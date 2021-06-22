Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Van Cliburn

Poetic Personal Reflections Of VAN CLIPBURN, In His Performance Of "Moscow Nights!"

Oh, what a staunch you are! A mix of thunder and sparkle of those Russian nights. From highs to lows, and lows to highs. Jumping through night’s laughter, the nightly skies. Jumping highs to lows, and lows to highs, breaths of enchantment slightly caress. The tenderness of passion. Promises of hue. Awaken your coloring. What more is there to do?

Beneath the Moscow war is the Moscow slumber. Let nothing destro; neither pillage or plunder. For the city nights belong to two. Twinkle of Moscow’s angelic tune. You belong to me. I belong to you. Sparkles of Moscow blow to wavering skies. For our leaps project us, so high, so high. Into love, our Moscow skies!

Van Cliburn

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/562950022144725277/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vkxSgmoqpTs
https://open.spotify.com/track/3i4clA25Lzi2z3rwGXfHE9

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

