Rachael Bartels on Leading With Compassion and Humor ￼

Faced with a frightening breast cancer diagnosis and uncertainty about what her future held, Rachael Bartels had a personal choice to make: Was she going to sulk, or was she going to live life to the fullest?

“All roads lead to Rome, and in this case, my Rome was, ‘Don’t be miserable,’” Bartels told Thrive. “I learned that there are two ways of looking at life. You can embrace the cards you get dealt, or you can let them define you. I decided not to let breast cancer define me. I define myself.”

Today, in recovery, Bartels remains positively influenced by her experience fighting cancer, and every day she chooses to live — and lead — with self-compassion, joy, and humor. A true role model at Accenture, Bartels sat down with Thrive to talk about the value of vulnerability in the workplace, creating inclusive teams, and the power of having a growth mindset.

Here are some highlights from the conversation (watch the full video interview here):

On the connection between a growth mindset and inclusion

A key part of having a growth mindset is admitting when you don’t know something, which is a very powerful thing to do because it leaves it open for others to teach you. This helps create inclusion: By being vulnerable and showing that you don’t quite know what you’re doing, you give others a chance to be teachers and leaders, which can make them feel included. Or they might reveal that they don’t know what they’re doing either, but we can work it out together! This is what real inclusion is all about: It isn’t about being invited to the dance. It’s being told that you pick what music you want, and then you teach me the steps to the dance that you want to dance. That’s real inclusion, and we only get there when we admit to not knowing everything all the time.

On how self-compassion and vulnerability can help us feel connected

I haven’t shied away from sharing stories about my breast cancer and my recovery. And what being so open has shown me is that if you extend trust, you gain trust back. If you share your vulnerabilities — even if you don’t think of your “thing” as a vulnerability, like how I don’t see my breast cancer as a vulnerability — you’re allowing the person you’re talking to to share their vulnerabilities as well. It gives you a chance to find some common pathways.

On putting your own oxygen mask on first

Everything starts with you. And when I say everything starts with you, I’m talking about ruthless self-care and being very compassionate with oneself. I always use the analogy of the airlines, how they tell you that if the masks drop from the overhead, you should put yours on before you put it on anybody else. If you don’t look after yourself, then nobody else will. And if you’re going to help others be the best that they can be, then that’s where you have to start — with yourself.

On a recent moment she felt stuck ruminating — and how she snapped out of it

I got completely caught off guard in a meeting the other day. I was invited to listen in, but then somebody introduced me! I was like a deer in headlights. I said something and afterwards thought, “Oh god, Rachael, that’s not the way to introduce yourself!” And then for the next eight hours, I sat there ruminating about my awkward introduction. My brain was just consumed with it. And then something happened. I said to myself, “Rachael, remember what you used to do when you had breast cancer? You made a decision not to let it consume you. Both physically and mentally. And you can do that again now.” I’m a firm believer that the world will keep giving you tests until it feels like you’ve learned it. And then sometimes it gives you a test, and you apply what you learned, and you feel super, super good. So those moments — the ones that test you and trigger your anxious tendencies — are really opportunities to learn to thrive.

On her leadership style

Humor’s a big part of my leadership style, because if you can’t laugh at yourself then you’re taking everything far too seriously. We also spend a lot of time at work — or at least I do — and if you’re not having fun, then what are you doing? I’d have to stop working for Accenture if that was the case. But ultimately, when I think about what I believe in as a leader, I believe in creating fellowships. I’m an avid science fiction and fantasy reader — so take The Lord of the Rings trilogy for example, The Fellowship of the Ring. There were people in that group who didn’t want to be there, or who had no clue why they were there, or who felt like they needed to be there for their own ends or to save the planet. They had to create a common vision, and even when each member went off in their own direction, they were still driving towards a shared outcome. So for me, at work, I try to help unite people behind a common vision so that they can grow and tap into their limitless potential.

