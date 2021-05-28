Quick Note Poetry: Vassar Carlton Clements

Play me a fiddle. Play it in tune. Just stand there and play me. Play til’ your blue. Play on. Play on. Oh, fiddle, play on.

Movements of fingers excite me. The notes are so in tune. They keep moving in splendor. For the tenderness is in, you. Across the strings, they glitter and glow. Producing the magic, that many don’t know. So, play me your fiddle. Yes, I’m in pain. I don’t know if I may ever lover, again. Let your fiddle produce that love. It excites me, so true. If you keep playin’ your fiddle, my loneliness will turn, blue. So, play on. Play on. Play on. Play on.

I don’t know if I’ll make it. The pain is too much to bare. Yet, in the playing of your fiddle, I know I’ll receive care. I’ve far so very lonely. And, I just need a tune. So, play me the fiddle. And maybe. Oh, just maybe! I won’t feel so, blue!

Vassar Carlton Clements