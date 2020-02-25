Rachael Blumberg of Platefit: “Here Is How Extremely Busy Executives Make Time To Be Great Parents” with Dr. Ely Weinschneider

It’s important to spend time with your kids as they develop into human beings and they need a safe place to discover who they are. They need present healthy caretakers/parents that can fully love, snuggle and take care of their needs. Healthy parents that can mirror to them safety, balance and healthy belief systems. It’s important to me that I am a present parent when I’m with them. I’m not perfect but I am aware that they do need me and I’m very grateful for that.

I do agree that quality time is so important when you are with your kids. I know when I’m working from home and I don’t close my door or let them know Mommy is working, they start acting like little crazies. If I take the time to let them know Mommy is working and I’ll be right with you, things tend to go a lot smoother.

When I take my kids to school and pick them up, which I do at separate times right now, my daughter in the morning and my son in the afternoon, I make sure to be fully present with them in the car and on drop off. The things that come from their mouths during this time are truly incredible and I’m grateful I’m present for it.

As a part of my series about “How extremely busy executives make time to be great parents” I had the pleasure to interview Rachael Blumberg, CEO of Platefit.

PLATEFIT was created and founded by owner Rachael Blumberg. Her love of fitness, health and sports lead her to her passion of helping others achieve health and wellness. She is widely regarded as one of the most innovative and knowledgeable Power Plate® instructors in the industry. Her mission is to help you achieve your desired goals and to welcome you into the PLATEFIT family. It’s here we strive to have fun and feel good in our bodies and lives.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us your “childhood backstory”?

Sure. I grew up in Northern California, daughter to Randy and Carole Blumberg. I have two siblings Mary and Corey. I had a great childhood. I come from a very loving family who was always there for us growing up. They supported me and continue to do so throughout all stages of my life. We grew up camping, swimming, playing waterpolo, family trip and so much more.

Can you share the story about what brought you to this specific point in your career?

I sure can.

I was an athlete my entire life. As long as I can remember I was swimming. I joined a competitive team when I was four! I was highly involved with swimming until the age of 14, when I was introduced to a sport with team members and nets in the pool. Waterpolo then became my entire world for the next 8 years. Growing up I had a love of teaching. I would teach my dolls and imaginary friends coordinated water routines. My sister and I would also practice for hours at perfecting our prefect water routine which involved jumping from the side of the pool to water aerobics. I say this to give you some context to why I ended up here. I love sport, I love challenging my body, I love trying new things and I thrive in teaching/helping others. I received a full scholarship for waterpolo two UCSB to play Division 1 waterpolo. During summers I would coach a club high school waterpolo team back home. I also graduated with a business degree and started out of college in a sales position. I also quickly decided that for fun I was to continue to coach waterpolo for a high school team. My career path changed a few times and I found myself at 25 years old in Los Angeles working for Fox Interactive Media. In addition to working for FIM, I landed myself a teaching job at a local Barre studio. I loved to teach and I loved the fitness and wellness space. Quickly after moving here, 8 months, I discovered a vibration machine at a local gym. I had never seen this type of machine before and was very intrigued. I quickly asked the front desk at the gym what the machine was and was told “it vibrates.” I had to know more, so I jumped on. I say this often as its the truth, within 30 seconds my life would be forever changed. I felt the vibration through my entire body. I intuitively knew it was incredible for my body, my joints, tendons and circulation. I knew this was an incredible piece of equipment. From that point I became obsessed with vibration. I researched everything there was to know about this machine. Found out it was a medical device, that it was invented for astronauts. That there was an increase in circulation, muscle stimulation and so much more. I also knew that this machine was not available anywhere. So, I did what any 25 year old would do, I quit my job at FIM and set out to start my own vibrational plate studio. I opened my very first studio a bout a year later with Cher. That closed shortly after opening and I found myself a 200sqft place in the heart of West Hollywood. Here is where I stayed for the next 8 years. I was inside a personal training gym called Train West Hollywood and I grew my business by word of mouth. I showed up everyday and taught 8–10 hours a day. I perfected my method, I saw consistent results in clients and I knew I had something very special. My husband Yuval walked into the gym with his trainer and that’s how we met. He didn’t talk to me for 6 month but soon after we started dating. He had watched me in those previous six months and knew, “ that your concept was much bigger than the corner of this gym”. Him and I fell in-love and shortly after dating we were expecting our first baby. This and many other reasons we decided to take a leap of faith with PLATEFIT. There was NOTHING in the market like it and I had a proven track record of success with my current clients. So we launch our first location January 11th 2016. We just opened our 4th location and have three signed leases for openings in 2020. It’s exciting to think of what’s ahead, this has been a vision and passion of mine for 16 years. To see it come alive, to build strong communities of men and women wanting to better their health through VIBRATION Training and get fit doing it, is truly incredible. We will continue to expand to markets outside of LA. My vision has been to bring Vibration Therapy to as many people as possible. I truly believe in the healing power of Vibration and believe it should be accessible for all those interested. As there is a space for Yoga, Pilates, Treadmill/ Weight workouts, Boxing and more, there’s a new modality that PLATEFIT is pioneering, that’s VIBRATION!

Can you tell us a bit more about what your day to day schedule looks like?

I wake up very early. I have been getting up anywhere between 4:30/5am. I do this because I need this quiet space to myself. To meditate, to journal and to drink my coffee in peace.

6:30am: I’m usually at my own PLATEFIT workout.

Time with my kids in the morning.

School drop off and pickups throughout the day.

I go to my kids music classes and dance classes. I don’t always make everything but I try to be there when my schedule allows me the time.

My usual workday consists on emails, calls and growing the business.

I’m usually at a PLATEFIT event one to two times a week as well.

I teach a few days a week for 1–2 hours. I feel most creative when I’m teaching, connecting and being a part of this community that’s building up around me.

I’m home most days by 4pm/5pm after I pick up my son from school. I’m either grabbing dinner from EREWHON Market with one or both of my littles or cooking something very easy. I love to cook but am usually wiped by the end of the day.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the core of our discussion. This is probably intuitive to many, but it would be beneficial to spell it out. Based on your experience or research, can you flesh out why not spending time with your children can be detrimental to their development?

Sure. These years are the developmental stages for our children,. This is where they pick up belief systems that work for them throughout their life, both good and bad. They learn to trust in this phase and kids are entirely co- dependent at this phase. In order for kids to be feel safe they have to feel completely secure. An absent parent our caregiver would be harmful for a young child’s development. This is obviously my own opinion and I am nowhere near an expert in any of this.

On the flip side, can you give a few reasons or examples about why it is so important to make time to spend with your children?

It’s important to spend time with your kids as they develop into human beings and they need a safe place to discover who they are. They need present healthy caretakers/parents that can fully love, snuggle and take care of their needs. Healthy parents that can mirror to them safety, balance and healthy belief systems. It’s important to me that I am a present parent when I’m with them. I’m not perfect but I am aware that they do need me and I’m very grateful for that.

I do agree that quality time is so important when you are with your kids. I know when I’m working from home and I don’t close my door or let them know Mommy is working, they start acting like little crazies. If I take the time to let them know Mommy is working and I’ll be right with you, things tend to go a lot smoother.

When I take my kids to school and pick them up, which I do at separate times right now, my daughter in the morning and my son in the afternoon, I make sure to be fully present with them in the car and on drop off. The things that come from their mouths during this time are truly incredible and I’m grateful I’m present for it.

According to this study cited in the Washington Post, the quality of time spent with children is more important than the quantity of time. Can you give a 3–5 stories or examples from your own life about what you do to spend quality time with your children?

I take my kids to school and pick them up, which I do at separate times right now, my daughter in the morning and my son in the afternoon, I make sure to be fully present with them in the car and on drop off. The things that come from their mouths during this time are truly incredible and I’m grateful I’m present for it.

Pool time is time we spend with our kids without distraction. They love it, we love it and we help help build confidence in the pool. Bedtime is our time to unwind, disconnect, read stories and tell stories. We allow them to share their stories with us and we tell them fun stories.

It’s so easy to “be busy” and to always answer emails, take calls and work constantly. It’s so important to me that my kids know that they are important and that their opinions, stories and questions are worth love, affection and my full attention. I also love that they get to see me passionate and full of joy doing something I love.

We all live in a world with many deadlines and incessant demands for our time and attention. That inevitably makes us feel rushed and we may feel that we can’t spare the time to be “fully present” with our children. Can you share with our readers 5 strategies about how we can create more space in our lives in order to give our children more quality attention? Please include examples or stories for each, if you can.

Sure.

I schedule everything in my calendar. Set reminders to stay present. Put my phone down. I let my staff know our those that need to know that Im unavailable for this amount fo time because I am with me family. That I will get back to them once I am back online. Its helpful for me that everyone know why I’m absent. I leave my phone at home. I hide my phone so I cannot reach it, put it out of site!! I’ve learned to say no.

How do you define a “good parent”? Can you give an example or story?

I don’t have an idea of what a “good parent” is. I try to stay away from labels and thinking, “am I’m being a good parent or mother or I am not”. I also try not to compare myself to others as that leaves room for judgement of myself. I can only tell you from my experience, both my kids are thriving and happy. They are adjusted to life and nice little humans. I believe in my heart there’s always room to grow and be better and at the same time, I’m doing a great job!

How do you inspire your child to “dream big”? Can you give an example or story?

I inspire my children to dream big by telling them amazing stories about themselves. I allow them to be who they are and honor their choices, wants and needs. I allow them to feel, be mad, be upset, be happy and crazy, whatever emotions they experience. I empower them to be authentic, embrace their weirdness, uniqueness and be magnetic. To dance, sing, laugh, play and imagine with their minds.

How do you, a person who masterfully straddles the worlds of career and family, define “success?”

Success to me is how am I feeling that day. Am I happy and content in my life. Am I wanting more, needing more. Success is so many things to so many people. To me, I am a success. I have a successful marriage with a man I love and respect. I have two healthy happy kids that are thriving. I love what I do in this world and I am always looking inward on ways to grow.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a better parent? Can you explain why you like them?

Some of my favorite podcast lately is “How I Built This.” I really enjoy hearing the inspirational stories on the show.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“A mind stretched by a new experience can never return to its old dimensions” Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr.

“A ship in the harbor is safe but that’s not what ships are build for” John A Shedd

These two quotes are at the core of why I put so much effort into what I do and why I’ve worked so hard to build PLATEFIT into the exciting brand it is today.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Wow, this is a question that I will think about for a long time. For now, I’ll stick with what I know. I would inspire people to feel good in their bodies. I’m really good at this. I believe when people feel good, they do good! I would also continue on starting this movement we have with PLATEFIT. Introducing more and more people to Vibration Training. It’s my passion to allow everyone in the fitness space access to Vibration Training through PLATEFIT.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was so inspiring!