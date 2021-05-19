Quotes to make you happy !!

Without happiness our days won’t be good. Its just a day that passes in the year. But when a day ends with happiness we never forget that particular day. We’ll remember it forever. Lets make our days happy by reading and implementing the quotes in our life.

Happiness is the best make up Drew Barrymore

The key to being happy is knowing who have the power to choose what to accept and what to let it go – Dodinsky

Choose to be happy that is the only way to find happiness – Debasish Mridha

Happiness looks gorgeous on you..

The art of being happy is to be satisfied with what you have…