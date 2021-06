Strings of note play music in my eyes. Through your eyes. Within our eyes! What lays in truth’s timing, when I look into your eyes? Musical sweetness takes me by surprise. Beauty awaits me, from the look of your tune. Your intimate tune, which keeps me, in bloom! What is the shaping and awakening, in your eyes? I saw the sound and heard the sight. So, perform the tune, in how it colors, within your eyes. Paint the tune, with a gentle hue. And when you’re done, I’ll be next to you.

Willie P. Bennett