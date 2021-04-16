QUICK TIP TO IMPLEMENT KWIK’S TIPS



THIS ARTICLE WILL INCLUDE:

A link to a piece of content I consumed and loved The habit I am implementing since listening to the content

AFTER READING YOU CAN:

Listen to the content & implement the habit on your own Implement the habit

THIS WEEK’S CONTENT here:



I AM IMPLEMENTING THE THE BELOW HABIT:

Every time I listen to a podcast, masterclass, or attend a course, I am going to draw a line down the middle of the paper, and on the left side write capture and on the right side write create. (More context behind why Jim says to do this at 1:28:00).

After I finish listening to the podcast I am going to pick one thing from the create category and schedule it on my calendar so that I implement it into my life.

To make content valuable there should always be one key takeaway that we either implement into our lives or share with others.



If you need some habit inspo/help I’ve uploaded this video on youtube that you can access.

Let me know if you implement this and keep me updated on your progress!! Thank you!