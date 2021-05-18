Quotes to make you feel enthusiastic !!

No one will happy to see a sad face, energy less activity, work without interest. But when you are enthusiastic, energetic you will change the surrounding, environment and most you attract everyone to be happy !!

To make you more energetic and enthusiasm I’ll share you quotes that will boost your energy..

Put yourself into life never lose your openness and childish enthusiasm – Federico Fellini

Knowledge is power and enthusiasm pulls the switch – Steve Droke

An enthusiastic heart finds opportunity everywhere – Paulo Coelho

Enthusiasm… The sustaining power of all great action – Samuel Smiles