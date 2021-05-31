Quick Note Poetry: Willis “Gator” Jackson #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Around, around, the merry-go-round. See how we play, a repeating sound. Yet, there is no carnival, laying away in sight. A wakening of treasure, through plays of delights. Back and forth. Back and forth. Together, the dance moves back and forth. So, should we perform our merry-go-round, we find such beauty, in musicianship’s sounds. Around we go. Around we go. Which direction? There are many. Who knows?

A shape of life’s beauties brings treasures, so Dear. For in this song, one feels, so near. Moving through highs. And, intricate, lows! Where our harmony blows, no one knows. For movements bliss is a precious. A precious jewel for all to see; where love’s wonder brings, no one, knows! Back and forth, a dance so, Dear! Back and forth, love blows, near!

Back and forth. Back and forth. Swingin’ back and forth! And so, serene, I’m playing back and forth. Back and forth. Loving you, back and forth!

Willis Jackson