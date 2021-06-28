Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Wisdom: Jackie Wilson #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021 #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Love's Elevation In The Song, "Higher and Higher," By The Late, JACKIE WILSON!

Love is an energy, and energy surrounds our very presence. Music has a way of moving holistic wellness, throughout our circumference. It is a treasure, worthy of bringing forth restoration to our very lives. Love is found in music, and brings a healing vitamin to our very lives.

Therefore, when you have a legendary great, who is able to demonstrate the pleasures of having a higher love, remember the lessons of past love. There was always such a love, which elevated a person’s Spirit to the greatest of heights. Such individuals permitted us to believe in the power of love-even if we had given up on it. There is such a thing as the revival of love. Love’s revival moves us into ways and new beginnings, that we may have never experienced before.

So, when narrating a love, which has taken us into greater heights, how do we celebrate such a love? We place it into song. Such a love is worth celebrating. Furthermore, it is worth experiencing. For such a love is filled with melodies, ever soothing of the Soul. It is a passionate display of a love, which holds true. It is a love, filled with truth. The excitement in knowing such a bonded connection elevates a person into the greatest of heights-spiritually, mentally, and emotionally!

The higher the love, the greater the power. For a higher love is worth lovinfor.

Jackie Wilson

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/362187995002750793/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GcwqCmEi9Jc
https://open.spotify.com/track/4TBBPZks71c60whhq0PgdP

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

