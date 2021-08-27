Rachael Sauceman of Full Media: “An environment of support and learning”

An environment of support and learning. Our team at Full Media is so amazing! As I mentioned earlier, so much of what I know, I learned on the job. That’s still the case. We host internal learning events regularly, where team members share case studies on tactics they’ve tried (both those that yielded wins and those that didn’t), and we’re always seeking out one another’s advice and feedback. If you’re a freelancer or sole proprietor, you can find great communities online for this type of professional camaraderie.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rachael Sauceman of Full Media.

Rachael Sauceman is the Head of Strategic Initiatives for Full Media, a Chattanooga, Tenn.-based digital marketing agency specializing in healthcare. Full Media offers a full spectrum of HIPAA-compliant digital marketing capabilities within the healthcare space, including website design, online advertising, SEO, patient experience optimization, and analytics.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I got my start in digital marketing when I joined the team at Full Media more than eight years ago. At that time, digital marketing was still an afterthought for many organizations, and aside from some rudimentary courses in things like web design, it certainly wasn’t being taught in schools. Everything I know, I learned on the job.

Prior to joining the team at Full Media, I was the communications coordinator for an organization called La Paz Chattanooga that empowers the Latinx population in our community. I’m still very passionate about community involvement and serve on a couple of nonprofit boards, including the Chattanooga Area Food Bank and the Women’s Fund of Greater Chattanooga.

Before that, I was actually a community organizer for a non-partisan political organization. Fun fact: an email call-to-action that I created for my local community was distributed nationwide among the organization as a model for great digital organizing.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I think this is a rite of passage in the Internet marketing world: I was working in the code of a website and took the whole thing down. Everybody remembers that first moment of sheer panic. Lessons learned would be, first and foremost, back up your website! But perhaps more importantly, it’s a good reminder that things are going to happen. We have all made mistakes and looked to wiser, more senior team members for guidance. As we grow in our careers, it’s important not to forget that and to be a source of calm for those looking to us for reassurance and advice. Anytime someone comes to me in a panic now because they took down a website, I tell them everyone has done it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

For me, it’s the CEO/co-founder of our company, Kris Nordholz. Kris set out to create a company that was focused on people above all else. He believed in creating a workplace where even the families and spouses of our employees would feel like Full Media has been a blessing for them and their lives. That being his moral compass for our company culture really changed my perspective on what being a professional in the world had to look like.

I came out of the traditional education system, where I felt that being smart, getting good grades, and remaining competitive was the most important thing in the world. Being at Full Media not only changed my perspective on collaboration, but also shone a light on the importance of appreciating people for everything that they are, not what they accomplish while they’re at work.

Kris’s commitment to culture and building a different kind of agency also gave me the tools to work with people in a more effective way. Full Media invested heavily in leadership development training, acknowledging that most folks need good tools to become great managers. Employees are whole people with real lives outside of the office (or the Zoom screen), and we should approach leadership with that at the forefront of our minds.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

There are a couple things: For one, Full Media is and always has been so hands-on. In a world (and let’s be honest, field) where people work so hard to automate so many components, we really believe in the human element of a healthcare marketing strategy. Sure, you can set up tools and reporting systems that can pull in information automatically, but you can’t automate the brainpower it takes to properly implement those systems. You also can’t automate the effort and intentionality our team puts into regularly reviewing results and fine-tuning strategy to maximize ROI.

We’re also a HIPAA-compliant agency when so many others are not. Even agencies that position themselves as healthcare marketing agencies are often not HIPAA-compliant, and ultimately, that limits their ability to really dig in and deliver trackable, measurable return on investment. We know that healthcare marketers are continuously expected to do more with shrinking budgets. Because of our hands-on, partnership approach, along with our HIPAA-compliant status, we’re able to confidently deliver wins, even in that scenario.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Ability to communicate. I believe it’s so important to make difficult things easier to understand. What we do can be very complex, but it’s my job to make complicated technical things easier for clients to understand, as well as ensure they know how our efforts are contributing to their success. Being a “maximizer.” This is one of my Gallup StrengthsFinder strengths — it’s someone who has a strength in taking something “good” and making it the absolute best that it can be. I believe I use this ability to identify when something “good” still has more untapped potential. That really makes a difference in Internet marketing — and marketing in general. You really want to be working with someone who isn’t content with just going through the motions, setting up the tools, putting in parameters the way you told them to… You want someone who’s going to get in the weeds and continue to improve upon and fine-tune your efforts to build year-over-year success. Humility. One of my former mentors actually taught me the meaning of humility. She was that typical leader who was promoted into their position because they were an incredible individual contributor, but they didn’t intuitively know how to be a manager and they weren’t given the tools or guidance to learn how. It led to pretty disastrous morale. But when she finally got the feedback she needed, even though I’m certain it was hard to hear, she swallowed it down and completely pivoted. She demonstrated for me that the most important thing leaders can do is listen and learn, rather than feeling like they somehow had to magically know it all. She also made me hopeful that people can change if you just believe and invest in them.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Full Media has served healthcare clients since we opened our doors in 2008. We have worked with customers in so many other industries and have enjoyed those relationships as well, but in 2019, we decided we really wanted to focus on healthcare. After all, one of our greatest strengths is not just in knowing how to build a great campaign, but in having the expertise needed to build custom functionality safely and securely. We can connect APIs and have the programming expertise to develop custom functionality in a way that keeps things streamlined and secure. This is all so important in healthcare, and we wanted to leverage that expertise to better serve healthcare customers. So in 2020, we went through the process of becoming HIPAA compliant.

That’s all led to a lot of growing, and a lot of reflecting on what we do well. Achieving HIPAA compliance helped us get deeper into the weeds with our clients, ultimately giving us the peace of mind that we can handle the sensitive information we need in order to prove ROI.

While the COVID-19 pandemic was devastating in so many ways, it was a reminder that the work we do alongside our customers really matters, and it’s work that we are passionate about. When confusion and fear were looming around every corner, we were able to get messaging in front of patients proactively. We were able to make sure that people knew what to expect from their healthcare providers. Overall, we are thrilled to continue on in this journey of HIPAA compliance and laser-focused efforts in the healthcare marketing arena. It’s not a job we take lightly.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

1. Investing too little time/thinking of digital marketing as an experiment. People often feel discouraged because they didn’t get what they wanted from the “experiment” when they approach digital marketing in this way. Ultimately, the success of a digital campaign lies in the data, and you’re not always going to be a brilliant success right off the bat. However, if your vendor analyzes the data well, you can make improvements over time that will help you start securing wins.

2. Not thinking through what you want to get from your campaign. You need to start with goals and marketing strategy first because this influences the marketing tactics you should use. You might think, “I want to be on Spotify because I listen to Spotify and I hear those ads all the time.” But if you have a lead generation goal vs. a brand awareness goal, it’s not the best place to put your money. Working with a person or vendor who understands the big picture and can give you advice on tactics that will help you get there will ultimately lead to better results.

3. Not considering how reporting and analytics will work before you launch the campaign. Your marketing efforts are only as successful as the reporting you create. If you don’t know what people are doing once they come to your site or are exposed to marketing materials you’re putting out there, you don’t know whether that marketing budget is helping you. If the campaign’s a flop, you won’t know why. If it’s a moderate success, you won’t know what would be better next time. Without reporting metrics and benchmarking strategies identified on the front end, you simply won’t know if the tactic was worthwhile or not.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

Develop a strategic marketing plan. Include goals, understanding of audience/market, competitors, and a framework of marketing tactics. If you don’t have that expertise on your team, hire an outside vendor to do it. Develop a tracking and reporting strategy. Make sure you have a plan to track as much as you can. Will there be a phone number on your ad? Make sure you track who called it. Website URL? Make sure you’ll be able to tell what people are doing when they visit it. If there’s an important action that you count as a sale or a lead, be sure you can track those things in a report that you understand. You may even need to build different reports for executives or other stakeholders. Be thinking of all these needs ahead of time. Provide vendors with as much information as you can. Depending on the scope of your campaign, you may even be working with multiple vendors. Take time to help all involved parties understand geography, audience, etc., so they can set up targeting appropriately. Stay engaged in the process. Digital marketing should never be approached as a “set-it-and-forget-it” component of your marketing efforts. Clients who are available to answer questions and provide feedback on performance ultimately see the best results. A marketer can set up a campaign, but if we don’t know how it’s moving the needle, we can’t adjust and fine-tune.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

I still think it’s Google — specifically Google Search to increase sales. I understand the siren song of social, and the targeting options are really amazing. But people don’t go to Facebook to buy things — they go to Google to buy things.

I’d rate Google over Bing for the exclusive reason that Bing just makes up so much less search share. Unless you’re running a national campaign on something very widely searched for, you may struggle to even spend your budget on Bing. It’s just fewer people to get in front of.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

1. Your audience. Where are they? Who are they? What’s their demographic? What are their interests? What do they do on the internet? We do a lot of research to find answers to these questions, and we talk carefully with our clients. As marketers, many of our clients aren’t interacting with patients — so even they may need some additional context surrounding who exactly we’re targeting. It can be a really great exercise for everyone involved to bring in a subject-matter expert (a physician, a nurse, a program director, etc.) who can provide additional audience insights.

2. The value of starting small. Start small and then go big. I can’t think of a single situation where a new client had the budget to do everything they wanted to do all at once — and that’s okay! In fact, we advise against starting out with overly lofty goals. We want to go as narrow as we can go out of the gate and then widen that net if we aren’t getting the leads we want. Basically, before you go out and court the world, spend time first making sure you’re bringing in the people right in your backyard.

3. Reporting. I’ll harp on this one more time: You have to know what you want to know! If you’re not getting data from digital, you’re not doing it right. If you’re not tracking phone calls, forms, sales, etc., you’ll never know if your campaign is successful.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

1. Understand regulations. Email marketing is very regulated. I’ve heard a lot of people say, “Why don’t we just buy a list?” but things are becoming stricter now. If you aren’t keeping up with the laws, you can easily run afoul of them. This is more and more important the larger you are.

2. Drive signups. Given that you can’t just go out and buy a list, you need to have a strategy to drive email signups to drive a successful campaign.

3. Provide something of value. Unfortunately, you can’t just blast out messaging and expect people to care. If you’re in ecommerce, let people know about sales and promotions. For the rest of the world, create a content strategy and provide people with something they actually want to read. Email marketing is content marketing that goes to someone’s inbox. Make it count.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

Listings and reviews. This isn’t promoting a specific tool, per se, but it’s such an important component of your digital marketing presence. Our PR company talks a lot about customers doing their due diligence, and listings and reviews are a huge part of that. People trust reviews to almost the same level they trust word of mouth — which means that if you aren’t winning on the review front, you can lose potential customers quickly. Similarly, up-to-date listings make sure people can find you and contact you. One wrong number or outdated address can create a really negative experience.

(In fact, we believe so strongly in the importance of listings and review management, Full Media is actually working on a review management component of our offerings. Stay tuned for more updates about that!)

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Curiosity. Digital marketing has wins and losses. If you’re not curious about how a change might impact a campaign, how technology works and advances, etc., you might lose your passion to keep earning wins.

2. Adaptability. Advancements in technology, changes to algorithms, updates to compliance regulations, etc… We are constantly adapting to new (and often critically important) developments in our field. You have to adapt, adjust, and keep moving forward!

3. Commitment to growth. Similar to what I’ve already said, things are ever-changing in our field. Being a great Internet marketer isn’t a destination; it’s truly a journey. You have to be committed to continuous learning, growth, and improvement to stay successful in the field.

4. Room to fail. If you look back at the history of digital marketing, there’s one thing that stands out: We’ve had to make a lot of this up as we go! Search engines don’t give you an “algorithms for dummies” guide to follow. Sometimes, a new tactic or idea won’t work out the way you think it will — but that shouldn’t keep you from trying. And it also shouldn’t keep you from admitting when something didn’t work out and recalibrating accordingly.

5. An environment of support and learning. Our team at Full Media is so amazing! As I mentioned earlier, so much of what I know, I learned on the job. That’s still the case. We host internal learning events regularly, where team members share case studies on tactics they’ve tried (both those that yielded wins and those that didn’t), and we’re always seeking out one another’s advice and feedback. If you’re a freelancer or sole proprietor, you can find great communities online for this type of professional camaraderie.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I mentioned my coworkers above, but I also follow WordStream and Search Engine Journal really closely for digital marketing knowledge. Google has a blog that’s worth signing up for, too.

But I actually spend the bulk of my professional development time reading up on the healthcare industry. If we want to help our customers achieve huge wins, we have to know what that landscape looks like, what day-to-day challenges they’re facing. Knowing what’s happening in healthcare really helps us craft effective and meaningful healthcare marketing strategies.

I regularly follow Modern Healthcare, Becker’s Hospital Review, and some healthcare marketing-specific channels like SHSMD and HCIC / Greystone.net.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Everybody actually having a 40-hour workweek! Our modern entrepreneurial culture talks about “hustling” and “life-hacking” and all of these secret ways to make a lot of money and retire early, but the truth is, we aren’t effective anymore when we work too much. In today’s world, where we are also talking about diversity and creating more opportunity for women and people of color, more balanced work lives that have flexibility are crucial.

Having a true 40-hour workweek all hinges on real leadership and trust. Especially as more and more companies are going all-remote, this is so critical. I mentioned earlier in this interview that a person is so much more than what they do at their job. Making sure people aren’t in a state of constant stress, trying to tackle all of life’s needs, makes us happier, better people. I think we’d also have more stellar talent in the workplace, working jobs that make sense for them.

How can our readers further follow your work?

I often contribute content to publications, and my team and I work to keep our blog updated with the best content we can (when we’re not too busy assisting our clients!). You can keep an eye out on our company LinkedIn page.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!