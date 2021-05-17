Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quotes for us to feel the nature..

In every walk in the nature one receives far more than he seeks - John Muir

Quotes a few lines that motivate us, makes us strong, make us to move further, makes us happy and many. Here comes the quotes about nature. How it helps mankind, what are changes it can do in their life.

Time spend amongst trees are never wasted time

– Katrina Mayer

Time in nature soothes my soul’s lovely wild

– Angel Welland Crosby

Nature always wears the colors of spirit

– Emerson

Adopt the pace of nature, her secret is patience

– Emerson

Whatever your mood you are always feel calm and nice near nature !!

There is no WIFI in the forest but you will get better connection..

It is in the still silence of nature where one will find true bliss

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

