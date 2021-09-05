Rachel Blank of Allara: “Never be the smartest person in the room”

“Never be the smartest person in the room” — As a founder, your most important role is hiring. You shouldn’t be worried about a hire outshining you — you should hope that they do. Your company only gets better if you hire the smartest, best people for the roles, and are self aware enough to know when to get out of their way.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rachel Blank.

Rachel Blank is the founder and CEO of Allara, a new virtual care model designed to meet the unique needs of women living with complex, chronic conditions. Allara is starting with a collaborative, chronic treatment model for the 1 in 10 women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Prior to founding Allara, Rachel was the Director of Strategy at Ro and is a graduate of Harvard Business School.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I literally grew up around health care. My mom works in data research for health insurers and my dad is a gynecologist. As a kid, I would visit him at the hospital and thought it was so cool to see the babies he’d just delivered sitting in the nursery. It sparked a passion for women’s health from a young age, but I was too squeamish to become a doctor and followed my interests in the business world instead.

During my summer in between my first and second year at Harvard Business School, I was interning at a venture capital fund and sat in on the pitch for a brand new startup called Roman (later, Ro). I was fascinated by what they were building, and it was the first time I saw an opportunity to combine my passions for healthcare and startups. I was so excited about them that I joined after graduation as their Director of Strategy.

My experience at Ro showed me the power of telehealth to improve healthcare outcomes across the country. An area of healthcare that I knew first hand needed improvement was women’s specialty care. I had been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) about 10 years ago, and never found great medical care for it. The more I started to research as part of my own healthcare journey, the more I realized that there were millions of other women just like me, who had nowhere to turn for help managing their chronic conditions.

That was the impetus to start Allara. Allara was built to serve the gap in care for women with specialty healthcare needs, like PCOS and endometriosis.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Allara is building an entirely new type of care model, designed to meet the unique needs of women living with complex, chronic conditions. Allara developed a virtual care platform to provide ongoing, collaborative care across multiple provider types, starting with a treatment program for the 1 in 10 women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Allara’s platform allows users to get 24/7 care from a team of providers, including doctors and registered dietitians.

Today’s healthcare model is designed around silo’d, episodic care, so Allara’s collaborative platform is truly unique and new.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have many mentors over the years. I’ve learned so much from my former bosses, colleagues, and fellow founders.

To call out a few in particular, my original mentor would be my dad. He is an incredibly dedicated doctor who spent his career helping women live healthier, happier lives. He showed me what it means to work hard, and do work that contributes to the world. His inspiration is a lot of the reason I started Allara.

While most of my bosses have been incredible and served as mentors as well, my last boss in particular set an incredible example of how to lead an organization. His ability to manage a team, set and achieve stretch goals, and also inspire the people who work for him to perform at their best, is an example I think about a lot as I lead my team now.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

This question is a great one given the industry I work in — healthcare. Unlike many other companies, healthcare startups literally have human lives on the line when they make decisions. The theory of “move fast and break things” doesn’t apply in my world — everything I do needs to think about patient safety and patient outcomes first and foremost.

That said, much of the status quo in healthcare just isn’t working anymore for patients, especially women. Our aim is to “disrupt” healthcare, but in a responsible way that brings along important stakeholders like physicians and insurance companies. Remembering why we are building what we are — to improve healthcare outcomes for women — keeps us centered.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

I’ve gotten so many pieces of great advice, but to narrow it down to three:

“If you don’t believe in yourself, why should anyone else” — Especially in the first year of my business, I found myself struggling with imposter syndrome. I felt an immense responsibility to the investors, employees, and patients who trusted me and I sometimes wondered if I was up to the challenge. On top of that, I think as women we are often conditioned not to brag or to be overconfident.

I told someone how I was feeling recently and they said this line to me. It all of a sudden clicked — I was so worried about letting everyone down, but in the end, if I didn’t believe in myself I would let them down anyways. How could I ever expect to raise more funding, or inspire my employees, if I didn’t truly believe what I was saying and my abilities as a leader? It was a total mind shift for me, and I’d encourage anyone else struggling with imposter syndrome to try flipping the narrative. “Be authentic” — At HBS I took a course called “authentic leadership development,” and it really clicked in my current role. I briefly thought about being the archetypal CEO, but realized that just wasn’t me. People can tell if you’re being yourself or if you’re playing a part, and it’s really hard to build trust as a leader without authenticity. “Never be the smartest person in the room” — As a founder, your most important role is hiring. You shouldn’t be worried about a hire outshining you — you should hope that they do. Your company only gets better if you hire the smartest, best people for the roles, and are self aware enough to know when to get out of their way.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We have so many exciting things on the horizon for Allara! Though we are starting with our coure PCOS product, we’re excited to expand into new care offerings like fertility and mental health, as well as into adjacent conditions over time.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I hate to say it, but this question is illustrative of the challenge. I am so excited for the day when I am referred to as just a “founder” and not a “female founder.” Let’s normalize women as founders and disruptors.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

Brene Brown and her work on vulnerability has been incredibly impactful in my life. Vulnerability can be such a scary thing, but once I chose to embrace it, my life drastically changed. I was able to form deeper connections with others and develop a deeper sense of empathy as well. I think my empathy and ability to relate to others is one of the strengths I bring to my role as a founder, and allows me to better understand my patients and build a product for their needs.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Healthcare inequity is a huge issue in our country — it’s crazy that in America your healthcare outcomes could be worse because of our gender, race, sexuality, or socioeconomic status. COVID-19 really highlighted the impacts of these inequalities in our healthcare system. At Allara we are working on fixing the inequities faced by women in the healthcare system, and I hope we inspire others to do the same for the millions of people facing this problem.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’m not sure if this is a life lesson, but this is one of my favorite quotes and has been a big inspiration to me, especially during my journey as a founder. Maybe it can inspire someone else:

“There is freedom waiting for you,

On the breezes of the sky,

And you ask “What if I fall?”

Oh but my darling,

What if you fly?”

― Erin Hanson

How can our readers follow you online?

Website: allarahealth.com

Instagram: @allarahealth

TikTok: @allarahealth

Or shoot us a note at [email protected]!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!