Our world needs more of that!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Be Selfish to Be Selfless” I think people lose sight of taking care of themselves (guilty!) before taking care of others. If we cannot set time aside for ourselves, then it’s virtually impossible to help anyone, let alone everyone you WANT to take care of. So taking “you time,” whatever that looks like, is imperative to be successful!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Michelle Obama! She embodies everything I feel a woman should aspire to be! She is compassionate, intelligent, healthy, and overall a POWERHOUSE! Not only does she exude everything she supports, but she also strives to reach out and touch as many lives as she possibly can. That to me is pure inspiration!

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

instagram : @rachelreddish

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!