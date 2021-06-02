Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Quick Note Poetry: Uzi Hitman

Poetic Reflections On UZI HITMAN'S "Naci Para La Paz!"

Scents of serenity. Breaths of new! Resting in wellness, finding comfort in you! Peace is a treasure; a gentle bird to restore. Singing in tune with peace, brings comfort for more! More breaths. Much life. The journey to fight. Finding serenity in harmony-a delicate hue. For, in singing a peaceful wellness, I give love unto you!

Peace. Peace. Colorful hues. Peace births love, the Most High’s Jewel! Oh peace, rain down, for the world needs it, too! Just bring down love’s virtues, and world heals, anew!

Uzi Hitman

https://alchetron.com/Uzi-Hitman
https://alchetron.com/Uzi-Hitman
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-RtqdprbMkw
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4u07BYy4XMvytGO33GYKrQ

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

