Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quick Note Poetry: Vassar Carlton Clements

Poetic Reflections Of "Lonesome Fiddle Blues," By VASSAR CARLTON CLEMENTS!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Play me a fiddle. Play it in tune. Just stand there and play me. Play til’ your blue. Play on. Play on. Oh, fiddle, play on.

Movements of fingers excite me. The notes are so in tune. They keep moving in splendor. For the tenderness is in, you. Across the strings, they glitter and glow. Producing the magic, that many don’t know. So, play me your fiddle. Yes, I’m in pain. I don’t know if I may ever lover, again. Let your fiddle produce that love. It excites me, so true. If you keep playin’ your fiddle, my loneliness will turn, blue. So, play on. Play on. Play on. Play on.

I don’t know if I’ll make it. The pain is too much to bare. Yet, in the playing of your fiddle, I know I’ll receive care. I’ve far so very lonely. And, I just need a tune. So, play me the fiddle. And maybe. Oh, just maybe! I won’t feel so, blue!

Vassar Carlton Clements

https://alchetron.com/Vassar-Clements
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/178666310194893408/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=b6wfc3tJLJI
https://open.spotify.com/track/1VeUuYRme7C1Wj5EjLNaAY

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Mint Images/ Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    My Husband and I Took Our Son to Meet His Birth Parents

    by Brent Almond
    Community//

    Painting Blossoms For Holistic Fruit: Vassar Carlton Clements

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Poetic Whisper For A Later Wind 4: Liu Tianhua #China

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.