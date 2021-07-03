Rachel Kling: “Every moment you feel love in your heart, be grateful”

Remember first of all that we are all in this together. Everyone is doing the best they can. That we all suffer, we all love, we are all trying to get the need for connection met, though some of us are more skilled than others. Remember that hate and aggression come from fear and suffering and remember that each person has goodness somewhere deep down.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing

Author and psychologist Rachel Kling graduated from Saint Michael’s College with a clinical psychology degree in 2016 and now holds a master’s degree in creative writing from Columbia University. Kling’s new book, “My Walk on the Aikido Path: A Healing Journey of Self-discovery,” details how aikido helped her recover from an abusive childhood and a mental breakdown. Having overcome her experiences, Kling is now ready to help others in similar situations, regardless of what hardships they may be going through.

In her role as a psychotherapist, Kling has developed her own method called C.A.L.M. that helps people get immediate relief by working through anxiety, depression, and mental health issues.

Connect- Connection lowers anxiety and depression, increases self-esteem, empathy, and even immune function.

Activity- Activity, like walking, enhances heart and brain health and helps you live longer.

Live — Live mindfully, keep your mind in the present moment. Things like going for a walk, eating with awareness, focusing on one thing at a time instead of trying to manage multiple things.

Meditate — Meditation puts you in a state of flow. Anything you love and practice regularly, even music, art, or sports.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that.

— Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

The most influential book for me was The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison. I read this as a freshman in college, and I was mesmerized by the poetic prose that told such a painful story.. That book set me on my path as a writer.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Right now I am focused on advancing in my aikido practice and honing my skills as a psychotherapist. Both of these practices are of service to others, and help me to be a more compassionate person.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful to many people who have helped me along my life path. My first Aikido Sensei, Leslie Russek, is the person I credit for getting me to where I am today. Without Aikido, I don’t know where I would be. I was having a tough time in physical therapy school — she was a professor there — not just with the course work, but with the other students. I was miserable and scared all the time. She invited me to Aikido and said it would help me deal with my fear. She was right. She helped me to see myself for who I really was, and she was the first person to communicate to me that I was a really good person with a lot to offer the world.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Gratitude is appreciation, but also a sense of awe, simply for life, for the world, for nature. Gratitude is not for something someone does, but for who they are, what they offer, what we can learn from them. Gratitude is a worldview and an experience.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

Life is painful for people. Life is a struggle. Life is loss. It is very difficult to be grateful for loss and struggle and pain. People struggle with depression. For many, there is a sense that there is no good in the world. I also wouldn’t characterize gratitude as an emotion, but rather as a state of being, or an experience. If we think of gratitude as being grateful for this, but not for that, it will always be difficult, depending on how you perceive your life. But if we understand gratitude as a way of life, and understanding that everyone is doing the best that they can, and an appreciation for life itself, and the heroic nature of what it means to live in this world, gratitude takes on a different meaning.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

A single moment of sincere gratitude to another human being, a sincere expression of appreciation reverberates throughout the universe, creates a shift in our collective consciousness, and brings us one step closer to saving ourselves, and one another, and the planet we inhabit, from destruction. Such an act uplifts the receiver, increases happiness, and raises morale so that they are likely to see the good in the next person they meet.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

I am a black belt in Aikido and have been to many seminars. At one, a Shihan, or master instructor, instructed us to “give up the desire to throw, and replace it with gratitude.” He was encouraging us to let go of aggression and contention by being grateful to the person attacking. Grateful for what they have to teach us, grateful for the beauty of their spirit, behind the suffering that creates aggression. We aren’t grateful for the attack, we are grateful for the fellow human being who is attacking. We identify with their longings, their sufferings, their needs. We see ourselves in them and connect with joy. Gratitude helps us to connect to one another, and in that connection we find joy, and we find healing.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Remember first of all that we are all in this together. Everyone is doing the best they can. That we all suffer, we all love, we are all trying to get the need for connection met, though some of us are more skilled than others. Remember that hate and aggression come from fear and suffering and remember that each person has goodness somewhere deep down. The more grateful you can be for a person’s inherent goodness, the more you will bring it out. Be grateful for everything. The little things. The sunrise. The rain. Every moment you feel love in your heart, be grateful. Every moment you feel loved, also experience gratitude. Keep in your heart those who have helped you along the way, find compassion for those who have not.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

In my experience, the best thing is some kind of spiritual practice — prayer, meditation, a practice such as yoga, aikido, tai chi, connection with nature or for some their spiritual practice is found in athletic activities. Anything that connects you with yourself, with who you really are.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

Nothing comes to mind. I encourage people to look within and facilitate self-love. From self-love, gratitude emerges.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I hesitate to answer this question. Everyone has to follow their own path. But follow it with love in your heart, with gratitude in your heart, and the natural compassion for others that arises from courage and fortitude.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

They can go to rachelklingauthor.com to learn more about me, about Aikido, and to purchase my book, My Walk on the Aikido Path: A Healing Journey of Self-discovery.

