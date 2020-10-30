Contributor Log In/Sign Up
R E L E A S E

BEGINNING. MIDDLE. END.

R E L E A S E . . . .what a big lesson this is for meand i am not talking about it from the other sideof having done itbut rather of sitting in the center of itfeeling unable to let things go.
i have been stuck/full/bloated/in painbecause i am holding onto beliefs that at one time brought comfortbut were never ever true.
beliefs of blame and shamei created to make the world seem to make sense
living in a random world where things happened for no reasonscared meso i made up storiesthat put me to blame for things i was in no way responsible for.
big things like the death of my fatherand the delay of my daughterstories that told me it was because of something i did or didn’t dothat something bad happened
crazy stories, irrational storieslike if i had woken up at 4am to say goodbye to my dadhe would not have died of a heart attack 6 weeks laterby making it my faultthis random world that scared mebecame a cause and effect worldbecause i did this, that happened.it was my fault
and i blamed myself and felt shamefor something that never even happened.that i never even didexcept in the story i made up to comfort methose stores now cause me painand none of it is real.
this is the power of story.you see if everywherepeople say something enough times we start to believe it is truebut it is NOT true no matter how many times they say it.
never in my widest dreams did i thinki would have trouble releasing blame, shame and painfrom stories that have no basis of truth in thembut here i amletting go of things that were never realexcept for the life my stories gave them.
if this resonates with youand if you would like some help in releasing what is not youi invite you to contact mei have now had hundreds of conversations with peoplewhere all i did was listening to them, love them and accept themand what saw was how who they were not, fell awayand who they are emerged
i have turned my listening inside nowand all that is not is falling awayand all that is, is emerging.

    Daniel Levin, Visionary. Author. Magician. Mentor. Speaker.

    Daniel Levin walked away from an opportunity to run a billion dollar business, to hitchhike around the world to find happiness and inner peace.

     

    His life has been a combination of incredible victories and massive defeats.

    He left the seminary one day before being ordained a Rabbi, and lived as a monk in a monastery for 10 years.  He has meditated every day for over 45 years. He has run a restaurant, a publishing house, a market, a meditation retreat, has owned and run a clothing company, a branding company and a coaching business.

     

    He was the Director of Business Development at Hay House and led it’s growth from $3,000,000 to $100,000,000 in revenue over a 10 year time span.  He started DbL, by branding “the most anticipated hotel opening of the year 2013” according to USA Today, The Andaz Maui @ Wailea Resort and Spa.

    The book he wrote for them, The Ohana of Red Earth created a corporate culture of family not staff.

     

    Levin is a rare blend of mystic and business guy. He is a storyteller and the beautiful story he weaves in his book, The Mosaic touches the hearts of people and soothes their souls. It is a story about loss and discovery, about seeing the things we can’t see, about knowing the value of every living thing, and about connection.

     

    He is married to his soul mate who teaches him what it means to love and be loved. He is the father of a beautiful special needs daughter

    who teaches him that he is able to do far more than he ever thought possible;

    the step father of a handsome and fun loving teenage boy who helps him remember how powerful fear is; and a brilliant and beautiful teenage daughter who reminds him how important it is to live inside out; and #hashtag, their adorable and loving golden retriever who reminds him that life is all about play.

     

    They live by the ocean feeling very blessed, loving others and helping people get what they want.

     

