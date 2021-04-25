Quotes to make you extraordinary…

A man born to work !! Working… no using the whole 24 hours !! Its none other than Elon Musk. He is an inspiration to so many us in life. Want to work like him, thrive like him. Some times our bad days turn into good day, a perfect day after we think about him !! His quotes never pull us down. Here comes few quotes to make the ordinary person to an extraordinary person.

I think it is possible for ordinary people to choose to be extraordinary.

Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough.

I could either watch it happen or be a part of it.

The first step is to establish that something is possible, then probability will occur.

Constantly think about how you could be doing things better, Keep Questioning yourself.

When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favor.