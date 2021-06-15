Quick Note Poetry: WILLIE HUTCH #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Shining inner light, a Soul Sistas inner glow. Flowing like honeysuckles, resting in the summer gaze. The birds and bees taste the honey, from the nectar of a floral bloom. Honey glazes through a gentle taste, glazing the Soul, of Sista’ girls. Laying through the gardens of peculiar Soul; praising the shimmers of sunny delights. A sunshine lady, inner sunlight blooms. A sunshine lady, birthing gardens, removing gloom. Light brings joy, and meditates its craze, through the miracles of Blackened soil, of peculiar gardens. Oh, what treasures lay within, for the cradle of sunshine, turning frowns into grins!

Willie Hutch