Rachael Zevecke: “Don’t get stuck”

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rachael Zevecke.

Rachael is a 41 year old breast cancer survivor with a perpetual case of wanderlust and a passion for women’s sexual health and intimacy education. Her homebase is currently in Kansas City, Missouri but she has plans to travel the globe and live a digital nomadic lifestyle while coaching women on intimacy and providing a plethora of women’s sexual health knowledge.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Kansas City in a neighborhood full of kids. I remember we would all walk to school on the creek and we called ourselves “the walkers”. I was definitely a workaholic from a young age. I started working in high school at the age of 15. I found that I always got bored pretty quickly (like on the first day) with an office job. The air was too stale. It didn’t take long to find out that I preferred the service industry. The atmosphere is more fun, lively and entertaining. Not to mention, bar and restaurant workers are simply a different breed. A pleasant mix of funny and inappropriate, so my humor was always appreciated. When you work in the service industry, each day is a new surprise so it’s nearly impossible to get bored. The things I’ve seen and the people I’ve carted out of bathrooms. Definitely a job that kept me on my toes. My coworkers and the patrons were a nice distraction while I continued to work, after learning of my cancer diagnosis.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have been fiercely independent most of my life. Years ago I got a tattoo that reads “Those who fly solo have the strongest wings.” I walked a large portion of my cancer journey alone and it serves as a reminder that I can do hard things.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

Like so many other women, I found my lump while in the shower. I wish I could say I had been doing a breast exam, but honestly I thought I was too young for cancer to be a concern. When I first felt the lump in my armpit I assumed I hurt myself at work. I waited a few weeks to see if it would go away. I mean, cancer isn’t supposed to happen at 35, mammograms aren’t even advised till you are in our forties so it can’t happen to me, right? The lump was still there, weeks later so I scheduled an appointment with my gynecologist. The next thing I knew I was having a mammogram, ultrasound and a biopsy. After multiple tests and many hours spent waiting anxiously, I was called to come in, when my doctor walked in the room and said “You are such a young thing”; that was the moment I knew I was about to be told I had cancer.. I took the news fairly well. I spent quite a bit of time consulting with Dr. Google during the waiting period and felt mildly comforted by the bit of knowledge I had.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

For me, the waiting was the scariest part. In between each of the tests there were 3–4 days awaiting the results and deciding the next steps. With each test, I knew I was getting closer and closer to a cancer diagnosis. I was preparing for the worst case scenario. I tried to keep everything really private, which was really out of character for me. I’m a pretty open book, most of the time. Every time I told someone they would say things like “You’re too young for cancer” or, “ That won’t happen to you” and “Don’t worry about it” etc , etc.

While I understand these things were said in an attempt to comfort me, they mostly felt dismissive and invalidating.

All I could think about was breast cancer. There were so many questions pinging around inside my head. Will I lose my breasts? Will I lose my hair? Will I die? Facing your mortality at 35 just wasn’t in my 5 yr plan.

How did you react in the short term?

It all happened so fast, two weeks after getting the news a treatment plan was already mapped out. A lumpectomy, port placement and 20 weeks of chemotherapy were all in my near future. I went into treatment with a large support system. Everything I knew about cancer I had seen in TV and movies. I thought my hair would fall out over the span of a few months. I thought I would be sick and fragile. To my surprise, the treatment wasn’t as bad as I’d initially thought. I never got really sick and aside from being bald, you wouldn’t have known. I decided while awaiting genetic testing I would have a double mastectomy and breast reconstruction after chemo, to reduce my odds of a recurrence. I loved my breasts deeply but the fear of recurrence was in many ways scarier than my initial diagnosis. What if treatment wouldn’t be so easy next time around. During treatment it’s all about survival and next steps, there wasn’t much time to reflect or focus on much else.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

For me, I felt like, “Yay, I’m alive — now what?” All the people surrounding me quietly faded into the background and I was left to navigate post cancer life virtually alone.

This is when things got hard. These are the parts of cancer not spoken about. No one tells you after fighting so hard for your life, the one you’re left with is vastly different. The grieving of my former self was something I didn’t know I would have to do. I was prepared for cancer to be physically hard. What I wasn’t prepared for was the emotional turmoil that survivorship presented. I went into survival mode during treatment and never had time to process any of the sadness, grief, trauma or any of the other dozens of emotions I experienced. I didn’t recognize myself when I looked in the mirror anymore, post mastectomy. I hated the way my body looked. I hated the baby eagle fuzz that now sprouted on my once bald head. I lost aspects of my self-image and femininity. I lost friends and the life I knew. I was left feeling sewn together like the bride of Frankenstein and for the first time I understood what it truly meant to be depressed.

For years after I struggled with depression and ptsd silently. I was so ashamed that I had made it through cancer alive but my world was in shambles.

Luckily, I found young cancer survivor organizations online, I reached out, and my world started to feel a little brighter, little by little until I was navigating this post cancer life with an awesome group of people beside me, cheering me on and encouraging me to seek help and reach out to a therapist. My healing journey was beginning.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

My mom was my rock during treatment. She stayed with me for a month at the start of chemo and another month when I had my mastectomy. She literally picked me up off the floor the first time I saw my body after the mastectomy. She answered my calls in the middle of the night and was a source of comfort when I was struggling with isolation and depression.

As I mentioned previously, the most healing came when I started to connect with the young adult cancer community. I had been to a few support groups during treatment but everyone was a solid 20–30 yrs older than me so I had a really hard time connecting. My first experience within the young adult community was a rock climbing trip in the Adirondacks with the organization First Descents. Their mission is to bring the healing power of adventure to the young adult cancer community. I was blown away by the instant connection I shared with these people. We all had different stories, different cancers, different treatments but our experiences and feelings were so similar to one another. For the first time I finally had a group of people who “got it”. Finding them was a turning point. I began seeking out all the young adult organizations I could find, which allowed me to meet some of my closest friends, encouraged me to find a therapist and start down the road to healing.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

If cancer had a message for me it was “Girl, you better get busy living.”, so that’s what I did and was able to do because the things I really loved and wanted to accomplish suddenly seemed much more in focus and attainable.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

Before I had cancer I considered myself a live to work person. I always had two jobs and spent so much of my life working. My cancer experience allowed me to view life from a different lens. I was able to shift my focus to what’s really important to me in this life. My experience with cancer opened up a lust for life and travel. Cancer showed me the power of being resilient and that I could bend, without breaking. After feeling like my femininity was removed along with my breasts, I learned that although my body is transformed, I am enough, I am beautiful, and I am worthy of love.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

I became a sex and intimacy coach! I realized my passions are helping women overcome their body issues and unlock their sexual confidence as well as showing the reality of breast reconstruction and advocating for breast cancer.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

First and foremost BREAST RECONSTRUCTION IS NOT A FREE BOOB JOB. If I had a nickel for everytime someone has said “Hey, at least you got a free boob job” I would be a millionaire. This myth is so invalidating to survivors trying to accept their post cancer bodies. Breast reconstruction is vastly different from a boob job. In fact, this misconception is one of the many things that inspired me to become an advocate for breast cancer and women’s health. I teach women the realities of breast cancer survivorship and what reconstruction surgery really is and what it is not. I shed light upon the lesser talked about aspects of cancer, in hopes to make other women fell less alone in their cancer journey, the importance of early breast cancer self screening, and to learn to love themselves again.

Secondly, cancer isn’t over when treatment ends, as many believe. The emotional aspects hit hard once the main goal of surviving has been accomplished. Reaching out and finding support in the young cancer community was so helpful in regaining emotional stability and attaining happiness with my life. Fighting cancer is hard, that much is very true, but no one really tells you what to do once the boxing gloves are retired and the fight has ended. Having the tools in place to help recovering cancer patients with mental and emotional health would be so beneficial to all of us survivors. I was fortunate enough to find the support I needed and by dispelling the myth that things are golden once we’re done fighting, many more people would feel comfortable reaching out for support, rather than feeling confused and alone.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Your voice. I wish I would have known early on the power of advocating for yourself. Before cancer I had never experienced any major medical issue, disease or illness. I trusted my doctors to give me all the information I needed to make the right decisions for myself. I didn’t know that I could get second opinions, I just trusted everything that was said. Overall I received excellent medical care. However in regards to breast reconstruction I wanted to do a flap reconstruction instead of implants initially.

2. Community. I cannot stress how much having a community of people around me that shared in and related to my struggles was so life changing. Before finding the young cancer community, I was surrounded by well intentioned people that just didn’t get it and felt so alone.. When I found organizations online such as: First Descents, Stupid Cancer, Casting for Recovery, Boarding for Breastcancer, and Grit Health, and found other young survivors, I started to learn how to live this post cancer life.

3. Sense of humor. I’ll never forget the time someone said, “Your nipples grow back right? Like a starfish?”. I laughed so hard. It was nice to laugh at such an absurd question. Finding humor in ridiculous situations, especially when things seem so out of control, is comforting. Don’t forget it’s okay to laugh. Even though things are scary, try to remember to find the funny in life.

4. Don’t get stuck. Some of the absolute best advice I got was from my oncologist. The gist of it being this: There are going to be lots of feelings, loneliness, grief, sickness, isolation, sadness, anger and so many others. Feel them, sit with them, and move on.

5. Boundaries. When I say boundaries, I’m mainly talking about strangers. People that would come up to me in public and ask intrusive questions or tell me their Great Aunt Barb died but they hope I’ll make it. These encounters were emotionally taxing until I started drawing boundaries and being upfront about it. “Hey, look, I know you want to share a relatable experience but this is hard for me to talk about with loved ones, let alone a stranger.” Cancer makes people uncomfortable, and they don’t know what to say, I get that — but it is %1000 acceptable to draw boundaries rather than feeling pressured to relive or share intimate details about my personal life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

If I could inspire a movement within the cancer community it would be assigning a therapist to each and every patient as part of their treatment team. Often the mental health aspect of cancer is completely ignored. I look back at my own journey and realize I wouldn’t have struggled so much with depression, if my mental health had been tended to the way my body was.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Kenneth Play :” The worldest greatest sex hacker” His mission is in depth sex education and tutorials. I admire him greatly for his groundbreaking approach to intimacy education. Google him if you want. I will keep the x rated details to a minimum here. The work he does is so necessary and I aspire to reach such goals in my career as an sex educator.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I share my work and personal journey on instagram @lewd.and.loud

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!