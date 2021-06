Graceful fingers marinate down vibrational strings. Echoes of the avalanche brings snow-filled dreams. The lushness of ice decorates Artic spaces. Running down rapidly, in the hearing of their name. The echoes of their presence. Responding to strange voices, their song, begins. Sunny delights of cheerful eyes! Euphoric danger excites visitors coming to witness.

Graceful fingers ski down to witness avalanche’s invitation , and its vacant-filled whispers!

Vassar Clements