Quick Note Wisdom: Jackie Wilson #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021 #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Love is an energy, and energy surrounds our very presence. Music has a way of moving holistic wellness, throughout our circumference. It is a treasure, worthy of bringing forth restoration to our very lives. Love is found in music, and brings a healing vitamin to our very lives.

Therefore, when you have a legendary great, who is able to demonstrate the pleasures of having a higher love, remember the lessons of past love. There was always such a love, which elevated a person’s Spirit to the greatest of heights. Such individuals permitted us to believe in the power of love-even if we had given up on it. There is such a thing as the revival of love. Love’s revival moves us into ways and new beginnings, that we may have never experienced before.

So, when narrating a love, which has taken us into greater heights, how do we celebrate such a love? We place it into song. Such a love is worth celebrating. Furthermore, it is worth experiencing. For such a love is filled with melodies, ever soothing of the Soul. It is a passionate display of a love, which holds true. It is a love, filled with truth. The excitement in knowing such a bonded connection elevates a person into the greatest of heights-spiritually, mentally, and emotionally!

The higher the love, the greater the power. For a higher love is worth lovin‘ for.

Jackie Wilson