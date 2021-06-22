Quick Note Poetry: Van Cliburn

Oh, what a staunch you are! A mix of thunder and sparkle of those Russian nights. From highs to lows, and lows to highs. Jumping through night’s laughter, the nightly skies. Jumping highs to lows, and lows to highs, breaths of enchantment slightly caress. The tenderness of passion. Promises of hue. Awaken your coloring. What more is there to do?

Beneath the Moscow war is the Moscow slumber. Let nothing destro; neither pillage or plunder. For the city nights belong to two. Twinkle of Moscow’s angelic tune. You belong to me. I belong to you. Sparkles of Moscow blow to wavering skies. For our leaps project us, so high, so high. Into love, our Moscow skies!

Van Cliburn