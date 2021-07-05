Rachel Lindteigen of Etched Marketing: “Digital marketing changes frequently”

To be a successful digital marketer, you need to want to keep learning. Digital marketing changes frequently. It’s a developing business area, and there are new platforms and algorithm updates.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rachel Lindteigen.

Rachel Lindteigen is a marketing expert with more than 20 years of experience. She’s focused on SEO & Content for the past decade, working with some of the biggest e-commerce retailers, creating strategies that drove 8 figures annually from SEO for most of her clients.

Today she runs Etched Marketing and teaches SEO to entrepreneurs in an easy-to-understand non-techy way so they can get more website traffic without buying ads.

Rachel has a BA in broadcast journalism and an MBA in marketing.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thanks for asking! I’ve been in marketing for nearly 20 years now and on the digital side most of that time. I have worked with small businesses, special events, agencies, and e-commerce retailers over the years. Today, I work with small business owners & offer online training courses in SEO & content marketing.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I can’t think of a funny mistake story where I made a mistake. Still, one of the funniest moments was at a regional franchisee training meeting in California years ago, and our Operations VP had a typo in a headline on their slides and didn’t know. That slide was up on the overhead for AGES. The VP had their back to the screen and had no idea what everyone in the room was trying not to laugh about. The word they meant to use was public. They missed a letter. The lesson here is to have someone else double-check your presentation decks. We read what we meant to write, not what we wrote. For years now, I’ve had my teams review decks in groups before client presentations to avoid situations like that.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

One manager, in particular, was very encouraging and helped me dig into digital marketing more and more. She let me take on new projects and work with our consultants, and attend training workshops within the industry. She supported my desire to learn more and bring new strategies back to the greater team. She also helped to teach me how to be a leader to my team when the time came. And that you learn good and bad both from your managers. She was leaving, and the new VP was someone she knew and had worked with before (and knew I wasn’t going to like but didn’t say a word at the time); she told me sometimes we learn how we want to be as a manager, and sometimes we learn how we don’t want to be as a manager, and those lessons are equally important. I left the company within six months of her departure, and both she and the CEO told me they knew I would leave when they hired the new VP because his style was so different from hers (he gave me no ownership of my department. He didn’t trust the team to do their jobs).

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes Etched Marketing stand out is the amount of experience I have in the corporate world and that I bring to my clients. I work mainly with small business owners and spend time teaching them about the strategies and best practices for our work together. My goal is to teach them enough to know what questions to ask to ensure they’re getting results from their marketing.

I have a client I work with now who came to me about three years ago with a nagging feeling that something wasn’t right with their SEO. They had a consultant they’d been working with for two years, but they didn’t know what was being done. They had never seen a report. They’d asked about results and were continually told the person would build a dashboard for them to see reports. When I finally got access to their Google Analytics account (the old consultant didn’t want to share the account with the client), I ran the reports and was heartbroken for them. They’d been paying this person for two years, and their SEO performance was worse than when they started. Sadly, I wasn’t surprised because the SEO work on the website was bad.

I want to help protect small business owners by teaching them enough, so they know what to ask and how to make sure they’re getting what they pay for. A 1,000 dollars or 5,000 dollars can be a lot more to a small business than a large business, and they need to get what they’re paying for. I’ve spoken to so many who spent money and didn’t get what they needed in return. Sometimes it’s because they didn’t know what to ask, and other times, it’s because they hired someone who didn’t know enough themselves to get results.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

My three character traits are:

A desire to learn more.

An unwillingness to give up when things get hard.

A willingness to teach others and make things better (whether it be my staff or my clients).

I’ve spent my entire career learning more. I’m in a field that didn’t exist when I went to college. I’ve had to learn a lot along the way. I studied broadcast journalism and took marketing and public relations courses (my dad’s requirement because he was sure I’d make an excellent marketer. Dang it if he wasn’t right 😉 ). I’ve spent years learning how search engines work and helping companies understand how to use the available data to connect with customers and create content that people WANT to read and lead to conversion. I still focus on storytelling and use the skills I learned in journalism school, but today I use it to connect companies with consumers and solve problems regularly.

I have an MBA because about ten years ago, I looked at the positions a level or two above where I was (Manager at the time) and saw that anything Director level or above said, “MBA preferred,” and I thought, well I want to be the preferred candidate, so I better go get my MBA. And I did. While I’ve left the corporate world and don’t technically need my MBA as an entrepreneur, I love that it helps me better understand how to run a business and review the numbers when meeting with clients.

I’ve never given up. Even when things get hard, it’s not something I do. I may step back and review or take a few days to think something through or look for a new solution, but I don’t give up.

And I love teaching and helping mentor people. At my last agency, I had a team of content & SEO analysts, strategists, writers, and editors, and I loved working with them, helping to guide them through their first go-round on a big new deliverable. I gave several their first professional job out of college and enjoyed knowing that while it would be a bit more work for me to train them, I was helping them move onto the next stage of their lives. I love seeing them start to understand something hard and then begin to teach it to the next person because now they’re comfortable with how things work. I always wanted my staff to feel valued and supported because a staff that feels that is more likely to stay with you and will work harder for you. I knew from my experience years earlier.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am! I’ve recently launched some SEO Quick Start Courses for entrepreneurs who want to get started with SEO but are either scared to try, don’t have much budget or time to work with, or aren’t sure it’s the right channel for them.

I have one specific to Shopify websites, one that’s specific to Etsy shops, and finally, one for all other websites. I teach them how to get started with SEO so that it’s easier for Google to understand what their website is about. The thing is, a website that’s not optimized for Google won’t rank high, and if you don’t rank high, you don’t get traffic. There are some things you have to do to get found on Google. The starter courses are the first introduction to SEO and take about an hour to complete, and are less than 100 dollars each, so they’re a great way to try it out without a big time or money investment.

I also have a complete SEO training program for WordPress, Squarespace, and Shopify website owners. I teach them how to do SEO on their website, blog, and e-commerce product pages to turn their website into a cash-making machine.

I’m working on an SEO Content Class next because I’m getting many questions about creating content that sells products. So what’s up next.

In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

One of the biggest mistakes people make when they’re starting out with digital marketing is that they want instant results. The thing is, in marketing, you’re going to have to test, review the results, tweak your actions, test again, change strategy, and keep trying until you figure it out. You need to have a testing budget, and honestly, it should be a significant portion of your budget early on. Don’t go into it thinking I will turn this 1,000 dollars into 5,000 dollars right away. The reality is you should spend that 1,000 dollars learning more about your customer — what they like and what they don’t like and then you can start turning it into more money. You may spend 500 dollars-800 dollars of that initial 1,000 dollars learning what works.

The thing is, learning what doesn’t work is not a waste of money; it’s very powerful data. Non-buyer research (why didn’t they buy) can help you adjust your products, services, pricing, offer, so much. Each adjustment should get you one step closer to success.

From an SEO perspective, I think people expect results too quickly, and I know they choose the wrong keywords. The biggest mistakes I see with SEO almost always tie back to keyword targeting. They’re targeting keywords they can’t rank for. They’re targeting keywords their Ideal Customer isn’t searching for. They’re targeting the same keywords on every page.

From a timeline perspective, people try SEO, they don’t see immediate results, and then they give up. SEO takes time. It’s like an investment account. You do a bit now, a bit tomorrow, a bit next week, and keep going, and it feels like things are just trickling in until one day in the future you look, and wow, there’s a lot of money in that account. SEO is similar. You research a keyword, create a page, and optimize that page, and nothing happens, but then that keyword starts moving up in Google’s rankings. You start getting traffic from those searches, and suddenly, you’re selling products related to that keyword you optimized for months or even years ago. Some of my best performing & highest ranking blog posts are 3+ years old. SEO keeps working.

An SEO program that’s not working is often struggling because the wrong keywords are being targeted. If you choose & optimize for keywords your website can’t rank for, you won’t get the results. You have to understand keyword strategy to succeed. It’s why I focus so much on keywords in my training courses. They’re critical to your overall success.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

A successful digital marketing campaign (SEO & Content) should start with the Ideal Customer at the core. What do they need or want from us? Then, we should look at our product priorities and goals. What does the business need to achieve? How can we serve the customer and achieve our goals at the same time?

From there, we need to think about our SEO and Content strategies. Are we creating pages on the website? Will there be blog posts? Are there specific keywords we want to target for this campaign? Where should we target the keywords — blog or website pages? Do we use the blog to support sales, provide customer information, or both?

We then create a list of website pages, blog posts, and targeted keywords. Ensuring we focus on optimizing the sales/conversion terms on pages that convert the customer and the information gathering terms on pages that provide additional detail to help guide them through the buying process.

Sometimes we’ll feature products in our blog posts to boost sales. I’ve worked with many e-commerce retailers, and we did this frequently. If you’re going to write a blog post about home décor trends, holiday gifts, or fashion trends, it makes sense to link to your products to see your products featured when people read the post.

From there, you want to partner with your social and email teams to ensure the content you’re creating & optimizing is distributed across more channels.

SEO & Content Sales Blueprint Steps

Choose your keywords Determine website pages Determine blog posts Write & optimize content Distribute content

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Your email campaigns need to provide value. If you want customers to stay on your list and open your emails, you have to give them something in return.

Sometimes, especially in e-commerce, a coupon code or discount is what the customer is looking for in their email. They want to know about the sales ahead of time to buy the items they want.

Sometimes they want advance notice or inside information.

It’s going to be up to you to figure out what your Ideal Customer wants and provide that value to them to grow your email revenue.

Limit your emails to ones that provide value. Sending an email every day doesn’t often offer value. Survey your audience; what information do they want? Test your email design. You’d be amazed at the difference in response to one color or one shape vs. another — test subject lines. Test days and times you send. Optimize your email campaigns for better performance.

Focus on serving your customer, and you will grow your revenue.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

I love SEO research tools for content development. Not sure what blog posts to write, start doing a bit of research. Type the keywords you want to target into Google and see what Suggested Search returns. Google Suggested Search tells you exactly what people are searching when they’re using the keywords you’ve typed.

Try Answer the Public. Type your keyword in there and see what questions come back.

Dig into Reddit and Quora and see what people are asking. Create content that helps your Ideal Customer and optimize that content, and Google will help connect you with them (as long as you’ve targeted a keyword you can rank for).

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

To be a successful digital marketer, you need to want to keep learning. Digital marketing changes frequently. It’s a developing business area, and there are new platforms and algorithm updates. We’ve had Google and Facebook algorithm updates that have changed how we do our jobs. Years ago, you could rank #1 on Google by building lots of links to a website, whether they were related or not. Your content quality didn’t matter. The amount of content you created didn’t matter. Today, if you used tactics that worked a decade ago, you wouldn’t rank. You have to keep current, keep learning, and keep adjusting. You also have to be able to understand data to interpret the results. By now, you’ve probably gathered that a lot of what we do in digital marketing involves testing and refining. You have to analyze the data to know where to change things and what to try next. In my experience, you need a team. It doesn’t have to be a full-time team, but it helps people with different backgrounds and skillsets bring ideas to the table, share experience, and look for new solutions. One of the most powerful things large e-commerce retailers do is hold planning meetings with their teams and marketing partners. I miss those all-day or multi-day meetings where we’d focus on the new product priorities for an upcoming season. The merchandise team would share what was coming out and when. The marketing teams would be charged with figuring out how to sell the products. The finance team is there to discuss free shipping thresholds, etc. It’s a room full of smart people who excel in different areas coming together to create success for a business. Maybe you don’t have a big team today, but even having another person or two to bounce ideas off and discuss what you’re working on can help a lot. I believe being organized helps a lot. There are often many moving parts and lots of deadlines and timelines with dependencies. For example, if you’re launching a new product and running Facebook Ads to support the launch, you have to have a lot in place before running your ad. You can’t simply start running ads. You need a product page on your website, ad images, ad copy, etc. You can’t run your ad before your product page is live on your website. And you can’t push your product page live without a product picture and description. Staying organized and having everything in a master document helps the entire process run smoother. The final item that I believe helps you be a successful digital marketer is making a decision and sticking with it, and keeping moving forward. There will be a lot of decisions to make. If you get stuck in analysis-paralysis mode or second-guess everything, you will struggle to get out of the testing phase. You may also struggle with productivity because you’re spending so much time trying to make decisions or reconsidering decisions you’ve already made that you don’t have time to get actual work done. The ability to look at the available data (because sometimes we don’t have as much as we’d like) and make a decision and move on is critical. I’ve seen people struggle with decisions that led to them missing deadlines, working weekends, procrastinating, and ultimately not getting much accomplished.

What books, podcasts, videos, or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I love in-person conferences (in a non-covid world). I love the energy you get from attending in person and talking to other savvy marketers. There are industry conferences for so many different areas of digital marketing. Early on, I went to some local or regional conferences and even networking or meet-up type groups. You can learn so much from your peers and those who’ve gone before you. Look to see what’s in your area, and then check out the national conferences too.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d love to see us have more flexibility in the corporate world. I think a lot will change post-covid now that companies see that people can work from home and remain productive. I left the corporate world because I couldn’t be the type of mom that I wanted to be and do my job the way that I wanted. I found balance working for myself. Unfortunately, we feel we have to choose one or the other in so many instances.

How can our readers further follow your work?

My website is www.EtchedMarketing.com

I’m also on Social

@EtchedMarketingAcademy on Facebook, Insta, and YouTube.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!