Quick Note Poetry: WILLIE HUTCH #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Women Who Spark The Sunshine, Within! A Look At WILLIE HUTCH, and His Recording Of, "Sunshine Lady!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Shining inner light, a Soul Sistas inner glow. Flowing like honeysuckles, resting in the summer gaze. The birds and bees taste the honey, from the nectar of a floral bloom. Honey glazes through a gentle taste, glazing the Soul, of Sista’ girls. Laying through the gardens of peculiar Soul; praising the shimmers of sunny delights. A sunshine lady, inner sunlight blooms. A sunshine lady, birthing gardens, removing gloom. Light brings joy, and meditates its craze, through the miracles of Blackened soil, of peculiar gardens. Oh, what treasures lay within, for the cradle of sunshine, turning frowns into grins!

Willie Hutch

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/509117932848690174/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=F70hqOGyyzU
https://open.spotify.com/track/7scTXjBaLl3z1cfC1EfRs9

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

