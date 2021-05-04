Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quotes to energize ourselves

Suffering is the essence of success.. Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

There are many quotes written by our leaders, successful people all over the world. But one specific leader Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam.. He triggered the youth to achieve their dreams, goals. He is the true inspiration for us. Some of his quotes for us to trigger us to achieve.

We should not give up, we should not allow the problems to defeat us

Every pain gives a lesson and every lesson changes a person

Creativity is seeing the same thing but thinking differently

If you fail never give up, because FAIL means First attempt in learning..

Winners are not those who never fail but those who never quit..

