Quotes – The power of resilience

Simple words, simple quotes many times change our mood, our thoughts, even some situations.. Simple positive words it may a single word, two words like… Happy, Brave, Bravo, Believe, Hope, Stay Strong, Stay Happy, Stay Positive. Words like this, some powerful quotes provide us a power to restart, move after a pause. If we keep these type of words around us, everyday we could see anytime we feel down, it gives us strength.

Keep those words, pictures similar to that in our desk, living area or the place where we spend most of our time. It give us sudden zest, recharge for ourselves. It will provide us the resilient power without letting us down. Some quotes will make us come back to form, back to track. Start telling yourself you can, You are your limit. Don’t stop until you’re proud.

Your success & happiness lies within you – Helen Keller

Remind such nice quotes when you need..