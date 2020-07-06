Quitting Can Become A Habit , Never Give Up – Justin Mueller

Do you know how many hundreds of times I wanted to give up?

No, I’m not joking either. I’ve wanted to give up more than you’ve had hot dinners. This “life” thing sometimes seems like a joke says Justin Mueller.

It’s like we’ve been put in a racing car, in fifth gear, at 300km per hour and then been told to steer without any steering wheel. That’s what life is.

But there is a plan for you and for me. One day I sat down and thought about all the leaders and world champions I’ve studied. What did they do when they had to drive this racing car we call life without any steering wheel?

They got in the seat, put on the seat belt and enjoyed the goddamn ride to the best of their ability. They ran over stuff. They hit walls. They crashed in the rain. Basically, they had fun with it.

Success is not permanent in everybody’s life . Many a times geniuses fail to understand the reason behind their failures. Many people in the world (including me) are too concerned of the way they are following is accurate or not. Many a times we doubt ourselves that ”What are we doing in our life?’.’’ ‘’Should I change my path or continue with the same motto?”So we a need some inspiration in our life to move on.

Justin says the words “Give” and “Up” should never be together in your mind. Rather the word NO shouldn’t even be in your dictionary. Without diving into the details simply being part of the human race puts you in a very special group. You are one of the most resilient and strongest species to have ever walked on the earth. Your species has survived thousands of years and you have dominated every single specie on earth by getting right to the very top of the food chain. Just by being a Human, you are practically legendary.

It tells me ”Nothing is permanent in this world, not even failures .Your struggle will come out in flying colors someday . Hope that day is your next day and work smart(because many times hard work fails).

“Don’t see the length and breadth of your conquest. Go for it, never lose yourself when your failures try to assimilate your strength.” This is what the quote tells me.

It’s not only in your head

Your body tells you a lot of things. It’s not just your brain that tells you to give up; it’s your entire body. Sit up straight. Talk with confidence even when you have no reason to.

Giving up is in the way you use your body and not only about what you are thinking.

You can try this. Tell people you want to give up

For the next however many hours it takes, that person you just told you are going to give up to will push you to rethink your options. Chances are they’ve been inspired by what you do and they don’t want you to give up

This occurs because when you give up on something people appreciate, it’s not good for them either. Giving up messes you up and the people that respect you. When you give up everyone loses. Your lack of willpower kills more than your own dreams.

We’re all connected in some way. Many people live their lives and are inspired by other people’s dreams.

People don’t want you to give up. Neither do I.

Life isn’t about talk; it’s about commitment.

A dream isn’t worth anything until you try to put it into practice. When you dedicate yourself to your dream, whatever it may be, you find yourself at the intersection of perception and reality. This idea has probably existed in your mind for years, taking on a particular shape and existing entirely as a function of your own imagination. Now, when you put it to the test, it’s time to get real. It’s time to give birth to the idea and fully commit to nurturing that dream the same way you would nurture a child.