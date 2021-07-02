Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quick Note Poetry: Yosi Piamenta

Personal Poetic Reflections Of YOSI PIAMENTA'S Performance Of "Mitzvah!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Kindness, I bestow you. Love is a guide. Take all of such virtues. I command you to abide. For they are fruits of humanity. A humane journey, for humanity’s story. Patience is a virtue. For you, this I guide. Bring love to humanity, and bring waterings of tide.

Peace. Joy. Compassion. Harmony. Patience. Peace. Joy. Compassion. Harmony. Peace. Joy. Compassion. Harmony.

They say it’s the Mitzvah. Laws to obey. So, water them with humanity. Plant the seeds, through each and every day.

It’s a Mitzvah of Kindness. There’s the Mitzvah of Truth. The Mitzvah of Sharing, taught to us in our youth.

Sometimes, it’s hard. Following Joy in our Mitzvah vibes. Yet, the Most High is helping us. The Mitzvah’s grant us life. Water in the Mitzvahs. Keep their loving charm. Just do it with loving kindness, they will steer us, no wrong.

Now, surrender into music. Pray these Mitzvahs into music’s charm!

Yosi Piamenta

https://alchetron.com/Yosi-Piamenta
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-fBbXeT2GYU
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6WzlozZ7jpzFEXjdVHMe4s

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Quick Note Poetry: Yosi Piamenta

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Quick Note Poetic Diary: Yosi Piamenta

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Sunday Wedding Blessings: Yosi Piamenta

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.