Quick Note Poetry: Willis “Gator” Jackson #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Poetic Reflections On The Song, "Back And Forth," By The Late, WILLIS GATOR JACKSON!

Around, around, the merry-go-round. See how we play, a repeating sound. Yet, there is no carnival, laying away in sight. A wakening of treasure, through plays of delights. Back and forth. Back and forth. Together, the dance moves back and forth. So, should we perform our merry-go-round, we find such beauty, in musicianship’s sounds. Around we go. Around we go. Which direction? There are many. Who knows?

A shape of life’s beauties brings treasures, so Dear. For in this song, one feels, so near. Moving through highs. And, intricate, lows! Where our harmony blows, no one knows. For movements bliss is a precious. A precious jewel for all to see; where love’s wonder brings, no one, knows! Back and forth, a dance so, Dear! Back and forth, love blows, near!

Back and forth. Back and forth. Swingin’ back and forth! And so, serene, I’m playing back and forth. Back and forth. Loving you, back and forth!

Willis Jackson

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Blue_Gator.jpg
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cool_%22Gator%22#/media/File%3ACool_Gator.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=etT-hexccZo
https://open.spotify.com/album/7CYpcslA3wIsD8x17TnTv5

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

