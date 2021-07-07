Quick Note Poetry: Wilhelm Stenhammer #Sweden

The winds are fierceless. Like dances of lightening, their flickers are decorations in the sky. Moving through harmonic dances, there are seas upon seas of intricate harmonies. Adventures are a telling into the courageous, at heart. The wildness of water’s moves through endless layers of vivacious voices.

Higher and higher the wavessel push through with feverish dances. They are pushed into the love of care and tenderness.

The ships venture out into the dances of night. Some dances are low. Others are quite high. Skies set sail into the gentleness of the clouds. Yet, at night, the gentility ceases to arise. Waves upon waves rises higher into the sky. There are blessings upon water’s blessings, which aims to move quite high.

Wilhelm Stenhammer