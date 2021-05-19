Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quotes to make you happy !!

The purpose of our life is to be happy - Dalai Lama

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Without happiness our days won’t be good. Its just a day that passes in the year. But when a day ends with happiness we never forget that particular day. We’ll remember it forever. Lets make our days happy by reading and implementing the quotes in our life.

Happiness is the best make up

Drew Barrymore

The key to being happy is knowing who have the power to choose what to accept and what to let it go

– Dodinsky

Choose to be happy that is the only way to find happiness

– Debasish Mridha

Happiness looks gorgeous on you..

The art of being happy is to be satisfied with what you have…

Being happy never goes out of your style

– Lily Pulitzer

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Smiley Face
    Community//

    Happiness is a Choice

    by Angela Guzman
    Community//

    You Can’t Get to Happy by Being Normal

    by Dr. Dain Heer
    Well-Being//

    The Single New Year’s Resolution I’m Going to Work on Every Day

    by Ivonne Ackerman
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.