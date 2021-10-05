Rachel Lang: “Trust yourself. You know yourself better than anyone else knows you”

Building a career takes time. Keep going! Don’t give up.

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rachel Lang.

Rachel Lang is a professional astrologer who works with individuals and businesses. Her clients include celebrities, entrepreneurs, authors, executives, businesses, activists, students, and more. Rachel writes monthly horoscope columns for the Omega News and Conscious Living. She is the author of Modern Day Magic: 8 Simple Rules to Realize Your Power and Shape Your Life and a teacher of astrology, psychic development, and the magical arts. She contributes to a variety of publications, including Women’s Health, Well+Good, and more. She’s certified through the American Federation of Astrologers, is the Outreach Director for the National Council for Geocosmic Research (NCGR), serves as the Vice President of the Los Angeles NCGR chapter, and is a member of the Relationships and Astrology team. Rachel is also a member of the International Society of Astrological Research and the Organization for Professional Astrologers. She speaks regularly on astrological and spiritual topics, including relationships, money, wellbeing, entrepreneurship, astrology in the creative process, manifestation, and more. When she’s not doing astrology or teaching, she’s writing screenplays and children’s books.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in the Midwest and was the oldest of five children. My parents modeled kindness, empathy, and courage. Even through the most challenging times, I could sense their love for one another and all of us. We were raised Christian, and I loved the ritual practices of the Church. As a curious, avid reader who loved learning, I developed this game I called “library roulette.” I would walk through the library until I felt the urge to stop in a random aisle. I’d close my eyes, place my hand on a book, and check it out. On one of these adventures to the library, the book I found was The Only Astrology Book You’ll Ever Need by Joanna Martine Woolfold. I was only fourteen years old, and that book changed my life. When I calculated my astrological chart for the first time, I became even more of a spiritual seeker. I explored other spiritual and metaphysical topics, including meditation, esotericism, and working with magic.

Having been raised Catholic, religion was an important part of my upbringing. I helped plan liturgies and was involved in service work. I worked to integrate the beliefs of my childhood with the concepts and practices I leaned toward in late adolescence and early adulthood, and this led me to pursue my master’s degree in Theology at Loyola Marymount University.

Since that fateful day in my adolescence, I studied astrology, psychic mediumship, and spiritual development with some incredible teachers and mentors. I started my practice in 2006. Today, I teach on spiritual and metaphysical topics to people from all faith and religious backgrounds, blending my knowledge of various perspectives and practices from decades of doing this work.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

I discovered A Course in Miracles in the late 1990s from one of my spiritual development teachers. I studied one chapter at a time and worked with the material until it clicked. This book changed my mindset, and I moved from feeling like a victim of circumstances to a co-creator of my world. I felt a surge of personal resources and power I hadn’t felt before. I changed everything about my life, including my social circle. The words that changed my life were in the introduction, “The opposite of love is fear, but what is all-encompassing can have no opposite.” That sentence helped lift me out of a dark period of self-doubt and uncertainty as I realized the remedy to my personal challenges was love and forgiveness.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Early in my career, my closest friend suggested I start an astrology blog. At the time, there weren’t many blogs, and the ones online weren’t nearly as popular as they are today. I dismissed her idea after posting articles for a year without much traction. I also hosted a YouTube series called Blissen Up. My client practice was growing busy, and I didn’t have time to dedicate to these efforts. So, I stopped both the blog and the YouTube series. Looking back now, I see what a mistake that was!! Blogs, YouTube, and other social media platforms have taken off. Fortunately, I’ve had a full and busy client practice. However, both social media and blogs are excellent ways to attract new students and clients. That lesson taught me it’s never too late to do what you could have done. I have more to share now than I did then, and I’m excited about the new platforms available to share. I’m starting a podcast and YouTube series, and I’m having a blast with TikTok videos.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

Modern Day Magic: 8 Simple Rules to Realize Your Power to Shape Your Life is a book to help people deepen their intuition, reach beyond their limits, and access more of their spiritual power. In researching the witch trials of the Early Modern Period in Europe, I discovered the relationship between power, gender, and spirituality. The word magic was a derogatory word used against outcasts, outsiders, and oppressed groups of people. My hope is that we can reclaim the word magic and find ways to use it to shape our personal lives and change the world. The good news is that anyone can work with magic, regardless of their religious or faith background. It’s not just for witches and wizards. It’s for anyone who wants to feel more alive, passionate, and purposeful.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

The book was inspired during a long, painful journey to starting a family. One day during this journey, I was feeling particularly doubtful. I was walking past Alexandria II bookstore in Pasadena, CA, when I heard an inner voice say, “There’s something here for you.” I walked in and immediately spotted a journal with the words, Think in Magic on the cover. I sat at the nearby coffee shop and wrote, “I think I’ll start a magic journal.” Thus began my deep dive working with magic. When I became pregnant, the book almost wrote itself! I finished it three days before my due date.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

Anyone who writes a book will tell you it’s a process of discovery. I loved uncovering new information as I wrote and sharing parts of my story. I worked on the book for weekends at a time and wrote most of it by hand. I experimented with the rituals, spells, and exercises in the book. Modern Day Magic offers a practical, hands-on approach to understanding fundamental magic rules and practices. I shared exercises with my clients and saw their lives change. The aha moments came as I saw lives transform, including mine. I wanted to help others experience more of their power to live fuller, richer lives, too.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

One of my clients mastered self-acceptance and began developing their intuition. They had health problems due to an autoimmune disorder prior to working with me and this material. Now, less than a year later, their health has drastically improved. Now, they’re moving to a new city for a new job, and they are separated from an unsatisfying relationship. They have a whole new life.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is having the courage to bring your whole self to everything you do, and by doing so, to model courage for others. It’s having compassionate boundaries, skillful conversations, and an openness to see others’ perspectives.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Building a career takes time. Keep going! Don’t give up. Trust yourself. You know yourself better than anyone else knows you. Have confidence! You’re good at what you do, even if you don’t feel like it sometimes. You’re ahead of your time. Astrology will be a hot topic in 20 years! Authenticity is your key to success.

At times when my practice was slow at the beginning, I started looking for other jobs or ways of supporting myself. I wish someone would have told me to have faith in myself and my ability to reach success. I also had a case of imposter syndrome, but in retrospect, I have always been good at what I do!

When I started my practice, astrology was not as popular as it is today. I heard so many put-downs and negative comments about my work early in my career. Fortunately, that has changed, and astrology is more recognized now than it was then. I loved the work too much to let it go, and I enjoyed working with my clients. I’m grateful I built the practice I have today so I can use my gifts to give back and make a difference in others’ lives.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“When I dare to be powerful, to use my strength in the service of my vision, then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid.” By Audre Lorde

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oprah would be my choice. She is perhaps the one person alive today who has done the most to shift the consciousness of the planet. She has given opportunities for so many of our spiritual thought leaders to share their wisdom with large audiences.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website is http://rachellangastrologer.com

On Instagram: @rachellangastrologer

Facebook: http://facebook.com/rachelclang

Twitter: @rachellang11

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!