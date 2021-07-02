Quick Note Poetry: Yosi Piamenta

Kindness, I bestow you. Love is a guide. Take all of such virtues. I command you to abide. For they are fruits of humanity. A humane journey, for humanity’s story. Patience is a virtue. For you, this I guide. Bring love to humanity, and bring waterings of tide.

Peace. Joy. Compassion. Harmony. Patience. Peace. Joy. Compassion. Harmony. Peace. Joy. Compassion. Harmony.

They say it’s the Mitzvah. Laws to obey. So, water them with humanity. Plant the seeds, through each and every day.

It’s a Mitzvah of Kindness. There’s the Mitzvah of Truth. The Mitzvah of Sharing, taught to us in our youth.

Sometimes, it’s hard. Following Joy in our Mitzvah vibes. Yet, the Most High is helping us. The Mitzvah’s grant us life. Water in the Mitzvahs. Keep their loving charm. Just do it with loving kindness, they will steer us, no wrong.

Now, surrender into music. Pray these Mitzvahs into music’s charm!

Yosi Piamenta