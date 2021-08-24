Rachel Neff: “Remember that sound matters”

Remember that sound matters. Read your drafts out loud. Listen to the words you use. If you find spots where you stumble because there are too many or too few syllables, or if you substitute or replace a word because it doesn’t quite sound right — that’s a sign that the orality of your poem isn’t quite there. Poems should try to sound as good out loud as they look on paper (or screens!)

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rachel Neff.

Rachel Neff has written poetry since elementary school and has notebooks full of half-written novels. She earned her doctorate in Spanish literature and holds an MFA. Her work has been published in JuxtaProse Magazine, Inlandia Journal and included in several anthologies. Her books include “The Haywire Heart and Other Musings on Love” and “Chasing Chickens: When Life after Higher Education Doesn’t Go the Way You Planned.”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what first drew you to poetry?

The sound of language first drew me to poetry. I loved playing with words and repetition. Even though I was in elementary school, I felt a strong pull to how poems could stay with people for the rest of their lives. My poetry began with simple end rhymes, likely influenced on a subconscious level by the poems that we had read to us in class such as Robert Frost’s “The Road Not Taken” and Shel Silverstein’s “Where the Sidewalk Ends.” As my education continued, my poetry grew from those end rhymes to more complex metaphors and images.

Also, I was fascinated by the meaning of words. In third grade, that fascination and regular use of what I learned earned me the nickname of “walking, talking dictionary” from my peers. Perhaps it’s my deep love of communication and need to precisely express myself that led me to study multiple languages. I always seem to be searching for the right combination of syllables to share what is going on inside my mind.

Can you tell us a bit about the interesting or exciting projects you are working on or wish to create? What are your goals for these projects?

As a writer with a day job in public relations, I’m finding time to revise my MFA thesis into a more competitive manuscript, while continuing to submit to journals and magazines. Many nights, it feels like moving my poetry and writing career forward is working a second shift. In addition to my MFA thesis revisions, I’m also creating a separate collection of poems centered on the idea of “The Poetics of Place” where I explore how physical locations become part of a poet’s verbal and visual landscape. As a nod to my half-finished novels, I am working on a sci-fi novel set on Mars that I plan to finish in the next year or so.

With respect to the larger poetry writing community, I’m developing a series of webinars to share my knowledge with writers ranging from novice to advanced on topics such as how to write poetry or how to approach editing drafts. My goal is to share insights and practical skills with the larger poetry community.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition so that all of us are on the same page. What is your definition of poetry? Can you please share with us what poetry means to you?

Poetry means capturing a moment or a lifetime in only a few lines. It is a celebration of the visual and aural beauty of language. Poetry is unique in its ability to preserve and describe heartbeats of time. In a world filled with screens and scrolling, a well-crafted poem can capture someone’s attention and stick with them. The ability of poetry to haunt and linger goes alongside its ability to go viral regardless of physical, geographical borders. Poetry provides a unique opportunity to speak to a larger cultural consciousness, much like the earliest epic poems and myths. Some poems are a few words long and others have us craning forward to listen for several minutes. In that sense, poetry is memory, story, and imagination all in one.

What can writing poetry teach us about ourselves?

Writing poetry teaches us to find the essence of our experience. It captures our humanity and explores the universal within the individual. Poetry allows us to put words to our lives and lived experiences. In doing so, we can often find ways to express what was once unspeakable or unrepeatable.

Who are your favorite poets? Is it their style, the content or something else that resonates with you?

Contemporary poetry is full of amazing poets. Thanks to Twitter, it is easier than ever to connect with talented writers from across the world. Some of the amazing writers I have on my bookshelves right now include Kaveh Akbar, Kelli Russell Agodon, Jericho Brown, Natalie Diaz, Carol Ann Duffy, Rupi Kaur, Ada Limón, Reina María Rodríguez, Naomi Shihab Nye, Sasha Pimentel, Natalie Scenters-Zapico, Maggie Smith, Patricia Smith, and Ocean Vuong. I love how each of these poets captures a clear voice and point of view, while also using wonderful and mesmerizing language and images. I turn to their collections often for inspiration and to fall in love with poetry again.

If you could ask your favourite poet a question, what would it be?

I would want to know what is their favorite unpublished line they’ve ever written, and why it hasn’t been published yet.

Poetry can be transformational. Is there a particular poem that spoke to you and changed your life or altered a perspective you held in some way? Can you share the story?

Going back to some of the earliest memories I have of poetry, there is one nursery rhyme that has stuck me over the years. It’s the one that goes “if all the world were apple pie and all the seas were ink” and ends with “what would we have to drink.” The poem is silly, absurd even. What has stuck with me is not only the simple rhyme (ink/drink), but also the complete suspension of disbelief. It was a way to imagine a completely different world and what that apple-pie land world might look like. From that, I learned that poetry could alter one’s perspective.

Today’s world needs so much healing. Can you help articulate how poetry can help us heal?

Poetry helps us heal because poetry brings the universal to the particular. Poems create empathy. Language is power. By putting words to experience, it gives shape and meaning to what was once unspoken or unspeakable. Poems are a space of resistance. Often, healing means finding strength — physical, mental, emotional. Pulled from the ether of the human mind, poetry can be a rallying cry, a balm, or both.

We’d like to learn more about your poetry and writing. How would you describe yourself as a poet? Can you please share a specific passage that you think exemplifies your style or main message?

My work focuses on images and small moments in time, with strong lines that drive the poem forward. I also like to write in metaphor and create extended images. I scrutinize larger social and cultural issues incorporating mythology and fairy tales. I draw upon the Spanish-language tradition of testimonio or witnessing. My main influences are Imagists, Beat poets, Confessional poets, feminism, the Generation of 27 (Spanish poets), and my experience as a multilingual individual.

Although “Atomic Forces” happens to be one of my longer works, I think this passage exemplifies how I blend memory, myth, place, language, and sound. “Atomic Forces” was published in Issue 8 of Crab Fat Magazine, May 2016. It is also in my chapbook The Haywire Heart and Other Musings on Love, December 2017.

I don’t want to be made from rib,

let me be made from sun-kissed syrup

dripping down a broken orchard branch.

Let me be equal in the empty space

of oxygen and carbon and hydrogen.

I have forgotten the Spanish word

for tin and I search my memory

for the periodic table’s letters

and say Sn. Essay n-ay.

Like a snail’s shell or Nautilus,

first there was zero, then one,

then one, then two, then three.

What do you hope to achieve with your poetry?

I want my work to have a political and social impact. I want to write poetry that haunts and echoes and becomes part of our collective cultural memory. I want to create art vis-a-vis poetry that pinpoints and expresses what was previously inexpressible or unsayable.

In your opinion and from your experience, what are 3 things everyone can learn from poetry?

The beauty of language. How to express complex ideas in a breathtaking way — universal mirror through specific experiences. Empathy.

Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things a poet needs to know to create beautiful and evocative poetry?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Be specific. The more specific the moment or example in the poem, the more universal it will feel. Think about when you’re talking with friends — you tell your story and your friend chimes in with the time that something similar happened. So, the more specific you can be with how you write, the more people will relate to it. I know, this sounds counter-intuitive at times, but it’s true! Sixteenth Street is far more evocative than “a street I used to live on” — although both have their place. Anchor yourself in the concrete. It’s really important to let your reader know where you’re going before you jump off into the metaphysical or the metaphorical. One of my favorite games to play is A is B. (Kind of like math!) I take an abstract noun like love and then connect it to something very concrete. For example, love is ink. Now, think about where that takes you. Are you thinking ink like a tattoo? Permanence? Love is a stain? From there, you can go and start with the very concrete idea of ink and then build into how that relates to love. Doing that helps your reader understand the metaphor or the image you’re creating instead of going straight into talking about a metaphor of love being ink. Look at the physical poem. How does the poem appear on the paper? Look at the actual, physical, visual line. Where are the line breaks? Enjambments? Where are the stanzas? Are the lines long or is it a prose poem all packed together? Or is it one word per line? The visual element of the poem also will tell your reader a story. Pay attention to pacing. I like to think of poetry like dancing. Is it similar to a fox trot — slow, slow, quick, quick? A lot plays into pacing a poem, such as word choice, word length, punctuation, capitalization, line breaks, and use of stanzas. Think of how we speak, that is, where we take our natural breaths and pauses. Think of how your reader is going to approach that poem when you’re not there. By using your punctuation, your spacing — all of the elements of pacing we’ve talked about, you’ll really help create powerful poetry. Remember that sound matters. Read your drafts out loud. Listen to the words you use. If you find spots where you stumble because there are too many or too few syllables, or if you substitute or replace a word because it doesn’t quite sound right — that’s a sign that the orality of your poem isn’t quite there. Poems should try to sound as good out loud as they look on paper (or screens!).

If you were to encourage others to write poetry, what would you tell them?

A lot of people think there are hard and fast rules to poetry. Yes, there are a lot of terrible poems out in the world. However, poetry can be as simple as a few words — one of my favorite poems “The Red Wheelbarrow” by William Carlos Williams is only 16 words long. Other poems, such as Maggie Smith’s “Good Bones” use half or slant-rhymes and repetition. The reality is that poetry can be as simple as a single line that could fit on a coffee mug or as complex as The Iliad. The only way to figure out what works for you and your vision is to start writing. There’s always time to revise and find the heart of the poem. However, if you never dare to try and write poetry, there’s nothing to rework. I’ve written more awful poetry than I care to admit, but even my worst drafts have something worth redeeming and drawing from in future writing sessions.

How would you finish these three sentences:

Poetry teaches… the beauty of language and the musicality of words.

Poetry heals by… helping people find words to express the inexpressible.

To be a poet, you need to… write. Sometimes you craft the perfect line on the first go, but more often, you’ll find what you’re trying to say the more you work on it.

