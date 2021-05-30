Rachel Barker: “Follow your dreams!”

Follow your dreams! I feel like I’ve done this, as I’m still in this field of dance and art-making, but I continue to remind myself. Follow your gut, follow your dreams. If you are passionate about something — a field, a hobby, a talent — you know yourself best, and you know where you will thrive. Even if you may not know the end result, or what your career might exactly look like, follow your passion, and the rest will come! (Hard work necessary.)

As a part of our interview series with the rising stars in pop culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rachel Barker.

Rachel Barker is a dance-maker, teacher, and performer from Salt Lake City, Utah who loves the mountains and her bike. Her short dance film, Sedimented Here, is her first foray into the film world, and was selected as a finalist for the Dance Camera West festival, and has received awards from the Red Rocks Film Festival and Mexico City Videodance Festival, as well as an official selection for the Utah Dance Film Festival, Kinetoscope Film Festival, Sans Souci Folm Festival, and Cascadia Dance and Film Festival. Her choreography has been presented at the Breaking Ground Festival (AZ), Seattle International Dance Festival, the North Carolina Dance Festival, On Site/In Site Festival (NC), and venues throughout Utah, Washington, and Ohio. Rachel was selected as a choreographer for the Repertory Dance Theater (RDT) Regalia Competition in Salt Lake City, UT (2020). She has spent the last six years working as a dance professor and currently teaches at Brigham Young University.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I will say that I fought this career path for the longest time — about quitting every semester of my BFA Dance Undergraduate degree as I didn’t know what I would do with a degree in dance. After graduating, I once again thought, Ok, I’m done. But dance kept creeping back into my life. I finally accepted it, and realized, much like Sarah Jessica Parker, standing in the front of her class on one leg, with the other foot nervously working up and down, that I was “born… to dance.” As I continued to teach, perform, choreograph, dance became more than just a part of my life, and actually became my career.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now I am working on a new duet with two fabulous student dancers that investigate quirkiness, and really just seems to be responding to whatever mood I’m in at the moment. We will see what becomes of it. I plan for this to be part of a show I am producing this summer in Salt Lake City where I will celebrate the local premiere of my film, “Sedimented Here”, and present some of my other choreographic works alongside some invited local artists.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Oh wow, this is a big one, and a tricky one. I recommend boundaries, which is a really hard thing to do and set. Paying attention to when you feel you are being overworked, trying to take extra unnecessary work out of your life, and inserting in the things that give you life, such as getting outside, being with family and friends, getting a massage, whatever does it for you. I also recommend really listening to yourself when being presented with new opportunities — is it something you’re really interested in, or something you feel like you should say yes to just to build your resume. Those things — the latter — cause burnout.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

I am still working with this every day. Failure and rejection is hard. I continue to try and love myself and know that I have intrinsic self-worth no matter what others say, and that what matters is what I think of myself and what God thinks of me. Additionally, (and again this is a lesson I am still trying to learn), go for it! I think deep down we know what we are capable of, but are paralyzed by fear of what others might think, or failure, as the question mentions. This dance film that got accepted to Dance Camera West — one of the top three dance film festivals in the U.S. I believe — was my very first dance film! I trusted my intuition and skill set in dance to know that I also might be able to direct a dance film. I trusted my gut in choosing my collaborators, and believe me, that wasn’t easy. So, as I am still trying to remind myself: believe in yourself! You got this!

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

Getting outside is how I survive. I go for walks, go skiing, go mountain biking, lay down in the sun (even in the winter). I have to get fresh air, and I have to move my body. Additionally, I will take soothing warm baths at night, journal, and allow myself breaks when I am experiencing big feelings and need a break. I talk to friends and family and go to therapy. I am strong in my faith and I seek spiritual connection for comfort and steadiness as well.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You are better than you think you are. We are our worst critics, and I continue to fight this. As a dancer in college, I think I often did not believe in my potential and facility as much as I should have. I didn’t see what my professors saw, and I wish I had. I am trying to not repeat those same mistakes now, as I create and seek to get my choreographic work out into the world. Confidence starts from loving and believing in one’s self. If I love myself — which is not selfish, by the way — I can then have the confidence to believe that others’ love for me is to be trusted. Then, I can love others more, as I am not always seeking to gain validation through competition with others, or being “better than”. Follow your dreams! I feel like I’ve done this, as I’m still in this field of dance and art-making, but I continue to remind myself. Follow your gut, follow your dreams. If you are passionate about something — a field, a hobby, a talent — you know yourself best, and you know where you will thrive. Even if you may not know the end result, or what your career might exactly look like, follow your passion, and the rest will come! (Hard work necessary.) Put yourself out there. If you don’t share your work — which is very scary, by the way — no one will see it! Seems obvious, but truly…how will you get discovered/get your big break if you don’t have enough courage to take that first step and share something? Everyone is scared. Nobody has it all figured out. Keep believing in yourself, doing the work to know that you are enough — self-affirmations, self-love, serving and focusing on others — and you will find your way.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This year I am really focusing on seeing deeply, and what that means. I love these words by Ann Bogart: “To be heard, really heard by another person, is to be healed.” Hearing goes along with seeing. Allowing ourselves to be seen (in other words, being vulnerable), and really seeing others — listening to them, paying attention to them, supporting them and being there for them in a way that best serves them — is how I feel and show love. And I think giving and receiving love is what this life is all about.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Man, I have so many people who have mentored me and helped me get where I am today. One person in particular who sticks out at this moment is my friend, Ruth Funk. Ruth was not a dance person, or a business person, but rather a strong, sweet, loving woman in her nineties with macular degeneration who I was able to spend time. Because of Ruth’s failing eyesight, I would help her around the house, write letters for her, read to her, water her plants, or whatever she needed. Ruth was my friend. She constantly shared her love for me, as well as her spunky fun personality and strength despite her physical ailments. I will never forget her positive uplifting influence on me, and though she has since passed, I still feel her in my life.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to create more ways for artists of all disciplines, but especially dance, to come together and share our ideas, our problems we are dealing with in our craft — as specific as a stuck place in a particular piece one is creating, to larger issues — and workshop things together. I crave a group like this. In writing, writing groups seem to be quite common. I want to normalize this more/make this more available for dance artists. It would be incredibly lovely to have artists from the film and theater world, and dramaturgs as well.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Well, I already quoted her up top, but I would love to have lunch with Anne Bogart, director of CITI Theater Company. I’ve actually been in her presence — she came and spoke to us while I was a graduate student at The Ohio State University — but I never got the chance to chat with her. I use her book “and then, you act” in teaching my choreography class, and find such wisdom in her words time and time again. Pretty much the whole thing is highlighted! I feel like genius just flows out of her!

How can our readers follow you online?

My Instagram account is rachelbarkerdance. Facebook: Rachel E. Barker

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational!