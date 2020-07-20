So everyone these days is talking about resilience, mindfulness, focus, conscious behavior, being intentional….the terms and the list goes on and on.

But after a week in Florida and some time to take a GIANT step back from the world in which we now live, I am defining it in a new way – quieting your mind.

And before everyone out there says, oh great, just another term, hear me out. I really think this is what it is truly about, and I think if we all take a step back and are honest with ourselves we will realize that this is true. Both in general and always, but especially given the situation we are in now.

I had an interesting conversation with my business partner upon my return. I told her that while it took me a few days to really unwind, and of course that the trip was not long enough, (they never are), I was suddenly reenergized and had realized that I was ready for my next big “thing”. She, of course, being the good partner that she is, pushed on me. So did you have any thoughts about what it is? Anything at all? Any inspiration? And at that moment, I literally pictured the wind leaving my sails, as the achiever, Type A side of me took over and immediately started flogging me for not having used the time to do some really good, hard thinking and coming up with a plan, a solution, or at the very least a next step!!

So after a few moments of that, I at least did what I know to do when this part of me takes over and I went for a walk. Not a run, not a high intensity interval training, not a cycle – none of the things that satisfy that Type A part of me. I went for a walk. I plugged in my headphones, listened to another guilty pleasure novel, took some deep breaths, and cleared my head.

And later that evening, this thought came to me: I had actually done far more good for myself than I had realized because I had succeeded on my vacation in totally quieting my mind.

Now, if you are someone who is blessed with the ability to – for the love of god – not think for even a single moment of your day, or even your life, I applaud you and I am so SO jealous. I unfortunately do not have this ability. Like at all. Like to the point that I more often than not wake up at 3:30 in the AM with my mind working away at a puzzle I am solving for my work, or the to-do list that I have not yet built for the next day – and then it literally takes another 30 minutes (on a good night) to an hour+ (on a bad night) to get back to sleep.

So back to my initial point, and the fact that I seriously have an inability to turn off my brain – it wasn’t that I had done that exactly. And it wasn’t that I had not thought either. It was that I had somehow channeled the 2+ years of hot yoga where the instructor had consistently told us to acknowledge our thoughts and then let them pass and I was actually able to DO THAT.

So, it wasn’t that I hadn’t thought. And it wasn’t that I didn’t have my company and my constant and never-ending list and ever other crazy thought that goes through my head in there, but I had somehow realized the ability subconsciously to acknowledge those thoughts, not dwell on them, not get stressed, and let them pass.

And now, as I sit here – of course mourning the lost of said vacation – I am suddenly VERY aware of the gift I have given myself. And a thing by which to call it. I have quieted my brain.

And I think this is so important – especially now – when the world is kind of a shitty place, and lots of things are out of our control, and we are seeing the very worst in some people (and also the very best) and where literally the weight of the world seems to be on all of our shoulders. And so I think we need to stop asking ourselves to and our brains to “turn off”. And we should not even be asking ourselves to “not think”. We have to move past that and ask for calmness in a world full of chaos in the one place each of us has that is all our own – inside our heads.

As I sit here and reflect – and I admit, I am still in the midst of the thinking, processing and digesting part – here is what I think happened to me: