Rachel Leslie: “Lead With Empathy”

As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rachel Leslie.

Rachel is the founder of Rachel Leslie, LLC, a copywriting and storytelling studio based in Portland, Oregon. Rachel helps impact-driven brands define and amplify their business with compelling copy and purpose-led storytelling. With nearly a decade of marketing experience across food and beverage, tech, travel, and sportswear industries — working for brands like Nike, Travel Oregon, and Bob’s Red Mill — Rachel understands the power of storytelling. She’s on a mission to help brands and entrepreneurs share their stories in the best way possible.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I credit a lot of my career to a one-way ticket I booked to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. I was about a year out of journalism school and only had an unpaid internship from an indie newspaper under my belt. I knew there was more for me. That yearning took me well outside my comfort zone, landing me not only in a developing country I’d never set foot in, but also with no job and merely a commitment to “give it a try” and see what happens.

Those two years in Vietnam catapulted me into a career of writing, marketing and PR for tech startups, five-star luxury hotels, internationally recognized food and beverage brands like Kettle Brand Chips, Bob’s Red Mill and eventually making my way to work for the largest sportswear brands in the world, Nike, as one of two digital copywriters in all of North America.

I’ve grown to understand the importance of written communication throughout my career, whether launching a product, managing an influencer campaign or selling a service. I’ve also come to obsess over the storytelling aspect in that form of communication. Maybe it’s the ex-journalist shining through, but I’ve been able to see how powerful storytelling can be. It’s not just for big businesses with big budgets but also industry-disrupting brands, startups and entrepreneurs.

I always knew I wanted to have my own business; it was just a matter of when. Over the past year, that thought became bigger and bigger until it was something I no longer could ignore. In combining my writing and storytelling skills, I opened up my own studio to help brands and entrepreneurs get their voices heard and grow through story-driven copy and intentional brand messaging.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I started building out the idea for my business and picking up freelance writing gigs while working full-time. I worked on my business every chance I could get. I’d work every night after I finished my day job and every weekend. Balance was almost nonexistent. There were many times where I’d get home exhausted from work at 6 p.m. after writing and starting at a computer for 8 hours that day, knowing that I’d need to work another 3–4 more hours on my client’s projects. During those times of exhaustion and burnout, I’d question if it was worth it. I’d think to myself how easy it would be for me to stick with my 9–5 that gave me benefits, weekends free to do what I want and a cushy salary.

There were even times where my freelance writing and building my business would slow because the burnout would be so intense. But as I got into the flow of my 9–5 job, I could feel the pull to do more. That feeling of knowing that I wanted more was more enticing than the stability of my corporate gig. I started connecting with other entrepreneurs who could relate and who could provide mentorship and advice. I also began reading bookings like “You Are a Badass at Making Money” by Jen Sincero and Gabby Bernstein’s “Super Attractor” to get into a better mindset of what was possible for me. I soon realized what I wanted, and that was to be my own boss.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

When I was first starting my business, I was focused on growing my social media presence, specifically on Instagram. I found myself spending WAY too much time on my phone trying to spark conversations, engage with other people’s content by commenting, liking and trying to follow all the “right people” to grow my brand awareness. I was doing too many things at once, and I didn’t focus on fostering genuine conversations. I focused on increasing my follower count.

One day I was going through my engagement in commenting, following and liking and I noticed I received a comment from a follower. I saw my original comment along the lines of “thanks, lady!” and the person commenting back said something like “I’m not a lady,” with a laughing emoji. The user was a guy, and in my rush to comment, follow and like, I replied with a basic response, and I was called out. Thankfully he laughed it off after apologizing. We ended up becoming friends, but that was a big lesson for me. Growing your brand’s awareness is not about producing as much content as possible, liking, commenting or following as many people as you can. When you focus on providing value and fostering REAL connections first, that’s what will help you grow your brand awareness better than anything else.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The one aspect I believe helps me and my business stand out from other agencies is that my services are rooted in storytelling. Whether I’m developing a brand messaging guide, writing website copy, or developing ongoing content for a client’s blog, newsletter, or social media posts, each service is driven through the lens of telling a story, all with compelling and conversion-focused copy. This alternative form of service attracts a unique roster of clients across multiple industries. Whether one is starting an inclusive travel brand, building a motherhood platform to connect mothers of all different stages with alternative providers and health experts, writing a book about the secret to let go of your shame, and the list goes on. They’ve come from Amazon, they’ve headed up fortune-500 companies, they’ve taken risks, and they’re changing the future.

Many of my clients can explain what they do, but when it comes to explaining it through words and fostering a connection with their readers, there’s a disconnect. I focus on getting to the root of why a brand or an entrepreneur does what they do by extracting and uncovering their story, and I focus on how they can share that with the world. A former client of mine was a graphic designer seeking help in developing his personal brand messaging. He had decades of experience working at various creative agencies, planning design-driven events, and even product management and technology. He had difficulty understanding how his experiences related to what he was doing now as a creative and graphic designer. I worked with him to define a brand story to tie everything together. It helped him look at his experiences in a whole different way. Not as years of work that felt disjointed or unrelated to what he was doing now but as a unified story of merging functionality with design to drive consumer experience in a whole new way. He no longer felt stuck in how he communicated his services or offerings, which gave him a whole new way to speak to his expertise and share a compelling story.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

In my first year of business the most important thing has been striving for balance. When I was first starting, I kept having an unhealthy thought that, “if I’m not working, I’m not making money.” I even felt guilty at times for not working on the weekends and opting to take breaks. This thought is not true at all. As someone who’s livelihood thrives on being creative and letting that come through in my work, finding a balance has never been more critical for me and my business to thrive. I realized when I do take breaks and step away from my business, my work and my client’s work benefits. I feel more creative, refreshed and that’s exactly how I want to feel when I start working on a project.

Another tip I’d recommend is to outsource early. I didn’t realize how much I needed to do this until I was drowning in work trying to wear all the hats. I’d recommend other entrepreneurs and business owners to make a list of all of the tasks they do on a day-to-day basis and weed out the jobs they hate doing, the ones they can handle on their own and the tasks they love. This will help them identify better where they can stay in their zone of genius in their business and where’s best to hand over the reins to someone else who can keep the needle moving better than you.

Another tip to help you thrive? Track your time in your business. When it comes to time tracking, I think it’s essential to understand where you’re spending your time in your business and understand where your burnout may be coming from. If you tell yourself, I have the whole day to develop an editorial calendar for my business; you’ll take the entire day. But if you give yourself an hour window to create that editorial calendar, you’d be surprised how much you can get done. Start by timing yourself to see how long tasks are taking you. Then, set some limits and boundaries by setting timers and sticking to them!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

In starting my business, I’ve been able to meet a handful of talented entrepreneurs and business owners along the way who’ve served as mentors and a guiding light as I’ve navigated the ups and downs of owning my own business. I’m grateful for all of their support and positivity, and I’ve been genuinely amazed at the mentality in this online space in how we can all rise together.

When I think of one person, in particular, my husband, Andy, immediately comes to mind. We met several years ago (in Vietnam of all places!) when I started my career and expressed desires to have my own business one day. He’s been my rock and my support system through it all. He’s represented the perfect balance of empathy while pushing me when I needed it most. When I brought up the idea of leaving my 9–5 to go all-in in my copywriting business, I was worried about his reaction. But instead of questioning how we would manage the ups and downs of my first year in business during our first year of marriage, he responded, “it’s about time!” without hesitation. That confidence and positivity have been a driving force for me throughout all of this.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

I would define a “good” company as one that ticks all of the boxes. They have consistent branding, marketing, messaging, they’re showing up in all the right places and they know how to solve their customer’s problems, whether it’s through a product or service. They’re doing all the right things. But they may not be as willing to take risks, take a stance, or react quickly to stand out truly.

Now, a “great” company has all of those elements, too, and more. They’re able to thread their core values with their product or service successfully. What I mean by this is that they communicate what they stand for. And in doing so, they attract people who not only want to purchase a product or service from them, but they want to be a part of that belief, too. “Great” companies are not afraid to speak their mind or to break the status quo. They stand wholeheartedly in what they believe and in what they offer, too. This not only makes them a great company customers want to buy from, but a company that employees want to work at, too.

Additionally, I believe customers can tell a lot about a company by how they respond to problems and their approach to customer service. A good company may resolve an issue by accepting a return or offering a refund. But, a great company takes it a step further and does everything in their power to resolve the customer’s issue by responding with empathy and creating an unforgettable experience so that the customer will tell others how seamless and enjoyable that process was, and they’ll come back again.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Lead With Empathy: Having empathy for your customers and your employees will take your company from Good to Great. By having a better understanding of how your customers feel and their needs, the better you’ll be able to serve them. Hand them the microphone and ask them what they want and what they need. Allow them to be a part of your brand’s conversation. You can even have them be a part of your creation process, too. Whether that’s asking for submissions for a new product design, going live on Instagram, having a two-way conversation about your upcoming or current products or even sending out a customer survey more than one time a year.

The same idea goes for your employees, too. Give them multiple opportunities throughout the year to submit employee reviews. Don’t just let their managers share performance reviews of their team. Let their team review their managers, too! Leading with empathy will attract lifelong customers and loyal employees who feel invested in the success of the business.

2. Take Swift Action: Ideas will continuously come into play when leading a business. It’s what you do with them that counts. If we look at the past year, there were a LOT of events going on in the world that presented many businesses with an opportunity to join the conversation. If we look at this past year specifically, businesses had an opportunity to either stand up and speak out or to stay silent. And the companies who shared their brand values, beliefs and stance in what was going on in the world not only created a stronger connection with their audience, but they kept the conversation going. In doing so, they also lost some customers along the way, but many of them learned that those aren’t their ideal customers if they don’t believe in what the business believes in. The leaders who are willing to react and react quickly are the ones who differentiate themselves from a Good to a Great company.

3. Obsess Over the Customer Experience: Whether you’re selling a product or service, the customer experience doesn’t start or stop at the purchase. It starts way before your customer clicks “buy” or hands over their credit card. I’d encourage leaders to reassess their customer’s experience from start to finish. Look at how they’re interacting and speaking to the customer across all their channels. From newsletters to product descriptions and even on their homepage. Is there a disconnect? Are you always selling? A business that does a great job creating a quality customer experience across the board is the jewelry brand, Mejuri. They give off a high-end experience through their imagery, their brand messaging, all complemented by the quality product and service they offer. They do this by considering all of the questions and roadblocks a potential customer might encounter before purchasing their product, like how to figure out your ring size, warranties, styles for everyday wear, best-selling items, and so much more. Instead of making the customer search high and low to find what they’re looking for, they’ve already done the legwork.

4. It’s Not About You: The more you put your customer at the center of your marketing, products, and services, the better. Good companies’ products or services solve their customer’s problems but great companies not only solve their customer’s problems, but they put their customer at the center of their brand and their story. When I’m working with my clients and uncovering their brand story or why they exist, a lot of them have a hard time sharing their story while also appealing to their target audience. Because essentially it is their story, so how do you not make it about your brand and make it more about your reader? One simple question to ask yourself is why should your target customer care? Or why does this matter to them? If the answers to those questions tie in with how their problem can be solved then you’ve done your job in making it about them.

5. Stay True to Your Brand Image + Values: I see many leaders who get caught up in their company’s bottom line and lose sight of why they started their business in the first place. I’d recommend leaders to obsess over their brand image (how they want to be perceived) and values (what they believe in). Keep both top of mind in everything they do (print them out and put them everywhere!) — from new products or experiences they bring to the table, customer service, and even down to who they partner with for collaborations or influencer marketing campaigns. An example of a Great company that instills its brand image and values in everything they do is Apple. Although their image has evolved, they continue to instill a belief in their customers that we’re all creators. That we all can “Think Differently,” as Apple said back in ’97. That belief and idea is still present in how they conduct business and in their brand image today.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

Gone are the days where customers buy a product or service just to buy it. Now, customers are becoming much more intentional about where they spend their money and how their money affects those and the environment around them. Customers want to invest in the core values and purpose of a brand, knowing that their investment is contributing to something bigger or to something that’s going to help them improve their lives and the lives of those around them.

Another aspect to consider in becoming a purpose-driven business is that it can help your brand or business stand out in a sea of competitors. Having a definitive purpose and sharing actions you as a leader and a brand are taking to contribute to that purpose and drive it forward will help differentiate your business from the others. Additionally, it will begin to attract a loyal following of customers who not only want to invest in your product or service knowing that it’s helping your purpose, but they’ll also want to stick around for the long haul. They’ll become repeat customers, and they’ll share your purpose or social impact with others, which will ultimately grow your business.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

Initially, I would encourage them to step away from what they’re currently doing, switch up their environment, and network around them. I’d recommend making an effort to connect with other leaders and businesses outside of their industry, look at how they run their business, what they do differently, and why.

Outside of the professional realm, I’d encourage them to pick up a new hobby or interest and challenge their mind differently. This can help them see things differently and open up a new pathway for thinking, processing, and creativity.

Another critical piece of advice I’d recommend is for them to take a trip (once it’s safe to travel again). I’m not saying to book a yoga retreat in Bali. I’m talking about an experience that takes them to a place they’ve never been and forces them to do something they’ve never done before. Whether that’s learning a new language in the country where it’s spoken, scuba diving for the first time, exploring ancient ruins — anything to help them get outside of their comfort zone. I believe travel can be so transformative. It can help us to look at the world around us in a whole new way. Not only can it be so influential on a personal level but on a professional level, too.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

I use these strategies, whether it’s a good season for business or a more turbulent one. I’m constantly providing value to my community first. Whether that’s through my weekly newsletter sharing what’s new in the studio, blog posts covering industry trends, educational topics, interviews or social media posts showing more behind the scenes of my personal story, my business or quick tips. This strategy of serving and providing value to my community never stops.

Another strategy I continue to instill in my business is fostering relationships. This can include forging new connections on social media posts and sending messages to other users asking them genuine questions about their work, where they live or a topic I felt inclined to comment on. This also includes continuously asking my audience and community how I can better serve and help you now? What do you need? Through my learnings, I focus my energy on creating specific products and services that my community needs from me now.

Lastly, being open to creativity and new ways of working. If this pandemic and 2020 has taught us one thing, it’s that anything can happen. As a business, how quickly you can react to these types of situations, assess your audience’s needs, and show up with a product or service to meet those needs, is crucial.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

The importance of having processes or standard operating procedures (SOP) from the very beginning is one aspect of running a company I underestimated. In the early stages of running my business, I wore all the hats. Plus, all of my systems and processes were in my head. I knew what I was doing, so why need to write it all down step-by-step? When it came to creating those SOP docs, they always seemed to fall to the bottom of my to-do list, and they became something I thought I could get to once I had my first official hire.

Before I knew it, that official hire came through, and I had little-to-no SOPs to show her the ropes, whether that was onboarding a new client, developing an editorial calendar, or even something as small as scheduling a newsletter. As I quickly created those SOPs from scratch, I began to realize how important and much more effective it would’ve been for me to develop these at the very start of my business. Creating them also helped me catch specific tasks in my business that were taking much longer than they needed to and to come up with alternative methods to streamline processes across the board.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

One of the best strategies for a business to increase their conversion rates is to tell the customer what to do next. Include a clear call to action or CTA. There are so many instances where I come across content from a business, whether it’s a social media post, blog, newsletter or so on, and I drop off because they don’t tell me what to do next. Is it to learn more about your product or service, shop now, or book a service? Tell your reader and make it crystal clear. In building off that, I’d encourage businesses to get creative with their CTAs by infusing their brand voice and personality. If their brand messaging is typically sarcastic, this doesn’t mean they have to use basic CTAs. Get creative and have fun with it!

Another strategy is to show your audience a breakdown of what happens when they book your product or service. I love deducing these steps or processes down into three simple steps. When your audience understands and knows exactly what to expect when they purchase something from you, this takes away any obstacles or confusion in what happens after they hit “purchase,” and they’re more likely to convert.

Another strategy is to communicate and foster engagement with your audience. You can do this by asking your audience questions in your content and answering any questions that come up. This will help build a relationship with your audience and make them more likely to convert when they’re ready to buy.

Lastly, show your potential customer what the result is when they buy your product or book your service. Show them what success looks like. For instance, if you sell a timekeeping program, show your audience how your program will solve all of their time-tracking problems and keep their lives running more smoothly. Does it do this by giving them their mornings back to enjoy a cup of coffee and read the news, knowing they have enough time to relax now? Paint a picture and put your potential customer in the center of that picture, too.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

As the founder of a copywriting and storytelling studio, having consistent messaging is a big one. This doesn’t only mean having the same copy across your social media channels, website, and product descriptions. This means having a clearly defined brand voice, personality, and brand values infused in every way you communicate your brand. Giving your brand a clearly defined personality and set of values increases your chances of your audience connecting with your brand and eventually buying from you, too. Having strong messaging and a clearly defined voice across your channels also showcases brand consistency, so no matter where your audience “meets” you, they’re getting the same experience across the board.

Some other strategies to build a trusted and beloved brand is to ask your customers for testimonials. These can be crucial when first starting out. I believe feedback is a gift, whether it’s good or bad. It can help you better understand areas of your business that might need improvement and areas you’re excelling in. Plus, sharing testimonials with your audience can help build your credibility and reputation for those considering your product or service.

Another strategy is to lead with transparency. Not only will this help your audience feel more connected to your brand, but it’s sure to create some fans, too. A great example is clothing brand, Everlane. They’ve coined the term: Transparency Tuesdays on Instagram where they share updates about new products, job opportunities, employee features, and more — all to create a trusted and positive relationship with their viewers.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

Treating every interaction with someone as if they already are a customer is crucial. This can apply to online businesses as well as brick and mortar, too. For example, let’s say I walk into a luxury jeweler to purchase a gift for a family member, and I ask about customizing a piece of jewelry. The sales associate makes an assumption and says, “you can’t customize a piece of jewelry under 100,000 dollars.” Not only have they assumed that I’m unable to pay for that service, but they’ve also offended me and made an impression on me to walk away from their service. Additionally, next time I go to purchase a piece of jewelry or customize something, they’ve lost my future service. Plus, I’m going to tell my family and friends about that experience, too, so they’ve lost them as potential customers as well. I share this to remind readers that you never know who will be one of your customers at some point in your business, so I urge other companies and leaders to treat everyone like they already are. 🙂

It says a lot about a business in how they handle a customer’s problem. One brand that comes to mind that instills a positive customer experience is home goods company, Buffy. They’re business is built on creating sustainable products that don’t harm the planet. This belief is weaved in everything they do. For customers who are unhappy with their product, instead of sending back the product for a refund, to reduce their carbon footprint with shipping, they offer full refunds for customers who donate their product to any local charitable organization.

A final tip is to make it easy for the customer to get in touch with you and have more than one contact line for them to reach out. Whether that’s having a chat option on your website, a contact email, or a support line — give your customer multiple opportunities to get in touch. The last thing you want is a frustrated customer trying to get in touch with customer service, and all they have is an email they’ve tried multiple times with little to no response.

What are your thoughts about how a company should be engaged on Social Media? For example, the advisory firm EisnerAmper conducted 6 yearly surveys of United States corporate boards, and directors reported that one of their most pressing concerns was reputational risk as a result of social media. Do you share this concern? We’d love to hear your thoughts about this.

There’s always a risk in showing up on social media. But social media is a must in today’s digital world, especially as a business. To help mitigate the risk, I’d recommend bringing in PR and social media experts to help your company and your employees better understand what’s appropriate to share on social media and what’s off-limits. Developing a cohesive marketing strategy with your team, including best practices on how to respond to comments, political events, and what your approval process is like before you hit “publish,” can help reduce that reputational risk, too.

There’s something unique and special about sharing what’s behind the curtain of a brand or business and seeing what makes it tick. I think that’s the beauty of social media in itself. We no longer have to rely on print ads or commercials to showcase our businesses anymore. There are so many more opportunities to peel back another layer of our business and tell a story. It’s just a matter of how you choose to do just that on social media.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I mentioned this earlier, but it’s so important, so I’ll mention it again. When first starting, I see many CEOs and founders get caught up in making a profit, and on the money that’s not coming in right away, they lose sight of why they started their business in the first place. If they’ve done their research ahead of time to find a need for their product or service and prove that their product or service solves that problem, then the profit will come. I’d recommend focusing on the impact they can make and the people they can help first before running around focusing on the revenue that’s not coming in just yet.

Another common mistake is paying too close attention to what the competition is doing. Scoping out the competition is healthy, but all in moderation. In those early stages, it’s essential to stay in your lane, focus on why you started your business in the first place, and keep pushing forward.

Another common mistake I see is CEOs and founders burning out too early. This goes back to the topic of outsourcing where you can so you can spend more time on specific areas of your business to keep the needle moving forward. CEOs and founders will wear many hats in the early days. But running a successful business also comes with knowing when it’s time to hand over the reins to other team members who are more skilled in that specific area so that you can focus on your zone of genius.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be a movement of self-care and helping others understand the power of a healthy mindset. I believe our minds and the way we think about ourselves is extremely powerful. Having the ability to understand ourselves better and foster a positive mindset can do wonders for our world.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Website: https://rachelleslie.co/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rachelaleslie/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rachelleslie2020/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rachellesliestudio

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!

Thank you so much for this opportunity! 🙂