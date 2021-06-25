Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Yosi Piamenta

Poetic Reflections Of "Asher Bara," By YOSSI PIAMENTA!

Asher Bara. Asher Bara. The morning of wedding bells envisions dreams of Heaven. Dreams of a loving nectar, like the breaths of honey in suckles of terrain.

Brides and grooms dance moonlights into serenity’s delight. Moons glimmer with an awakening into the night. For love is abundant and filled with a yellow-like charm. Love has a treasure, that will cause us no harm.

Asher Bara. Asher Bara. Away from the pain of love going wrong. This morning in a new dance, for a faithful song. The bride is dressed accordingly; awaiting her sacred night. There are other blessed rituals in our love, which takes us into flight.

Asher Bara. Asher Bara. Let the nightly dances begin. Sailing away into harmony. This time love truly wins.

Yosi Piamenta

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Yossi_Piamenta_in_Jerusalem%27s_Old_City.JPG
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yUWPPQK_rVQ
https://open.spotify.com/track/50acMsicz4XtQUUqbnx49P

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

