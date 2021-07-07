Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Wilhelm Stenhammer #Sweden

Personal Poetic Reflections Of WILHELM STENHAMMER, and "Symphony No. 2 In G-Minor, Op. 34 (1952)!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
The winds are fierceless. Like dances of lightening, their flickers are decorations in the sky. Moving through harmonic dances, there are seas upon seas of intricate harmonies. Adventures are a telling into the courageous, at heart. The wildness of water’s moves through endless layers of vivacious voices.

Higher and higher the wavessel push through with feverish dances. They are pushed into the love of care and tenderness.

The ships venture out into the dances of night. Some dances are low. Others are quite high. Skies set sail into the gentleness of the clouds. Yet, at night, the gentility ceases to arise. Waves upon waves rises higher into the sky. There are blessings upon water’s blessings, which aims to move quite high.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wilhelm_Stenhammar#/media/File%3AStenhammar%2C_Vilhelm_i_VJ_5_1916.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8ey3wdhE1OI
https://open.spotify.com/track/4FdmseAoIvxApGkHmGPs2l

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

