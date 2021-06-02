Quick Note Poetry: Uzi Hitman

Scents of serenity. Breaths of new! Resting in wellness, finding comfort in you! Peace is a treasure; a gentle bird to restore. Singing in tune with peace, brings comfort for more! More breaths. Much life. The journey to fight. Finding serenity in harmony-a delicate hue. For, in singing a peaceful wellness, I give love unto you!

Peace. Peace. Colorful hues. Peace births love, the Most High’s Jewel! Oh peace, rain down, for the world needs it, too! Just bring down love’s virtues, and world heals, anew!

Uzi Hitman