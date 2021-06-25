Quick Note Poetry: Yosi Piamenta

Asher Bara. Asher Bara. The morning of wedding bells envisions dreams of Heaven. Dreams of a loving nectar, like the breaths of honey in suckles of terrain.

Brides and grooms dance moonlights into serenity’s delight. Moons glimmer with an awakening into the night. For love is abundant and filled with a yellow-like charm. Love has a treasure, that will cause us no harm.

Asher Bara. Asher Bara. Away from the pain of love going wrong. This morning in a new dance, for a faithful song. The bride is dressed accordingly; awaiting her sacred night. There are other blessed rituals in our love, which takes us into flight.

Asher Bara. Asher Bara. Let the nightly dances begin. Sailing away into harmony. This time love truly wins.

Yosi Piamenta