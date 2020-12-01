Quotes and inspiration from working woman around the world

Just because we all need a little motivation from time to time. Whether you’re having a crazy day at work, or at home – here are some quotes that really make us smile…and think!

“The big secret in life is that there is no big secret. Whatever your goal, you can get there if you’re willing to work.” Oprah Winfrey

“There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise” – Unknown

“Never forget to dream.” – Madonna

“There are two kinds of people, those who do the work and those who take the credit. Try to be in the first group; there is less competition there.” – Indira Gandhi

“People respond well to those that are sure of what they want.” – Anna Wintour

“Be the hardest working person you know.” – Best Life

“I want to do it because I want to do it. Women must try to do things as men have tried. When they fail, their failure must be but a challenge to others.” – – Amelia Earhart

“What comes easy won’t last, what lasts won’t come easy.” – Anonymous

“Whenever I feel bad, I use that feeling to motivate me to work harder. I only allow myself one day to feel sorry for myself. When I’m not feeling my best I ask myself,‘What are you gonna do about it?’ I use the negativity to fuel the transformation into a better me.” – Beyoncé Knowles

“Before feminism, work was largely defined as what men did or would do. Thus, a working woman was someone who labored outside the home for money, masculine-style.” – Gloria Steinem

“If you’re afraid to use your voice, give up your seat at the table.” – Michelle Obama

“I never dreamt of success. I worked for it.” Estee Lauder

“If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.” – Shirley Chisholm

“If you’re not making some notable mistakes along the way, you’re certainly not taking enough business and career chances.” – Sallie Krawcheck, Ellevest,