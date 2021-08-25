Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quit For Good

Perhaps it's time to start choosing our own endings instead of having them chosen for us.

In a world that values human doing over human being, to “quit” something has gotten a bad rap.

We often associate quitting with giving up or not following through—assuming that to quit is to fail.

When, in reality, everything has a lifecycle—a beginning and an end. Quitting is a natural part of ending. Ending by choice.

And we’ve certainly had a front-row seat to a tremendous amount of endings in the past 18 months—many of these endings happening out of our control.

What is something in your life that you’re ready to change: A job? Habit? Relationship? And what would happen if you gave yourself permission to end it?

You might feel a better sense of control over your choices… and your life.

Remember: Everything is already dynamic and changing whether we realize it or not. And it’s always within our power to choose to change.

Ending something that isn’t working can create space for something new. Something better.

Are you ready to give yourself the opportunity to quit something for good?

Think about it.

Michael Thomas Sunnarborg is a transformation coach, best-selling author, and founder of The White Box Club™ — live coaching and resources for people in career transition. Find his syndicated blogs on Thrive Global, Medium, and The Huffington Post. Learn more at  connect.michaelcreative.com

Michael Thomas Sunnarborg, Transformation Coach, Author, Relentless Optimist at The White Box Club™

Michael Thomas Sunnarborg is a transformation coach, author, and founder of The White Box Club™. Working with Michael will give you clarity, direction, and balance on your career and life paths. He is the author of the best-selling books 21 Days to Better Balance, 21 Keys to Work/Life Balance, and The White Box Club Handbook. Find his syndicated blogs on Thrive Global, Medium, and The Huffington Post. Learn more at connect.michaelcreative.com

