Rachel Braun Scherl: “Prepare for the Unexpected”

RACHEL brings passion, performance and commitment to all of her personal and professional endeavors. A dynamic speaker and accomplished consultant, Rachel is an established authority on leadership, entrepreneurship and women’s health. Her expertise has helped to drive significant growth for her clients and her own ventures. A passion for women’s health has formed the backbone of her career. Rachel is a fearless advocate and market-maker in the multibillion-dollar global women’s sexual health marketplace. As a prolific thought leader on the subject, Rachel published Orgasmic Leadership: Profiting from the Coming Surge in Female Health and Wellness in May 2018.

As Managing Partner and Co-Founder of SPARK Solutions for Growth, a strategic growth consultancy, which she co-founded in 1998, Rachel has led hundreds of engagements with multinationals including Johnson & Johnson, Allergan, Pfizer, Bayer and Church & Dwight, among others. She has also assisted multiple startups, specializing in the women’s health subsector focused on reproductive and sexual health, including pregnancy menstruation, fertility, incontinence, desire, arousal, and menopause. Rachel previously co-founded and served as President of Semprae Laboratories, a venture-backed company engaged in developing and marketing women’s sexual health products. In the process, she helped to create a new category, and continues to take the lead in reframing entrenched beliefs about women’s sexuality. Semprae experienced robust growth in retail and direct-to-consumer, attracting media attention and industry interest. The company was sold to Innovus Pharmaceuticals in 2013.

Rachel is a frequent speaker at universities, including Stanford University, Duke University and, as well as at Fortune 100 companies and national conferences. Her television appearances include ABC’s News, CBS News and MSNBC. She has been interviewed for major platforms including The New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Forbes, CNN and penned 60+ articles for The Huffington Post and Inc. Rachel earned an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business after graduating Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Duke University.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

I am an accidental Vagipreneur®. I have always worked in women’s businesses, those offering products and services that affect women from the tops of their heads to the tips of their toes. A venture capitalist who had previously never shared a business plan before gave one to me and my long-time business partner, Mary Jaensch, to review. The plan was for a women’s sexual health product that improved arousal, desire and satisfaction for women of all ages. The opportunity was a perfect storm for marketers — huge need, limited conversation or vocabulary on women’s satisfaction, few if any effective products and subpar education about sexual enjoyment. We jumped in with both feet a few months later and I have been hooked ever since.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

When I was evaluating the opportunity to invest in, run and build my first female sexual health company, I reached out to my closest network of friends from business school. I shared the idea with them and wanted to elicit their opinion about me co-founding this business. The response was overwhelmingly positive. One member of the group offered to write a $200,000 check on the spot. Though I was not specifically asking for money at that moment, I was energized by the group’s enthusiasm and support. In addition to all of the key business elements that made this attractive, the vote of confidence in me to go in a related, but clearly different direction reinforced my ability to believe I could do this.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

I have always been committed to driving important conversations around sexual and reproductive health — to remove the stigma, to share a common vocabulary and to collaborate.

During the pandemic, it became clear that business as usual — conferences, client meetings, in-person discussions would not be happening. So, I decided to reach out to people in femtech, sextech and women’s health to have conversations to fill the void left by the new world, to be inspired by others (and maybe even inspire) and to ask some of the smartest people I know how they were surviving, and in some cases, thriving during COVID.

I originally planned to speak to a dozen people, and ultimately completed 120 conversations with the movers, shakers, investors, entrepreneurs and HCPs over a couple of months. And the conversations exceeded my expectations — in terms of insight, learning, strength of the community and passion for change. Currently, a team of academic researchers in Europe and the US are analyzing the data at a granular level to provide analytical support for some of the trends I was observing.

Ultimately after seeing how interested people were in sharing their time and experience and how interesting the conversations were, I wanted to keep it going. The result is the launch of our unique new podcast — Business of the V, focusing on patient needs, concerns, unanswered questions and the businesses being created to respond to the broad range of concerns that women express. My co-host is Dr. Alyssa Dweck, renowned OB/GYN, surgeon, author and business advisor. We will focus on the realities of patient care, unmet needs and the companies creating better solutions. I am also in very active discussions with a cable channel and branded content experts to create a cable show that highlights the business of women’s sexual and reproductive health.

Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

The book focuses on how leaders in the space of women’s sexual health, reproductive health, and wellness are capitalizing on existing business trends to build business, create conversations and provide much-needed solutions. Based on learning from dozens of interviews, I share the tribulations, travesties, and triumphs that so many have experienced in efforts to bring awareness and easy access to women and those who identify as women for products and services designed to meet a range of needs.

Hopefully, by sharing the mistakes I have made and successes too and sharing what I learned from others who are bravely building companies in this same space, I hope to encourage other Vagipreneurs to enter the void. Perhaps, they can avoid some mistakes I made or model an approach that another company has taken to accelerate their growth. There’s a wide-open playground in the female sexual health and wellness market, and it’s growing and maturing every day. The excitement is there, the customers are there, and for sure, the money is there!

Passage from my book that illustrates the entire theme:

I am by nature a credit-card-only person. I like to track all my expenditures (not that I ever look back at them). In case of emergency or personal request, I can tell you exactly what I spent on groceries in June 1994. I rarely carry cash. But on one particular day in September in Silicon Valley, either through some sort of divine intervention or dumb luck, I just happened to have a $100 bill in my wallet. That $100 became the catalyst for an idea that helped us fund the company.

Mary and I had 13 meetings scheduled with Silicon Valley VCs over 2 days. After 2 frustrating meetings, when we mostly heard giggles and whispers of past sexual exploits (between the male attendees in the presentation)- and not one question about growth strategy, target identification or exits — we knew we needed a new approach. And it turns out that $100 bill was both our inspiration and our pitch meeting savior.

After the second meeting, Mary and I knew we had to try to shake things up and approach the conversation differently in the hopes of getting to a substantive discussion about funding. I mean, eleven more meetings like the first two seemed more like a prison sentence, rather than a great business opportunity. So we hatched a plan and then went into meeting 3 to execute it. As we walked into the next pitch meeting, I pulled the $100 bill as planned, out of my wallet, and slammed it onto the table with a resounding smack, then paused for dramatic effect. I made my opening statement. “Here is a hundred-dollar bill. If anybody here makes a double-entendre that we haven’t heard before, or shares a sexual innuendo that makes us uncomfortable, asks a question about the category that we cannot answer, or even makes us blush, this hundred-dollar bill is yours. PREGNANT PAUSE.

And then I said, “She likes it more, she wants to have it more. Now let’s talk about the business model.” With that, we changed the energy in the room. We communicated that we were serious people here to talk about serious business and the opportunity to make serious money. Suffice it to say that we raised millions of dollars, and nobody ever got our $100 bill.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three-character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Prepare for the Unexpected

Despite the best-laid plans, the most rigorous training schedule, and best preparation, “stuff” happens. The only guarantee in running a company is that no matter how well prepared you are, events will transpire that you didn’t anticipate: ideal hires turn out to be disasters, customers don’t reorder, funds that were on the verge of being wired never come through, payables show up that are not budgeted, and the list goes on. You must take a deep breath, regroup and find another path forward or another solution — or you might not finish the game.

2. Have a Long-range Plan with Short-term Goals

Sure, you need a game-day strategy, a business plan, P&L’s, clearly planned sources and uses of funds. But conditions can change on a dime. You can literally or proverbially trip and fall on your own teammate or a competitor. Competition shifts quickly and can surge ahead of you at any moment. In fact, others might start sprinting past you with a newer version or better solution. You cannot and should not always stay the course. You have to continually make the best decision you can — often with imperfect information. Do not lose sight of the goal, but be fleet enough of foot to shift direction.

3. Get in the Best “Shape” You Possibly Can and Have Reserves

Sure, some businesses go gangbusters out of the gate. And while you want to do everything to make sure yours is one of them, you cannot guarantee that outcome. More likely, you will need every personal, financial, emotional and physical resource you can muster. You might race right past, through and beyond your capacity — of all kinds. The business build will likely take longer and cost more than you anticipated and at some point more than you have. You might even get to that moment when you think you can’t meet payroll or keep the “lights on.” So you will need to rely on your reserves to figure out how to keep moving — whether it is a physical, financial or emotional need.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

Initially, I thought the book would just impact the number of speaking engagements I did and the fee structure. What I have come to learn is that the book, combined with my work, and consistent, focused effort over a long period of time, have been instrumental in building my brand. While I had done a ton of speaking before, I was able to get on stages I had only dreamed about at CES, SXSW, conferences, universities and Fortune 500 companies. I think the impact is cumulative over time to achieve one’s goals.

If a friend came to you and said “I’m considering writing a book but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

Write a book if you have something you want to say that you have reason to believe people will be interested in. Write a book if you think you will enjoy the process — researching, writing, editing, discussing, and revising again. Without a doubt, the book has contributed to opening countless doors of opportunities to clients, board roles, collaboration with amazing leaders and great learning.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

I actually think it might have helped me that I didn’t really know how long the process of writing and publishing is and how inefficient the book publishing experience seemed to me. It took the same amount of time to write the book as it did to do what I would call the admin — the cover design, the editing, the approvals, and the list goes on. I was continually inspired to write based on the interviews I was conducting with investors, inventors, academics, and health care professionals. The pace of continuous learning motivated me. I know many writers suggest writing every day or having a set schedule — and I do believe that does help. I also learned that I had to find ways to re-energize and revitalize my thinking by stepping away from writing when I needed to.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging a book publicist or marketing expert?

I believe that the passion you have for your own project will surpass even the best supporting team. I made a wish list of the places I wanted to speak, the groups I wanted to be in front of. I reached out to other authors of business books, mentors, and coaches in the space.

I suggest building your own robust speaking calendar (targets/events), and be responsive to inbound opportunities. Find experts who are great and efficient at things you might not be good at or like to do. Hire a publicist or marketing expert if you believe they have the commitment to your project AND if you believe you can attain a positive ROI on that investment over the course of your book’s life.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1.Be Bold: Never, ever, ever take “No” for an answer. You may hear “No” a dozen times. You may hear it a hundred. But somewhere out there is your “Yes,” and if you stop before you get there, somebody else will hear it — not you. Many of the Vagipreneurs interviewed in the book describe doors slamming (both literally and proverbially) in their faces — until they finally met the right funder/partner/savior who “got it,” who took a chance on them and their businesses. If you don’t ask, the answer is always no.

2. Be Resilient. There are days when you just don’t have it — the energy, the answer or the patience. I always have a plan as to what I will do on those days to make deposits in my emotional/financial/physical “bank account” — exercise, read a book, talk to an old friend, or some activity that will turn my brain off for even 10 minutes. Find something that reenergizes you.

3. Be Resourceful. Do research, ask questions, use the relevant skills that helped you build your business to write your book. I spoke to authors, publishers, journalists — anyone who had experience that I didn’t. It’s not only OK to ask for help from people who have fought the same battles — it is a best practice. You can preserve sanity, time, and precious resources if you can turn to others for help.

4. Be Reliable. Say what you mean and mean what you say. Do what you say you are going to do. Do it when you say you are going to do it. Regardless of how and whom you work with to publish your book, you have deadlines and commitments. In my experience, being reliable builds trust.

5. Be Willing to Laugh (even at yourself). Never, ever lose your sense of humor or sense of perspective. I often think of several famous lines from any one of my favorite classic comedies — even of which I have seen dozens of times. One of my all-time favorite movies in this category is Airplane. As events start to go terribly wrong in the storyline, and it appears a plane crash is imminent, the chief air traffic controller, masterfully played by Lloyd Bridges, says, “Looks like I picked the wrong week to stop smoking.” And he lights up. Many were the days when that sentiment described how I felt during my own journey, and tapping into humor kept me from becoming totally discouraged.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

This one is easy and the answer is always the same. All roads lead to Oprah, not only because she has achieved enormous success. The first article that I wrote that got some attention was titled, “How to Find Your Leadership Voice as Oprah’s is Already Taken.” Oprah has mastered the balance between content and context. She is just as comfortable talking to a world famous entertainer as she is discussing her personal pain and that of her guest or building a school in South Africa or creating a television network. I admire her personal struggle and success, her ability to reign as queen and immediately switch to girl-next-door, the public declaration of her goals and the pursuit of them, the ability to build excitement and relationships. And she makes it look so easy. I am sure it isn’t, but in my opinion, her seeming ease makes her even more compelling.

